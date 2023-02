Marian Meta Brandt (nee Koepsell) peacefully passed away on February 4, 2023. She was born on November 28, 1942, to her parents, Gotthold A. Koepsell and Verona A.M (nee Gloede) in the Town of Herman, Dodge County. Marian was baptized on December 6, 1942, by Pastor Herman Laabs, which led to her confirmation on April 28, 1957 by Pastor William Lauterbach at Immanuel Lutheran Church (River Church).

CEDARBURG, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO