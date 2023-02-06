Read full article on original website
Coronado’s Hidden Black History Talk
Local historian Kevin Ashley will give a presentation, with historic photos, of Coronado’s little-known Black history on Saturday, February 11 at 3 p.m. in the Winn Room at Coronado Public Library. This program is projected to be full. Admission will be first-come, first-served until room capacity is reached. This...
CoSA Brings Hamlet-Inspired Dark Comedy To The Stage With “Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead”
CoSA Musical Theater & Drama is treating audiences to the clever and immersive play, Rosencrantz & Guildenstern are Dead, opening Friday, February 10 and running through Saturday February 18. The production, which takes place “in the wings” of Hamlet, focuses on two minor characters in Shakespeare’s play who have no idea that their fate is already decided.
The CFA Has Been Blooming For 101 Years
Welcome to the 101st year of the Coronado Flower Show! This year, we will celebrate Coronado’s longest running tradition on April 15-16, 2023. With the theme of “Hollywood in Bloom” as our guide, we will be rolling out the red carpet for horticulturists, designers, and floral enthusiasts alike as we hoist the tents for another fabulous year. We are excited for attendees to experience the glitz and glam of Tinseltown as the Coronado Floral Association (CFA) brings the magic of the movies to life through flowers under the historic tents of the Show.
Time To Win A Golf Cart: CSF’s Annual Opportunity Drawing Is Back!
Want to support Coronado’s public schools while also getting the chance to win a brand new 2023 golf cart? Then we’ve got just the ticket for you! Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF) is thrilled to announce the return of their popular Opportunity Drawing Raffle, where one lucky winner will take home a 2023 Forester 4 LSV Lifted Golf Cart, valued at $13,750! The winner will be announced live on air at CSF’s 36th Annual “Top Buzz” Telethon on Thursday, March 16th!
Coronado Historical Association ...
Open Doors Returns To The Coronado Historical Association To Honor The 50th Anniversary Of The Return Of Vietnam POWs. Sitting in the radio studio listening to a live interview with five men who served with Sen. John McCain in the infamous French prison in downtown Hanoi (the one they coined the Hanoi Hilton), I rolled my eyes at the radio host’s questions. It was March 2000 and the California presidential primary was a few days away.
Arbor Day In Coronado
Celebrate Arbor Day in Coronado by planting a tree on Saturday, March 11, 2023, starting at 8:30 a.m. at Spreckels Park (Orange Avenue and 6th Street). Families with kids of all ages, individuals, and groups are welcome to participate as Coronado’s Street Tree Committee, together with the Department of Public Services, promote enhancing our urban forest by planting new trees around the city.
Celebrating National School Counseling Week
This week, February 6 through 10, is National School Counseling Week. According to the American School Counselor Association (ASCA), this week is meant to highlight the tremendous impact school counselors can have in helping students achieve school success and plan for their future. Coronado Unified School District has a robust group of dedicated counselors to help achieve its “every student, every day” ethos. This week, we are shining a light on one of CUSD’s committed counselors, Jennifer Slusher.
Coronado Boys Soccer Team Defeats UCHS, Falls To Cathedral Catholic
The home stretch for the Coronado High School boys soccer team was going to be critical. With just three games left to play in the regular season and their status of being an open division or division one playoff team still up in the air, wins were needed more now than ever.
A Lack Of Transparency At CUSD
On January 19 and 20, 2023 twenty-five teachers and staff of Coronado Unified School District attended the San Diego Annual Equity Conference 2023, Equity is Love in Action, at the cost of $11,250. This does not include an unknown amount for the added expense of substitute teachers. These expenses were authorized by Superintendent Karl Mueller in early December of 2022. Upon inquiry at the January 19, 2023 CUSD Board meeting and in follow-up emails Superintendent Mueller was asked who attended the meeting and why there was no open meeting trustee or public discussion prior to his authorizing that large $11,250.00 expense. His authorization was made over a month before requesting Trustee Board Approval and Ratification. Evidently, it is standard protocol for the superintendent to have sole control over this and similar large expenditures.
