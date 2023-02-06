On January 19 and 20, 2023 twenty-five teachers and staff of Coronado Unified School District attended the San Diego Annual Equity Conference 2023, Equity is Love in Action, at the cost of $11,250. This does not include an unknown amount for the added expense of substitute teachers. These expenses were authorized by Superintendent Karl Mueller in early December of 2022. Upon inquiry at the January 19, 2023 CUSD Board meeting and in follow-up emails Superintendent Mueller was asked who attended the meeting and why there was no open meeting trustee or public discussion prior to his authorizing that large $11,250.00 expense. His authorization was made over a month before requesting Trustee Board Approval and Ratification. Evidently, it is standard protocol for the superintendent to have sole control over this and similar large expenditures.

CORONADO, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO