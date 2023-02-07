Read full article on original website
Carol Ann O’Dell
DECEMBER 15, 1937 – FEBRUARY 7, 2023. Carol Ann O’Dell, age 85 of Greenville, Ohio passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 8:45 PM at Rest Haven Nursing Home, Greenville, Ohio. Born in Jamestown, Ohio on December 15, 1937 she was a daughter to the late Roscoe & Grace (Liming) Bowers. Carol was a school teacher in Darke County, at many of the schools in the area, as well as an active 4-H Advisor. She was a graduate of Miami University in Oxford, Ohio and earned her bachelor’s degree. In her free time she liked to sew, garden and bird watch. She will be truly missed. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her son Rodney O’Dell: brother Paul Bowers: sisters Bea Hill; Nancy Pierce.
Ida Leona Farmer
Ida Leona Farmer, 92, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Aiden Healthcare in Greenville. She was born on July 7, 1930, in Greenville, to the late Benjamin and Gladys (Mullins) Shahan. In addition to her parents, Ida was preceded in death by her husband, Robert...
Greenville Police Department – Reports
On January 31 at approximately 5:36 PM Police responded to 122 West Main Street; Greenville Police Department reference a forgery complaint. The complainant/victim, Rebekah Robbins, stated that on January 12, 2023 she checked her mail at her residence, and found a Chase bank debit card had been sent to her. The Chase bank debit card was in Rebekah’s name, but Rebekah stated that she never opened an account with Chase bank. Rebekah stated that she contacted Chase bank, who advised her that an account had been opened in her name, and she would have to file a police report to have the account closed. Rebekah stated that on January 30, 2023 while she was at work at Family Health Services of Darke County, her supervisor advised her that they received an unemployment benefits request that was in Rebekah’s name. Rebekah stated that she never filed for unemployment. Family Health Services denied the unemployment benefits request. Rebekah stated that she’s unsure of who would file an unemployment request in her name, or who would open a bank account in her name. Rebekah hasn’t lost any money or property from this incident, at this time.
Registration for spring classes of the Greenville Area Dog Club will open on Monday (2/13)
The Greenville Area Dog Club is offering dog training for your 4-legged family member(s). Their spring classes will start March 21, 2023 and the registration for these classes will open on Monday, February 13, 2023. The club offers the following classes:. puppy. senior puppy. beginner obedience. advanced obedience. rally (beginner...
Heavy Equip & Ag Consignment Auction – Greenville – 2/11
What: Semis, Semi Trailers & Trailers, Vehicles, Ag Equipment, Con. Equipment, Skidsteer & Const. Attachments, Shop Toolboxes, Hoop Buildings and Miscellaneous.
Traffic Enforcement in Mercer County
Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reported today that his office has been receiving numerous complaints of traffic violations occurring throughout Mercer County. Deputies have been doing extra patrol in these high complaint areas, looking for traffic violations such as speeding, running stop signs, and driver inattention. Sheriff Grey explains that the Sheriff’s Office has received grant monies for traffic enforcement and deputies will be assigned to focus their efforts in these areas.
Darke County Sheriff’s Estate Sale – 2/24/2023
The auction starts on February 24, 2023 at 10:00AM. There is 1 property auction:. Property Address:116 TILLMAN AVENUE GREENVILLE, 45331.
Varsity Bowling: boys lose to West Carrollton, girls defeat them
The Boys Varsity bowling team had a tough night with a loss to West Carrollton at home. The Wave started out strong leading after the first game, but all of the bowlers struggled as the pattern broke down and West Carrollton took the lead. Alex Hadden led the boys with...
Cancer Care Services Expand at Upper Valley Medical Center
TROY, Ohio (February 2023) – Premier Health has expanded Upper Valley Medical Center’s (UVMC) cancer care services to include the Premier Blood and Cancer Center. The expansion provides patients with greater access to care that includes the diagnosis and treatment of blood and lymph disorders. Common blood and lymph disorders are leukemia, Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Non-Hodgkin’s, and myeloma. The Premier Blood and Cancer Center at UVMC will offer patients services such as chemotherapy, immunotherapy, blood transfusions, and other blood related services.
Win a trip to Ireland at DCCA’s “Off To The Isle 2023” Fundraiser
Darke County Center for the Arts wishes you the luck of the Irish this spring with the return of the exciting fundraising raffle “Off To The Isle”. One lucky winner will receive a trip for two to Ireland through AAA and Brendan Vacations. DCCA will be selling a limited number of chances for this exclusive raffle. Raffle Tickets are $100 each. The winner will be selected, by reverse raffle, at DCCA’s annual Irish themed fundraising event the Irish Wave, Friday, March 17th at the Montage Cafe.
