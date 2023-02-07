HAYMARKET, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man was killed when the truck he was traveling in was hit by a cargo train at a railroad crossing on Monday night, police said. Prince William County police were called to the crossing in the area of Kapp Valley Way and James Madison Highway in Haymarket around 6:30 p.m. for a report of a crash involving a train, police said in a news release on Tuesday.

HAYMARKET, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO