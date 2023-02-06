Forgotten in the excitement of the recruiting and transfer portal period are the active players returning to school to continue playing college football. ESPN recently put out their article on the percentage of production returning to each program across the country. Penn State clocked in at 56th in the nation with 65 percent of their previous season’s production returning. The offensive side of the ball will have fresh faces becoming impact players. 55 percent of their offense is returning, ranking 102nd nationally. This is not too surprising when factoring in the losses of quarterback Sean Clifford, tight end Brenton Strange, and receivers Parker Washington...

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO