Celebrating National School Counseling Week
This week, February 6 through 10, is National School Counseling Week. According to the American School Counselor Association (ASCA), this week is meant to highlight the tremendous impact school counselors can have in helping students achieve school success and plan for their future. Coronado Unified School District has a robust group of dedicated counselors to help achieve its “every student, every day” ethos. This week, we are shining a light on one of CUSD’s committed counselors, Jennifer Slusher.
Time To Win A Golf Cart: CSF’s Annual Opportunity Drawing Is Back!
Want to support Coronado’s public schools while also getting the chance to win a brand new 2023 golf cart? Then we’ve got just the ticket for you! Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF) is thrilled to announce the return of their popular Opportunity Drawing Raffle, where one lucky winner will take home a 2023 Forester 4 LSV Lifted Golf Cart, valued at $13,750! The winner will be announced live on air at CSF’s 36th Annual “Top Buzz” Telethon on Thursday, March 16th!
