Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Budget-friendly, indoor activities in Colorado Springs to enjoy on a cold dayColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
One Person Dead, Four Injured in Colorado ShootingcreteFalcon, CO
CBI seeks possible additional victims of Cripple Creek ex-police officerHeather WillardCripple Creek, CO
4 Amazing Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Men’s Lacrosse: Jack Myers surpasses 200-career points, No. 11 Ohio State defeats Air Force 15-7 in season openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
KDVR.com
Developers apply to rezone bighorn sheep habitat
The city council in Colorado Springs is set to vote on a development plan that would rezone an area where bighorn sheep live. The city council in Colorado Springs is set to vote on a development plan that would rezone an area where bighorn sheep live. Report: How wildfires affected...
Controversial Garden of the Gods project could disturb bighorn sheep herd
The Colorado Springs Planning Commission is scheduled to review Wednesday slightly tweaked plans to build high-density housing and commercial space along Garden of the Gods Road — this after the City Council denied the controversial project in September 2021. The city's rejection of the proposed redevelopment of a partially vacant 125-acre office complex at 2424 Garden of the Gods Road was upheld by a district judge last May 20, but Nevada-based developer 2424 GOTG LLC appealed, a process that is ongoing with the Colorado Court...
KDVR.com
Black rancher claims harassment by white neighbors
FOX31's Talya Cunningham is trying to get to the bottom of a viral controversy in El Paso County. A Black rancher claims he's been terrorized by his white neighbors. Black rancher claims harassment by white neighbors. FOX31's Talya Cunningham is trying to get to the bottom of a viral controversy...
Latest designs released of Pueblo Amtrak Station
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Amtrak Station is making headway in its development process. The latest designs and concept plans were presented at Monday night’s City Council meeting. The rail station’s project manager presented a timeline to describe where in the process this design is and he said they are still in the early phases. […]
Alleged swingers’ club sued, ordered to shut down in Centennial
The City of Centennial has sued the owners of a business it alleged is an "adult swingers' club" that is violating city zoning laws. The city aims to shut the club down.
Local VA battles staffing challenges, spends millions on outside services
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Nine years ago, reports of veterans dying while waiting for care led to a big shake-up within the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs or VA. That crisis was largely resolved, but today the VA faces other serious challenges, like a shortage of staff in Southern Colorado where the veteran population The post Local VA battles staffing challenges, spends millions on outside services appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
New construction plan for apartments in Colorado Springs moves forward
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two neighborhoods on the west side of Colorado Springs may have a new view soon. A section of land between The Mountain Shadows and The Navigator neighborhoods could soon be filled with more than 300 new townhouses, businesses, and two-story buildings. This was the center...
Hero of Colorado Springs Club Q shooting, Congressman respond to president’s call for assault weapons ban
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As one of the heroes who saved lives by stopping the accused shooter in the November shooting at the Club Q that killed five people and injured nearly two dozen, you'd expect Richard Fiero to have a strong perspective on whether assault weapons should be banned. However, Fiero said that The post Hero of Colorado Springs Club Q shooting, Congressman respond to president’s call for assault weapons ban appeared first on KRDO.
City of Pueblo under declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency beginning Feb. 7
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Beginning Tuesday, the City of Pueblo will be under a declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency. According to the Office of the Mayor, this order is due to the National Weather Service predicting low temperatures this week. The National Weather Service said a weather system will spread snow across the The post City of Pueblo under declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency beginning Feb. 7 appeared first on KRDO.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Bill would bar trans women athletes from women’s school teams in Colorado
A view of the Colorado House on May 9, 2022. (Pema Baldwin for Colorado Newsline) A bill that would ban transgender student athletes from participating in women’s sports is scheduled for a Monday hearing at the Colorado Legislature. House Bill 23-1098, the Women’s Rights in Athletics bill, sponsored by...
