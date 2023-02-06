ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

umterps.com

No. 8 Maryland Heads to Northwestern Thursday

COLLEGE PARK, MD -- Maryland (19-5, 10-3 B1G) will play at Northwestern (8-15, 1-11) Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Ill. The Terps-Wildcats matchup will be televised on the Big Ten Network. 2022-23 STORYLINES. What's UP. Maryland beat then-No. 10 Ohio State, 90-54, Sunday in College...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

Terps' Win Streak Comes To End At Michigan State, 63-58

EAST LANSING, MI – Michigan State scored the game's first 15 points before Maryland rallied back to take a four-point lead in the second half before suffering a 63-58 defeat at a sold out Breslin Center on Tuesday night. The loss ended the Terps' four-game win streak as Maryland is now 16-8 overall and 7-6 in the Big Ten.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

Standout Seniors

When the second-ranked Maryland women's lacrosse team takes the field for the first time in the 2023 season on Saturday, it will do so with sky-high expectations. At the center of those expectations lies a group of eight seniors that have unparalleled experiences and successes under their belt as a result of its three-plus years at Maryland.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

Terps Begin 2023 Season at Puerto Vallarta College Challenge

BYU (0-0) February 10, 2023. Maryland (0-0) vs. California Baptist (0-0) Maryland (0-0) vs. North Dakota State (0-0) COLLEGE PARK, MD. - The University of Maryland softball team will begin its 2023 season this week in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico in the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge. The Terps will take on five different opponents over four days of competition. The action kicks off on Feb. 9 when the Terps take on No. 23 Oregon at 9:30 p.m. ET. All games will be streamed on FloSoftball.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

Tennis Terps Set To Compete Against Liberty and North Texas

COLLEGE PARK, MD. - The University of Maryland women's tennis team (5-1) is set to take on Liberty (5-1) this Friday and North Texas (7-1) this Saturday. The Terps are back on the road again after last week's win against Dartmouth. Matches will take place in Lynchburg, VA and will be held at the Liberty Indoor Tennis Center. Friday's match will begin at noon and the Saturday match will be at 9:00 am.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

The Maryland Made Leadership Academy

The Maryland Made Leadership Academy was created to strengthen the foundation of future leaders and commit to developing student-athletes at all levels. This program empowers student-athletes to overcome the increasingly complex challenges that emerge as they take on leadership roles. By exploring the pros and cons of diverse leadership styles and strategies, you will expand your ability to build productive teams, champion change, lead in a crisis, and create a culture of high performance.
COLLEGE PARK, MD

