Microsoft is planning to make a major announcement Tuesday about the future of artificial intelligence. CEO Satya Nadella sat down with "CBS Mornings" co-host Tony Dokoupil ahead of the announcement to discuss the company's plans, and how they could affect our lives and our jobs."What do you say to people watching who are worried that what you're building might make the economy grow but will disrupt their job and their life in ways that they cannot predict?" Dokoupil asked."First of all, it's a great point," Nadella said. "What this does really is create the draft. But the draft has to...

3 DAYS AGO