Colorado couple indicted for tree trimming scam
A Colorado couple was indicted for a tree trimming scam that targeted more than 50 older adults, according to attorney general, Phil Weiser. Last year, Arvada police arrested Joseph Camillo Tyler and Amelia Marie Tyler. The couple is accused of conning people as old as 95 out of more than $40,000 from February 2020 until October 2022. The Tylers are currently in Jefferson County Detention Center, being held on two charges of suspiciously violating the state's Organized Crime Control Act.
cpr.org
Developers wanted to build a skyscraper in Colorado Springs. So where is it?
More than a year after splashy headlines detailing a proposal to build Colorado Springs’ tallest building, the project has yet to break ground. The developer, Colorado Springs-based the O’Neil Group, had intended to begin construction for the 25 story apartment building last spring. The project piqued the interest of 17-year-old Colorado Springs resident Noah Klimek. He has lived in the city since he was a toddler and said the skyline has remained essentially unchanged in that time.
El Paso County commissioners approve, give good reviews to this year’s road maintenance plan
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The county's five-member Board of Commissioners unanimously approved Tuesday the plan to pave and repair roads for the upcoming year. KRDO Kevin Mastin, the county's executive director of public works, said that the county will spend $20 million this year from a combination of the county's budget allocation and funding The post El Paso County commissioners approve, give good reviews to this year’s road maintenance plan appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Student reportedly brings a gun to a Colorado Springs school
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It isn’t clear what specific charges a student will face after allegedly bringing a gun to school in Colorado Springs. The following communication was sent out by the principal of Sierra High School on Tuesday. The school is located near Jet Wing Drive and Chelton Road on the south side of the city.
District 11 staff member on leave, under investigation for ‘inappropriate and aggressive’ interaction
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating a staff member at a Colorado Springs high school for an alleged "inappropriate and aggressive" interaction. District 11 sent parents and guardians at Mitchell High School a message stating: We are investigating a recent situation at our school that involved an alleged inappropriate and aggressive interaction with The post District 11 staff member on leave, under investigation for ‘inappropriate and aggressive’ interaction appeared first on KRDO.
Shelter in place lifted north of Cripple Creek, CR1 open
UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 2/8/2023 10:47 p.m. (CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo.) — The shelter in place north of Cripple Creek has been lifted, according to TCSO, and County Road 1 is now back open in both directions. The shelter in place order was put into effect to keep locals off the limited number of routes that emergency crews […]
thesource.com
Black Colorado Ranchers Arrested After Domestic Terrorism From Locals
Black Colorado farmers Courtney and Nicole Mallery were arrested after making complaints about harassment on he and his wife’s farm. A case involving racial tensions between a Black family and their predominantly white neighbors has escalated to multiple restraining orders and now felony arrests. Courtney and Nicole relocated to...
Colorado’s governor, energy leaders & industry respond to demand for lower heating bills from ratepayers
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Customers of Colorado Springs Utilities have to be feeling thankful that the utility lowered rates for natural gas and electricity in December. It's a position that much of the rest of the state is likely envious of right now. KRDO Responding to a public outcry from ratepayers regarding a third The post Colorado’s governor, energy leaders & industry respond to demand for lower heating bills from ratepayers appeared first on KRDO.
police1.com
Criminal Investigator I - Pueblo - Colorado Lottery
$$63,024.00 - $78,336.00 Annually annual. Applicants must apply through the Colorado Career Site: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/colorado/jobs/3890565/criminal-investigator-i-lottery. ++Colorado Lottery Division++. The Lottery's mission is to maximize the proceeds from Lottery game sales to support the Lottery's beneficiaries for the good of all Coloradans. The *_Security and Investigations *_unit within Lottery ensures the integrity...
KKTV
Major power outage in Colorado Springs tied to crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A major power outage in Colorado Springs was caused by a crash on Tuesday. At about 5:30 p.m. Colorado Springs Utilities reported the outage impacting about 4,200 customers happened after a vehicle hit “electric equipment.” The estimated restoration time for all customers at about 5:30 p.m. was one to four hours near Powers and Barnes on the northeast side of the city.
Comments / 2