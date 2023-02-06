Read full article on original website
umterps.com
No. 8 Maryland Heads to Northwestern Thursday
COLLEGE PARK, MD -- Maryland (19-5, 10-3 B1G) will play at Northwestern (8-15, 1-11) Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Ill. The Terps-Wildcats matchup will be televised on the Big Ten Network. 2022-23 STORYLINES. What's UP. Maryland beat then-No. 10 Ohio State, 90-54, Sunday in College...
umterps.com
Terps’ Win Streak Comes To End At Michigan State, 63-58
EAST LANSING, MI – Michigan State scored the game's first 15 points before Maryland rallied back to take a four-point lead in the second half before suffering a 63-58 defeat at a sold out Breslin Center on Tuesday night. The loss ended the Terps' four-game win streak as Maryland is now 16-8 overall and 7-6 in the Big Ten.
umterps.com
Standout Seniors
When the second-ranked Maryland women’s lacrosse team takes the field for the first time in the 2023 season on Saturday, it will do so with sky-high expectations. At the center of those expectations lies a group of eight seniors that have unparalleled experiences and successes under their belt as a result of its three-plus years at Maryland.
umterps.com
Terps Wrap Up Big Ten Competition With Duals Versus Purdue, At No. 1 Penn State
Maryland (8-7, 0-6) vs. Purdue (4-9, 0-6) Maryland (8-7, 0-6) vs. No. 1 Penn State (13-0, 6-0) COLLEGE PARK, Md. - Maryland will conclude Big Ten competition this weekend, starting with a home dual against Purdue on Friday night followed by a Sunday afternoon road match against No. 1 Penn State. Both matches can be caught on B1G+.
umterps.com
Terps Begin 2023 Season at Puerto Vallarta College Challenge
BYU (0-0) February 10, 2023. Maryland (0-0) vs. California Baptist (0-0) Maryland (0-0) vs. North Dakota State (0-0) COLLEGE PARK, MD. - The University of Maryland softball team will begin its 2023 season this week in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico in the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge. The Terps will take on five different opponents over four days of competition. The action kicks off on Feb. 9 when the Terps take on No. 23 Oregon at 9:30 p.m. ET. All games will be streamed on FloSoftball.
umterps.com
Tennis Terps Set To Compete Against Liberty and North Texas
COLLEGE PARK, MD. - The University of Maryland women's tennis team (5-1) is set to take on Liberty (5-1) this Friday and North Texas (7-1) this Saturday. The Terps are back on the road again after last week's win against Dartmouth. Matches will take place in Lynchburg, VA and will be held at the Liberty Indoor Tennis Center. Friday's match will begin at noon and the Saturday match will be at 9:00 am.
umterps.com
Maryland Gains Momentum in Mexico, Kanpai Earns Third Top-10 Finish of the Season
GUADALAJARA, MEXICO - Freshman Nicha Kanpai finished in a two-way tie for seventh at the Collegiate Invitational at Guadalajara Country Club this weekend. Maryland placed in seventh place of 12 teams at 37 over par. Kanpai, who entered this week as the 87th-ranked collegiate player in the country according to...
umterps.com
The Maryland Made Leadership Academy
The Maryland Made Leadership Academy was created to strengthen the foundation of future leaders and commit to developing student-athletes at all levels. This program empowers student-athletes to overcome the increasingly complex challenges that emerge as they take on leadership roles. By exploring the pros and cons of diverse leadership styles and strategies, you will expand your ability to build productive teams, champion change, lead in a crisis, and create a culture of high performance.
