BYU (0-0) February 10, 2023. Maryland (0-0) vs. California Baptist (0-0) Maryland (0-0) vs. North Dakota State (0-0) COLLEGE PARK, MD. - The University of Maryland softball team will begin its 2023 season this week in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico in the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge. The Terps will take on five different opponents over four days of competition. The action kicks off on Feb. 9 when the Terps take on No. 23 Oregon at 9:30 p.m. ET. All games will be streamed on FloSoftball.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO