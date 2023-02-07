Sunrise Smart Start: Locals helping Turkey, man fatally hit by car

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

Temperatures Tuesday will have no trouble soaring into the 40s with that southerly flow. Scattered rain showers will be around, likely not amounting to much more than a few hundredths of an inch in the rain gauge. We’ll trend back toward drier conditions Wednesday, still kissing the 40-degree mark by the afternoon. A more powerful storm system will influence the region Thursday. This, too, looks like an all-rain event. However, there might be a brief exception worth noting. The leading edge of this precipitation shield Thursday morning could fall while temperatures are still around the freezing mark. This could result in a limited and brief opportunity for some freezing rain before warmth rapidly overwhelms and turns precipitation over to all liquid. Half an inch plus of rain looks like a good bet with this one.

