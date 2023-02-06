Read full article on original website
Related
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Phys.org
China: The rise of Gen Z will have massive consequences for business and politics
As China prepares to celebrate new year on January 22, luxury brands are gearing up for the year of the rabbit with an array of luxury rabbit-themed goods: a £29,000 gold and diamond-encrusted rabbit watch by Dior, perhaps, or an £850 floppy-eared hat from Burberry. Japanese streetwear brand Ambush has reportedly sold out of its £380 pink bunny balaclavas.
TechCrunch
Former Affirm exec Silvija Martincevic to lead shift work management platform Deputy
As part of her work at Affirm, Martincevic oversaw sales and strategic partnerships, growing the number of merchants that offer Affirm as a payment option from about 5,000 to more than 200,000 and onboarding companies like Walmart, Shopify and Amazon. Before joining Affirm in 2019, Martincevic led Groupon’s international business in Europe, Asia and Australia as chief operating officer and chief marketing officer. She is also a board member of Lemonade and Kiva.
In the technology war with China, America’s advantage is found at home
A titanic struggle is underway between America and China. At its heart is a battle for technological supremacy. FBI Director Christopher Wray has called China “the greatest long-term threat to our nation’s information and intellectual property, and to our economic vitality.” He has spoken about how the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) believes it is in…
These Black Cannabis Industry Leaders Are Working to Create a More Equitable Industry from Within
For Black History Month we are highlighting some of the black cannabis industry leaders working to create a more equitable industry from within. Here are 13 cannabis changemakers who are paving the way for a more diverse cannabis community. Troy Datcher – CEO & Chairman of The Board, The Parent...
csengineermag.com
Industrial Annunciator Market Share Worth $2.54 Billion, Globally, by 2027 – Growth Report by The Insight Partners
According to The Insight Partners, “Industrial Annunciator Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Global Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Conventional Annunciators and Dedicated Annunciators); End user (Process Industry and Discrete Industry)”; The global industrial annunciator market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2019 to 2027, it was valued at USD 1.90 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 2.54 billion by 2027.
Thanks to China, the US-India partnership is finally coming to fruition
On balance, India could be the best bet for the U.S. in its competition with China.
Lazurite® Announces Upcoming Events in Support of its ArthroFree® Wireless Camera System
CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- Medical device and technology company Lazurite announced the schedule of upcoming events where it will be exhibiting, presenting, or attending in support of its ArthroFree® wireless camera system for minimally invasive surgery. The system will be available for hands-on demonstration where Lazurite is exhibiting. More than 75 surgeries have now been performed using the ArthroFree System at institutions including NYU Langone in New York, Rush Medical Center in Chicago, and University Hospitals in Cleveland. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005921/en/ Surgeons praise Lazurite’s ArthroFree® Wireless Camera System for the dexterity and increased range of motion it provides. (Photo: Business Wire)
Tufts Daily
Toward a brighter economic future
As India’s economy remains resilient in spite of a challenging global environment, it has been called a “bright spot” against a global recession. The country’s large domestic market, young demographics, and relatively low levels of exposure to international markets are some of the reasons why it is partially insulated from global economic headwinds. However, the country’s cumbersome red tape and inadequate infrastructure are significant economic drawbacks.
htrends.com
HVS Market Report – Recent Trends in Washington, D.C.'s Luxury Hotel Market – By Caroline Dioso and Chelsey Leffet
Despite a somewhat slow rebound when compared to many other major markets, the Washington, D.C. hotel market, inclusive of the luxury hotels, has experienced significant growth since mid-year 2022, led largely by ADR. The luxury market in D.C. has not seen this amount of change in decades, making it an exciting time for the segment. This article explores the recent luxury hotel performance in Washington, D.C.
Corentec Appoints Michael Son as Executive Vice President
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- Corentec, a forward-thinking medical device company focused on developing solutions for the orthopedic market, has re-hired Michael Son to lead its sales and business development operations in the Americas. Son will be responsible for pricing strategies, negotiations, hiring, and P&L, and will report to Corentec’s three Co-CEO’s, the Sun Brothers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005729/en/ Michael Son, Executive Vice President, Corentec (Photo: Business Wire)
nftplazas.com
Japanese Prime Minister Sides with NFTs and the Blockchain
In terms of blockchain adoption, Asia has certainly been leading the charge over the last few years, and this shows no signs of stopping. For example, Fumio Kishida, the Prime Minister of Japan, has said that various blockchain applications such as NFTs and DAOs could be beneficial for the country. This was said in a meeting of Japan’s House of Representatives on February 1, 2023.
Tranoï and China Fashion Association Sign Showcase Partnership
PARIS — Industry trade show Tranoï and the China Fashion Association have signed a three-year partnership to showcase Chinese designers during the upcoming fashion weeks. The new “China Select” program will be the cornerstone of a new showcase for Chinese designers, as the organizations will give them center stage to present their creations. The first edition will be held this summer during Men’s Fashion Week that takes place in June, followed by women’s ready-to-wear that runs Sept. 28 to Oct. 1.
Concerning Chinese Project Near U.S. Military Base Faces Day of Reckoning
The project's imminent demise represents a small part of a growing trend of concern about Chinese investments in the U.S.
Comments / 0