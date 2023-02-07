Read full article on original website
Sociology professor shows racial division should be fought by listening to each other
Baylor University is growing its diversity, and Dr. George Yancey, professor of social sciences, recognizes the importance of fostering an environment of respect to build strong interracial connections. Yancey’s book — “Beyond Racial Division: A Unifying Alternative to Colorblindness and Antiracism” — received Christianity Today’s 2022 award for book of...
Biden’s secretary of veterans affairs talks to active duty, Baylor veteran students
Secretary Denis R. McDonough of Veterans Affairs (VA) spoke to Baylor students and faculty on Thursday, Feb. 9 about the PACT Act, a new law that expands health care and benefits for veterans exposed to toxic substances. In an exclusive interview with the Lariat and LTVN, Secretary McDonough said he...
African-American Studies AP course to not be taught at Waco ISD
Waco schools currently do not intend to include the AP course on African American Studies that was recently blocked by the state of Florida late January 2023, Dr. Deena Cornblum, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction with Waco Education, said. “Waco ISD does intend to include the AP African American...
Families-in-residence provide students with home away from home
In residence halls dominated by Baylor students, there resides faculty-in-residence (FIR), the university’s faculty members who choose to live among the students. Though few and far between, these members of Baylor’s residential communities are greatly cherished and impact the lives of many students simply by being present. Brooks...
Students connect with public, private sectors at spring Career Day
The Career Center hosted the spring semester Career Day Wednesday at the Bill Daniel Student Center (SUB) and Cashion Building. Students looking for jobs and internship opportunities attended the event to learn more about jobs that are available for this summer and beyond. “The goal of career day is to...
Discipleship ministry seeking leader applicants to mentor class of 2027
Pathway — a discipleship ministry that guides freshmen throughout their transition into college and helps them in their walk with Christ — is accepting leader applications through Feb. 15. The ministry, which is only a few years old, got its start during the COVID-19 pandemic. In fall 2020,...
What to Do in Waco: Feb. 10 – 15
How I Got Over | Feb. 9 – 11 | Waco Civic Theater, 1517 Lake Air Drive | $25 tickets | Waco Civic Theater presents the music of Mahalia Jackson, legendary gospel singer. Waco Downtown Farmers Market | Feb. 11 | 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | 500 Washington Ave | This weekly event hosts local vendors, artisans and craftsmen in the heart of downtown Waco, accompanied by live music.
Keep Waco Beautiful diverts waste from landfills one district at a time
Keep Waco Beautiful, a local non-profit focused on sustainability, began their recycling pilot program six years ago with just four blue bins and a chain-link fence. Flash forward to 2023: they have partnered with Strategic Materials, City of Waco Solid Waste, Pernod Ricard and USA and Owens-Illinois, a glass manufacturer, to increase accessibility to recycling to the community.
First Black graduates statues to be unveiled April 4
Baylor is set to hold the unveiling ceremony of their memorabilia statues honoring the Rev. Robert Gilbert and Barbara Walker — the university’s first Black graduates — on April 4. Artist Benjamin Victor has been working on this project since he was selected over a year ago.
A&L Desk Recs: Valentine’s Day date ideas
Here are some ideas from the Arts and Life desk for a Valentine’s Day to remember. One of my favorite local restaurants is Baris. Cozy, always crowded and maybe a little loud, this Italian spot is perfect. The plates are huge and not too pricey, but are still delicious. I always opt for the Tortellini Pink.
Ducks Unlimited aims to create dynasty of conservationists on campus
Baylor’s chapter of Ducks Unlimited — a national nonprofit — aims to educate people on hunting and waterfowl in North America. To fulfill its mission of preserving wetlands for the waterfowl population, the group raises money for conservation efforts in Mexico, the United States and Canada. According...
Baylor softball hits the road to Vegas for Rebel Kickoff, season-opener
Baylor softball head coach Glenn Moore has seen a lot in his 22 years with the green and gold. As Moore and the Bears gear up for the Rebel Kickoff, he said he’s expecting plenty of laughs on this road trip. “This bunch makes me happy to come to...
Baylor men’s golf anticipates first spring event, Border Olympics
Following an underwhelming 2022 season for Baylor men’s golf, the team has become closer and believes it has the mojo it needs to make the 2023 spring season much better. Head coach Mike McGraw said the down year will help make the current group much better. “We didn’t play...
No. 16 Oklahoma pushes past Baylor women’s basketball in OT thriller, 98-92
Baylor women’s basketball head coach Nicki Collen didn’t sugar coat it after her team lost a heartbreaking contest to No. 16 University of Oklahoma in the Big 12’s first overtime game of the year. The Bears led for 39 minutes, 14 seconds of a 45-minute game but ultimately fell short to the Sooners 98-92 Tuesday night in the Ferrell Center.
No. 10 Baylor men’s tennis falls to rival No. 3 TCU in midweek match
No. 10 Baylor men’s tennis looked to take down one of the best teams in the nation on Wednesday night in the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center, but No. 3 Texas Christian University came in strong and took down the Bears 4-1. Coming off of a hard home loss against...
Trio of guards lead No. 14 Baylor men’s basketball in 82-72 win over Oklahoma
Three of No. 14 Baylor men’s basketball’s guards combined for 62 points as the Bears took down the University of Oklahoma 82-72 Wednesday night in the Ferrell Center. Freshman guard Keyonte George led the way with 23 points, redshirt senior guard Adam Flagler followed with 20 and redshirt freshman Langston Love had 19 off the bench.
No. 14 Baylor men’s basketball gears up for season end
As the regular season winds down, No. 14 Baylor men’s basketball finds itself in a good position as it enters the final stretch of conference play. The Bears have won seven of their last eight games, half of their remaining games are at home and redshirt senior forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, the reigning Big 12 co-Defensive Player of the Year, has returned from an injury.
