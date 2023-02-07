Read full article on original website
Carscoops
What If Cadillac Made A 2025 CT-V Coupe Out Of The Camaro?
This story contains independently made renderings that are neither related to nor endorsed by GM or Cadillac. As we all know, Cadillac is committed to leading GM’s electric revolution and must, therefore, bid farewell to the likes of the CT4 and CT5 as they currently exist. But what if the automaker wanted to send the cars off with a proper farewell? What if it made one last internal combustion coupe?
fordauthority.com
1967 Ford Mustang GT350 Tribute Convertible Up For Auction
Early Ford Mustang Shelby models are – and always have been – favorites among both enthusiasts and collectors alike, but for those that don’t have a hefty amount of money in the bank, are generally unobtainable. That’s precisely where tribute cars come into play – vehicles made to look just like something like a Shelby GT350 or GT500, albeit without the hefty price tag or historical prominence. That also figures to be the case with this very nice 1967 Ford Mustang GT350 tribute convertible that’s currently up for grabs at Bring a Trailer, too.
gmauthority.com
2023 Cadillac XT5 Latte Metallic Paint No Longer Available To Order
Latte Metallic paint (color code G5D) is no longer available to order on the 2023 Cadillac XT5 for the remainder of the model year, GM Authority has learned. The Latte Metallic paint color will be built out (discontinued) after the week of March 6th, 2023. GM introduced Latte Metallic as...
fordauthority.com
1971 Ford Bronco With Camper Up For Auction
With the entire Ford Bronco market – as a whole – heating up in a big way over the past several years, we’re seeing a wide variety of SUVs pop up for sale and go for big bucks. That includes both nice, low-mile examples and even higher-mile, well-worn ones – from all generations, not just a few. One of the more unique offerings in recent memory was a 1970 Ford Bronco equipped with a vintage camper that popped up for sale back in October 2021, and now, this 1971 Ford Bronco with the same kind of Bronco-branded Four Wheel pop-up camper is up for grabs over at Bring a Trailer.
C8 Corvette Rockets Off Dyno And Crashes Into Wall
Graphic designers have started getting just a little bit too good in recent years. Maybe it’s the fact that pretty much everyone had a lot of free time with the global shut down a few years ago and all. But whatever the case, these skilled artists have created some incredibly realistic photos and videos. One such motion picture featured a C8 Corvette running test on the dyno, what happens next you might not expect.
Top Speed
New Rendering Exposes Chevy's Answer To The Ford Bronco And Jeep Wrangler
In recent years, the growing global demand for SUVs has also benefited a closely related vehicle category — that of genuine off-roaders. It's good when a manufacturer has had the right product in its model range for some time and can therefore respond quickly to the growing demand. This is what happened with Jeep, which has been offering its Wrangler off-roader — unrivaled for most of its range — since 1987 and is now selling it in its fourth generation with growing success. For a long time, potential competitors kept a low profile before Ford seized the opportunity in 2020 and brought the Bronco back to North America with great success. But if General Motors has its way, the two big rivals may not be left alone with their offerings for much longer. In any case, the in-house design studio has now published a sketch of an off-roader from Chevrolet that definitely whets the appetite for a production version - probably even all-electric.
2005 Chevrolet SSR Barn Find With 950 Miles Has Never Seen A Car Wash
Built in the early 2000s during the peak of the retro mania among automakers, the Chevrolet SSR has never been a much sought-after vehicle. It was supposed to pay homage to the classic Chevy pickup trucks of the late 1940s and early 1950s but its quirky design and relatively high prices led to sales below expectations. According to different sources, a total of 24,150 SSRs were produced and 24,112 of them were bought by the public.
This man paid $600 for an old horse trailer and turned it into a tiny home that he rents out on Airbnb. Take a look at how he did it.
Khylen Baldwin transformed an old horse trailer into an off-grid Airbnb tiny home. He didn't have much experience with construction, so relied on YouTube.
gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate: First Live Photos With New 22-Inch Wheels
Introduced for the 2022 model year, the Denali Ultimate trim level is positioned as the range-topping trim for the GMC Sierra 1500 lineup. For 2023, it features a new set of wheels, and now, we’ve captured the first live photos of the 2023 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate wearing these new and exclusive shoes.
