WSET
Virginia man killed after cargo train hits truck at railroad crossing
HAYMARKET, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man was killed when the truck he was traveling in was hit by a cargo train at a railroad crossing on Monday night, police said. Prince William County police were called to the crossing in the area of Kapp Valley Way and James Madison Highway in Haymarket around 6:30 p.m. for a report of a crash involving a train, police said in a news release on Tuesday.
WSET
'Unlawful filming' in Loudoun Co. high school locker room being investigated: Sheriff
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is investigating a complaint of unlawful filming in a Stone Bridge High School boy’s locker room, 7News learned on Wednesday. “The incident involves cell phone footage in which three teenage students and one adult teenage student were filmed...
