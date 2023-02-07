Read full article on original website
Vanguard Group Increases Position in AGNC Investment (AGNC)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 54.36MM shares of AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC). This represents 9.51% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 47.42MM shares and 9.03% of the company, an increase in shares...
Crown Castle International (CCI) Declares $1.56 Dividend
Crown Castle International said on February 7, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.56 per share ($6.26 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 14, 2023 will receive the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.56 per share. At the current...
Why Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other...
American Century Investment Management Increases Position in Heartland Express (HTLD)
Fintel reports that American Century Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.42MM shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD). This represents 10.66% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 8.24MM shares and 10.45% of the company, an increase...
$2,900 per month could hit million of California residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of California residents' bank accounts.Photo byTimis AlexandraonUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
William Blair Investment Management Cuts Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)
Fintel reports that William Blair Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.14MM shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND). This represents 0.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 1.40MM shares and 8.40% of the company, a decrease...
Banc Funds Co Increases Position in First Business Financial Services (FBIZ)
Fintel reports that Banc Funds Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.46MM shares of First Business Financial Services Inc (FBIZ). This represents 3.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 0.44MM shares and 2.80% of the company, an...
Fmr Increases Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.66MM shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ). This represents 8.424% of the company. In their previous filing dated November 10, 2022 they reported 12.90MM shares and 7.92% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.89% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
BlackRock Updates Holdings in Olin (OLN)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.29MM shares of Olin Corporation (OLN). This represents 10.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 24, 2023 they reported 13.60MM shares and 9.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.26% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Fmr Updates Holdings in Digi International (DGII)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.01MM shares of Digi International Inc. (DGII). This represents 5.643% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 1.98MM shares and 5.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.73% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.06% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Vanguard Group Cuts Stake in Dolby Laboratories (DLB)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.96MM shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB). This represents 9.94% of the company. In their previous filing dated September 9, 2022 they reported 6.29MM shares and 10.21% of the company, a decrease in shares...
Why I Won't Touch Affirm Stock
During the first two years of the pandemic, when demand for everything was soaring, stimulus cash was bolstering household budgets, and interest rates were near zero, buy now, pay later company Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) never turned much of a profit. If the business didn't really work then, when all the conditions were right, I find it hard to believe that it can work now.
Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Landstar System (LSTR)
Fintel reports that Morgan Stanley has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.99MM shares of Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR). This represents 8.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 2.79MM shares and 7.30% of the company, an increase in shares...
Vanguard Group Increases Position in Cloudflare, Inc. , par value $0.001 per share (NET)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 25.88MM shares of Cloudflare, Inc. Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share (NET). This represents 9.09% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 22.81MM shares and...
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 10th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. StoneX Group SNEX: This financial services company which through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
FIL Increases Position in Immutep (IMMP)
Fintel reports that FIL has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 68.08MM shares of Immutep Limited (IMMP). This represents 7.742% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 65.16MM shares and 7.63% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.48% and an increase in total ownership of 0.11% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Stewart Information Services Corp. Shares Close the Day 11.2% Lower - Daily Wrap
Stewart Information Services Corp. (STC) shares closed today 11.2% lower than it did at the end of yesterday. The stock is currently up 17.5% year-to-date, down 29.5% over the past 12 months, and up 39.7% over the past five years. Today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7%, and the S&P 500 fell 0.9%.
Will Top-Line Expansion Aid Workday's (WDAY) Q4 Earnings?
Workday, Inc. WDAY is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Feb 27, after the market closes. In the last reported quarter, the company recorded an earnings surprise of 17.86%. It pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.32%, on average. The Pleasanton, CA-based enterprise’s approach of continuous...
State Street Corporation (STT) Could Be a Great Choice
Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other...
Garcia Ernest C. Iii Increases Position in Carvana (CVNA)
Fintel reports that Garcia Ernest C. Iii has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 30.12MM shares of Carvana Co (CVNA). This represents 22.56% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 12, 2021 they reported 16.12MM shares and 18.71% of the company, an increase in shares of 86.88% and an increase in total ownership of 3.85% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
