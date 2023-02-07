Jackson gets top volunteer chief accolade

Jackson Courtesy photo

The leader of a local volunteer fire department for the past quarter century, and junior firefighter and fireman even before that, was honored at the state level for his service, garnering the North Carolina Association of Fire Chiefs’ Volunteer Fire Chief of the Year Award.

Kenneth R. “Ken” Jackson Jr., who has served as chief for Plain View Volunteer Fire Department since 1998, was bestowed the distinction on Friday at the NCAFC’s Mid-Winter Conference in Concord, N.C. Jackson accepted the award with his family present and his peers there with him to share in the accolade.

The inscription on the award states that it is given “for dedication and service to your department, community and state.”

“This reward is greatly deserved because of his many accomplishments for our fire department and community,” the Plain View department said in a statement following the ceremony. “He has spent countless hours investing in the lives of young men and women to make our community a better and safer place for those who live and travel through our community.”

Jackson said it was an honor to represent the department in northern Sampson County, and attested he was humbled by the recognition, He thanked the many people who he said “have made such a positive impact” on him, both personally and during his career as a volunteer firefighter. It is one that dates back to when he was just a young man, volunteering as a junior firefighter.

He also gave thanks to God for the guidance throughout life’s path as well as the ones who mentored him at an early age.

“I remember the day I decided to volunteer. My first chief, Fred Tew, ask me if I would be interested in joining the department as a junior fireman,” Jackson stated. “I talked with my parents and they said I could. I met (former Plain View chief and county EMS director) Ronald Bass at that time. Little did I know he would become one of my biggest mentors, supporters, and most of all a great friend.”

Jackson said there have been a number of people at the Plain View Volunteer Fire Department who have supported and guided him through the years, saying he served under and alongside the best.

“I have served under the best fire chiefs — Fred Tew, Ronald Bass, Edwin Jackson who all played a role in paving the way to where Plain View Fire Department is today. None of this would be possible without the continued commitment of each member of our department. The members of our department are our heartbeat. Thanks to the Board of directors for there guidance.”

The chief also thanked his family for being his rock during the journey.

“Thanks to Kenneth Ray Jackson and Brenda Godwin Jackson for always supporting me. Thanks most of all to Ann Pope Jackson, Kaitlyn Baxley, Alexis Jackson, and Kendall Jackson for always being so understanding,” Jackson stated. “Thank you to the group of guys who nominated me for this award. And, most of all, for your continuous support of our department as we continue to serve our great community.”