Carscoops
Ford Mustang-Based Python Is One Of Just 12 In Existence
An extraordinarily rare ‘Python’ Ford Mustang has been listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace with a $45,000 asking price. The story goes that work on the Python started in the mid-1960s as a project that Carroll Shelby could use to replace the AC Cobra. Both Coupe and Convertible prototypes were built before the project was scrapped. Fast forward to 1981 and a man named Alvin Kelly found an original prototype body and built up four prototypes with the help of McKinley Thompson, the designer that originally created the car.
Next-Gen Ford Ranger Pickup Will Start US Production in July: Report
Ranger Raptor.The 2024 Ranger already launched in other markets but it will hit U.S. dealerships toward the end of the year.
Crashed Foxbody Mustang Splits In Half
Yet another Foxbody Mustang has split in half after crashing, this time in Bristol Borough, Pennsylvania. According to a local news report, the crash took place around 5:45 pm on January 10 on Route 13 at the intersection with Commerce Circle. Police say the Ford and a Chevy sedan collided, causing the Mustang to split open like a pinata.
MotorTrend Magazine
Jeff Lutz’s New 2,000-HP 1957 Chevy Bel Air Is the Perfect Daily Driver
Jeff Lutz has always loved the 1957 Chevy Bel Air. As a young guy delivering newspapers, he would lust after a neighbor's Bel Air on his route, always telling himself he would one day own one of the most iconic American cars in history. Adding to the lust was Levi Strauss sticking HOT ROD's Project X in their advertising campaigns at that time, and of course Lutz was a fan of the cult-classic film The Hollywood Knights, featuring the famous yellow '57 Chevy. Ubiquitous in the custom car scene since its release, too, it's no surprise young Jeff was enamored with the Chevy Bel Air, but he never sold enough papers to buy one.
Secret Ford Mustang is getting Ready to Rock
RTR Vehicles is teasing new products based on the 2024 Ford Mustang GT. The company posted a photo of a prototype it has at the shop to work with.
Top Speed
Check Out Harley-Davidson's Sportiest Production Motorcycle
If you do something again and again, chances are you’ll become an expert at it. But now and then, you should task yourself with new challenges to up your game. This is the same approach Harley-Davidson took back in 2008 when it swayed away from its niche (burly, chrome-laden cruisers) to introduce its sportiest production motorcycle - the XR1200. The Europe-special blended two opposite terminologies - “Harley-Davidson” and “sporty” - into a well-knit package and shed the brand’s usual old-school charm for pure corner-carving performance traditionally unseen on Harleys.
gmauthority.com
Cadillac Ranks Low In Consumer Reports Owner Satisfaction Survey
Getting a customer to throw down their hard-earned cash to purchase a vehicle is one thing, but ensuring that the customer is satisfied with their purchase is something else entirely. Now, Cadillac has scored low in customer satisfaction in a new survey. The survey was conducted by Consumer Reports, and...
More Inline-6 Engines Coming: Every Straight 6 for 2023
Automakers are slowly dropping V8 engines, but they aren't abandoning all engines. Here are the companies championing the inline-six engine revival. The post More Inline-6 Engines Coming: Every Straight 6 for 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford Reveals Mustang Dark Horse's Upgraded, 'Sinister' Style
The 2024 Ford Mustang is about more than just horsepower, it's a brooding example of Ford's new approach to interiors.
gmauthority.com
2024 Cadillac Lyriq Configurator Live
The 2024 Cadillac Lyriq introduces the second model year for the all-electric crossover, ushering in a number of important updates and changes compared to the initial 2023 model year. Now, interested customers can spec the 2024 Cadillac Lyriq as they see fit using the official online configurator at Cadillac’s website.
gmauthority.com
1,180-HP 1969 Chevy Camaro ‘Fenix’ Debuts At Grand National Roadster Show
Sean Smith Designs just unveiled this gorgeous 1969 Chevy Camaro at the 2023 Grand National Roadster Show in Pomona, California. With a design by Sean Smith and build work by Driven Speed Shop, the 1969 Chevy Camaro, dubbed “Fenix,” sports a fully custom exterior, interior, and supercharged V8 with nearly 1,200 horsepower on tap.
