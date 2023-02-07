ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

On Tuesday, Microsoft announced improvements to the Bing search engine and Edge browser. The company revealed the new AI-powered Bing homepage, which allows users to search, get answers, chat, and create. Yusef Mehdi, Corporate VP and Consumer Chief Marketing Officer for Microsoft, previewed how it functions. Not only does the updated version give you more detailed answers, but the chat feature allows you to get very specific with your questions. One example Mehdi showcased was asking the engine to plan a 5-day trip to Mexico, and it delivered.
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Why it matters: A patch recently released via Windows Update scared Office users away, as Microsoft was seemingly going after data about older Office versions. Now the company explains: it's for your own good, privacy is paramount, etc.
Microsoft has announced the first results of its recent $10 billion investment in the research lab OpenAI. Its long-overlooked and frequently maligned Bing search engine is getting a revamp courtesy of ChatGPT integration, alongside the company’s Edge web browser. Per a presentation from Microsoft headquarters on Tuesday, CEO Satya...
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Microsoft announced an event on Tuesday minutes after Google introduced its ChatGPT rival "Bard," in what could be the Redmond giant's attempt to fire back in the AI chatbot market. On Monday, Google confirmed...
REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Microsoft is fusing ChatGPT-like technology into its search engine Bing, transforming an internet service that now trails far behind Google into a new way of communicating with artificial intelligence. The revamping of Microsoft’s second-place search engine could give the software giant a head start against...
FAMEEX, a secure cryptocurrency exchange, has a proven track record of numerous achievements globally. FAMEEX's user base has reached 300,000 people with a trading volume of $227,052,440, officially surpassing the 200 million mark, as per CoinGecko data as of February 7th. This month, FAMEEX is celebrating its 3-year anniversary since its launch in 2020. Despite facing challenges such as the bull market in 2021 and the bear market in 2022, FAMEEX has managed to maintain its plans to launch even more innovative products and services for customers around the world. In order to support its growth, FAMEEX is ramping up its hiring plan to lay the foundation for new advancements.
Microsoft is planning to make a major announcement Tuesday about the future of artificial intelligence. CEO Satya Nadella sat down with "CBS Mornings" co-host Tony Dokoupil ahead of the announcement to discuss the company's plans, and how they could affect our lives and our jobs."What do you say to people watching who are worried that what you're building might make the economy grow but will disrupt their job and their life in ways that they cannot predict?" Dokoupil asked."First of all, it's a great point," Nadella said. "What this does really is create the draft. But the draft has to...
No matter whether you use an Android smartphone or an iPhone, chances are that your phone has a built-in hotspot feature that allows you to share your internet connection with other devices. It's a great feature, but if this is something that you're using a lot, then what you really...
Clean up your Gmail inbox quickly with these tips. Need to organize your inbox? It’s easy to miss important messages when your emails start piling up. Here’s how to mark multiple or all emails as read in Gmail to clear your inbox for the next day. QUICK ANSWER.

