Sunrise Smart Start: Locals helping Turkey, man fatally hit by car

By George Gandy
 2 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

Weather forecast: Warmth builds, rain comes along for the ride

Temperatures Tuesday will have no trouble soaring into the 40s with that southerly flow. Scattered rain showers will be around, likely not amounting to much more than a few hundredths of an inch in the rain gauge. We’ll trend back toward drier conditions Wednesday, still kissing the 40-degree mark by the afternoon. A more powerful storm system will influence the region Thursday. This, too, looks like an all-rain event. However, there might be a brief exception worth noting. The leading edge of this precipitation shield Thursday morning could fall while temperatures are still around the freezing mark. This could result in a limited and brief opportunity for some freezing rain before warmth rapidly overwhelms and turns precipitation over to all liquid. Half an inch plus of rain looks like a good bet with this one.

Yellow Alert for Thursday night for high winds

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After a rainy and mild Thursday morning and afternoon, a cold front will push through the region around 10 p.m. Behind that front, the wind will increase noticeably. A Yellow Alert is up for tonight to cover the strong wind threat to parts of the region.
RG&E says it’s preparing for possible power outages

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — News10NBC has issued a Yellow Alert for Thursday night for strong winds as a cold front pushes through the region around 10 p.m. The wind winds mean there’s the potential for power outages. RG&E says they’re ready for outages and are adding 230 line and tree crews into the areas that will be affected by this storm.
Rakeem Lane found guilty in Chili Avenue murder

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man arrested for a fatal April 2022 shooting on Chili Avenue in Rochester was found guilty of second degree murder Thursday. Investigators say Rakeem Lane, 33, was arrested in June of 2022, after shooting Javon Sampson in the head on April 9. Sampson died nine days after the shooting. According […]
Walmart Temporarily Closed In Western New York

Update @ 9:16 AM: the store has resumed normal operations. One of the Walmart locations in Western New York temporarily closed unexpectedly on Wednesday. The temporary closure was shared in a Facebook post by the official page for the Walmart located in Lancaster on Transit Rd. The initial post was...
