chatsports.com
Krzysztof Wetoszka Named MAC Singles Player of the Week
TOLEDO, Ohio – Senior Krzysztof Wetoszka of the Toledo men's tennis team was named this week's Mid-American Conference Men's Singles Player of the Week, the league announced on Thursday. Toledo was down 1-3 to IUPUI on Saturday afternoon and came back to win the match, 4-2, in Indianapolis, Ind....
247Sports
Iowa Basketball: Kris Murray named semifinalist for Karl Malone Award
Iowa forward Kris Murray entered this season with sky-high expectations and he's done nothing but surpass them. The country has continued to take notice. On Thursday, he was named among the top-10 players for the Karl Malone Award, which goes to the nation's top power forward. He has also been named to the Naismith National Player of the Year midseason team.
saturdaytradition.com
College wrestling rankings, Feb. 7: Penn State headlines 12 B1G teams on latest NWCA Coaches Poll
College wrestling rankings have been updated with the latest NWCA Coaches Poll dropping Tuesday, Feb. 7. To no surprise, Penn State continues to lead the nation by sweeping all first-place votes available. At 13-0, Penn State remains the only undefeated unit in the country and generated 350 total points on...
247Sports
'Welcome back, Tyler Wahl': Senior forward has big performance in win over Penn State
Greg Gard entered the Wisconsin locker room Wednesday night, stood in front of his team and hollered, "16 points, eight assists, one turnover, six rebounds. Welcome back, Tyler Wahl." Or rather, welcome back to the real Tyler Wahl. Wisconsin's senior forward and preseason All-Big Ten pick did not go anywhere,...
Three Keys and a Pick: Iowa at #1 Purdue
Iowa will travel to West Lafayette, Indiana, this week to take on No. 1 Purdue in a rematch of last year's Big Ten Championship. The Boilermakers are 22-2 on the season and are coming off a road loss at Indiana while the Hawkeyes are 15-8 with a 7-5 Big Ten record and have won seven of their last nine games, including three straight victories.
Where does Penn State rank in the Big Ten for returning production?
Forgotten in the excitement of the recruiting and transfer portal period are the active players returning to school to continue playing college football. ESPN recently put out their article on the percentage of production returning to each program across the country. Penn State clocked in at 56th in the nation with 65 percent of their previous season’s production returning. The offensive side of the ball will have fresh faces becoming impact players. 55 percent of their offense is returning, ranking 102nd nationally. This is not too surprising when factoring in the losses of quarterback Sean Clifford, tight end Brenton Strange, and receivers Parker Washington...
