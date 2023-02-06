CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- Medical device and technology company Lazurite announced the schedule of upcoming events where it will be exhibiting, presenting, or attending in support of its ArthroFree® wireless camera system for minimally invasive surgery. The system will be available for hands-on demonstration where Lazurite is exhibiting. More than 75 surgeries have now been performed using the ArthroFree System at institutions including NYU Langone in New York, Rush Medical Center in Chicago, and University Hospitals in Cleveland. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005921/en/ Surgeons praise Lazurite’s ArthroFree® Wireless Camera System for the dexterity and increased range of motion it provides. (Photo: Business Wire)

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO