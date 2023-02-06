Pasco Sheriff’s Office is proud to announce that School Crossing Guard David Peterson was named Florida’s 2022 School Crossing Guard of the Year Award by the Florida Department of Transportation last week. SCG Peterson is currently assigned to Starkey Ranch K-8 School in Odessa. This school is one of the busiest in Pasco County, with SCG Peterson helping over 500 students a day cross to school safely and with a positive attitude. Additionally, SCG Peterson reaches out to area preschools, offering to provide safe crossing presentations to students transitioning to elementary school next school year. SCG Peterson builds relationships with students, their parents and guardians and school staff to ensure everyone makes it and from school safely.

ODESSA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO