Warren Buffet Is Selling This Stock -- Should You?
We can only speculate as to why the Oracle of Omaha has become less enamored with this company.
CNBC
Charts suggest investors should brace themselves for declines in the S&P 500, Cramer says
CNBC’s Jim Cramer warned investors to brace for market turbulence ahead by consolidating their portfolios. "The charts, as interpreted by Carolyn Boroden, suggest that the incredible rally in the S&P 500 might be running out of steam," Cramer said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday warned investors to brace for...
Strength in the bond market is signaling that the US economy won't enter a recession either this year or next
The bond market is signaling that the economy is not going to enter a recession anytime soon, according to DataTrek. That's because corporate bond yield spreads relative to Treasuries are continuing to decline. "The corporate bond market is not discounting any real possibility of a deep 2023-2024 earnings recession," DataTrek...
Dogecoin Reaches 'God Tier Low' At $0.091: Analyst Who Predicted 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Says 'No One Cares'
A pseudonymous crypto analyst on Twitter recently stated that Dogecoin DOGE/USD is performing remarkably putting in a truly "god tier" low. What Happened: ‘Smart contracter’ told his 220,100 followers on Twitter that DOGE is at an incredibly low price at just $0.091. :. The analyst on Monday said...
If You Invested $1,000 In Bank of America (BAC) Stock At Its COVID-19 Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the past two and a half years. But there was no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom. Bank of America's Bumpy Ride: One company that has...
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel warns the blowout US jobs report may be bad news for stocks - and could lead to a recession this year
The stellar jobs report on Friday could be bad news for stocks and the economy, Jeremy Siegel said. The Fed may keep hiking interest rates to keep inflation in check, the Wharton professor warned. Siegel still expects the Dow Jones Industrial Average to climb 18% to 40,000 points by 2025.
US stocks rise as Powell says inflation is falling, but warns of higher interest rates
US stocks rose in a volatile trading session on Tuesday after Powell reiterated that inflation was falling. Investors also shrugged off Powell's warning that interest rates could rise, with all three stock indexes ending the day higher. The Fed chair said last week the economy was beginning to see disinflation.
Cathie Wood's Investment Firm has Bought These 3 Stocks at Least 7 Days In a Row
No, Tesla isn't one of the stocks.
Will Shiba Inu Fly 30% On A Break Of This Pattern? Here's A Technical Analysis
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD was trading near flat during Tuesday’s 24-hour trading session, in continued consolidation after soaring 30% between Feb. 1 and Saturday. Over the last three days, Shiba Inu’s volume has been decreasing, which confirms consolidation. The crypto’s consolidation may be taking place within a bull flag pattern.
Tesla is singlehandedly driving the highest retail investment into the stock market since 2020 as traders await Elon Musk's master plan at the upcoming investor day
Tesla has driven a big rebound in the retail FOMO trade as its stock has doubled in five weeks. Retail investors' aggregate inflows into the stock market have reached levels last seen in 2020 and 2021, according to Vanda Research. "Tesla continues to draw unprecedented retail flows" ahead of CEO...
CNBC
Dow finishes more than 250 points higher, Nasdaq climbs 1.9% after Fed Chair Powell says inflation is declining
Stocks advanced Tuesday following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments indicating inflation has started easing. The major indexes ricocheted during and shortly after his remarks in a midday conversation at The Economic Club of Washington, D.C. At one point, the Dow gained more than 275 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each traded up more than 1%. Those gains came as investors cheered Powell's comments on disinflation, hoping they indicated the central bank could continue slowing on its interest rate hike campaign.
Is Apple Headed To $167? Here's What The Stock's Chart Indicates
Apple, Inc AAPL was slipping slightly in the premarket on Tuesday after consolidating lower on Monday. When the tech giant printed its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings miss on Feb. 2, the stock dropped the following morning to test support at the 200-day simple moving average (SMA). When the stock held above the level, buyers swarmed in to buy the dip, causing Apple to surge 4.5% off the low of day.
EY: 97% of CEOs have changed their investment strategy in response to geopolitical challenges–and almost a third already halted a project
Restrictive policies have supplanted COVID-19-related issues as the key reason for altering international investment plans, according to EY's research.
Economist Who Predicted the 2008 Housing Crash Says Home Prices Will Drop 15% in 2023
Citing the large disparity between property costs and buyer incomes, market expert Ian Shepherdson believes that home prices may fall another 15% in 2023. See: 2023's Housing Correction Could Be The...
Stocks With the Highest Dividend Yields in the S&P 500
One industry in particular dominates the list of stocks with the highest dividend yields in the benchmark index.
Cathie Wood Sees Tesla Stock Rising 8X in 5 Years
Tesla stock recently traded around $211, having almost doubled from its December low.
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Perfect Index Fund to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever
The S&P 500 has fallen into a bear market, but the benchmark index has recovered from every past drawdown. The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF makes it possible to spread investment dollars across all the growth stocks in the S&P 500. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
The US economy will sink into a recession - and stocks will feel the squeeze, top economist Steve Hanke says
The US economy will suffer a recession that could hit stock prices, Steve Hanke warned. The veteran economist sees inflation tumbling and the Fed cutting interest rates later this year. Hanke flagged the shrinking US money supply as the key reason why a recession lies ahead. The US economy will...
Tesla Rally Continues Unabated Above $200 Mark: What's Driving Shares Higher Today
Tesla Inc. TSLA stock is extending its dream run and traded solidly higher in premarket trading on Thursday. Rally Accelerates: Shares of the Elon Musk-led company have been on a tear since the start of the year. On Wednesday, it bucked the tech industry-wide pullback and ended 2.28% higher, at $201.29, breaching the $200 psychological resistance for the first time since Nov. 7, 2022.
Bitcoin Could March Towards $25K And Ethereum May Reach 'God Candle' After Breaking These Resistance Levels, Says Crypto Analyst
A pseudonymous crypto analyst gave an outlook for Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD in the event they break their respective resistance levels. What Happened: Pentoshi told his 674,100 followers on Twitter: If BTC flips $23,300 and ETH flips $1,680, the apex crypto could surge as high as $25,000 and ETH could reach a ‘god candle’ towards the $1,900 mark, before a major pullback.
