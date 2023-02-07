Read full article on original website
Japan's Nissan reports better profit as chip crunch eases
Nissan reported a 55% jump in October-December profit Thursday, as the Japanese automaker seeks to embark on a less bumpy journey with its French alliance partner Renault.Profit for the quarter at Yokohama-based Nissan Motor Co. totaled 50.6 billion yen ($386 million), up from 32.7 billion yen the previous year. Quarterly sales surged 29% to 2.8 trillion yen ($21 billion), as a shortage of computer chips that has slammed the world’s automakers gradually eased, according to Nissan. The crunch was caused by COVID-19-related lockdowns and other restrictions, which hindered Nissan’s ability to deliver vehicles to customers.Some buyers were waiting for...
Japan's Honda boosts profit despite chips crunch, COVID
Honda reported a 27% jump in its October-December profit, despite headwinds like shortages of computer chips and rising costs of raw materials. Tokyo-based Honda Motor Co.'s profit in the last quarter totaled 244.6 billion yen ($1.9 billion), up from 192.9 billion yen the year before. Quarterly sales rose 20% to 4.4 trillion yen ($33.5 billion), as Honda sold more motorcycles around the world, compared to a year ago, while vehicle sales were little changed.By region, Honda sold more vehicles in Japan and the U.S., but sales declined in China and other parts of Asia. Motorcycle sales grew across all...
Alibaba sells out of India's Paytm - ANI
BENGALURU (Reuters) - China's Alibaba Group has sold its remaining stake in Indian digital payments firm Paytm through a block deal, India's ANI reported on Friday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. Paytm's stock tumbled as much as 9.3% to 640 rupees. Over 22.8 million shares of Paytm, or...
China’s Now the World’s Second-Largest Car Producer As Exports Surge 54 Percent
China's auto business is growing thanks to its surging EV sales from makers such as BYD and Tesla.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
The world's largest stock investor — Norway's sovereign wealth fund — has dumped its remaining shares in Adani companies worth $200 million
Norway's massive sovereign wealth fund has sold all its stakes in Adani Group companies. The fund started selling its stakes in Adani Group companies even before the recent selloff started. Adani Group companies have lost $110 billion in market cap amid a short seller attack. Norway's massive sovereign wealth fund...
Indian tycoon Adani hit by more losses, calls for probe
NEW DELHI (AP) — Shares in troubled Adani Enterprises gyrated Friday, tumbling 30% and then rebounding after more than a week of heavy losses that have cost it tens of billions of dollars in market value. The company, the flagship of India’s second-largest conglomerate, canceled a share offering meant...
Norway's gigantic sovereign wealth fund loses a record $164 billion, citing 'very unusual' year
Norway's Government Pension Fund Global, among the world's largest investors, returned -14.1% last year. "The market was impacted by war in Europe, high inflation, and rising interest rates. This negatively impacted both the equity market and bond market at the same time, which is very unusual," said Norges Bank Investment Management CEO Nicolai Tangen.
EY: 97% of CEOs have changed their investment strategy in response to geopolitical challenges–and almost a third already halted a project
Restrictive policies have supplanted COVID-19-related issues as the key reason for altering international investment plans, according to EY's research.
Billionaire Adani's Empire Loses $107 Billion
The crisis of confidence shaking the Indian conglomerate worsens day by day.
US firms pumping billions into China’s AI sector
US investors were involved in at least 37% of all investment transactions in China’s artificial intelligence, or AI, sector between 2015 and 2021, according to a new report. Georgetown University’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology found that $40.2 billion of the total money raised by all Chinese AI companies over this time period had US backing. However, the center couldn’t determine what percentage of that amount came from US investors or investors abroad. The money went to 251 Chinese AI companies, and 91% of the US investment came as venture capital to earlier-stage businesses. “Some of the largest investments include Goldman Sachs’ solo investment...
China Approves Launch of New Blockchain Research Hub in Beijing
Despite its bumpy relationship with crypto, China is still keen on blockchain, announcing a new research center to study the tech. China’s Ministry of Science and Technology has approved the construction of its National Blockchain Technology Innovation Centre. The research hub’s key objectives revolve around researching the technology for...
Nissan's 2022 contribution to Renault results highest in four years
PARIS, Feb 9 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault (RENA.PA), which is revamping its 24-year old alliance with Nissan (7201.T), said on Thursday the Japanese firm contributed 174 million euros ($187 million) to its own results in the fourth quarter.
PlayLottoGlobal Targets Brazil and Mexico with Imminent Launch
The lottery will be going online on March 1 in both Brazil and Mexico, seeking to rapidly consolidate its presence in the region and reach the millions of lottery fans in both countries respectively. PlayLottoGlobal Pursues Global Expansion in First Quarter. The company is aiming to be present in more...
Britain and Italy sign export and investment partnership
LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Britain and Italy on Wednesday signed an export and investment partnership, Britain's first with a European Union member since it left the bloc, aimed at boosting the countries' bilateral trading relationship.
Planet A Ventures comes out of the door with a €160M European, science-backed climate fund
That’s essentially the thinking behind new European climate fund Planet A Ventures. The firm has now has closed its first fund at €160 million to back founders tackling the world‘s largest environmental problems. The Germany-based VC aims to take a novel “science-based” approach. It has engaged a full science team, to which it will hand the power of veto over investment decisions.
Pressure on China’s factories grows as U.S. demand falls
BEIJING — For some factories in China, it's not full steam ahead after the end of zero-Covid. All the factories that U.S. toy maker Basic Fun works with in China — about 20 of them — told workers not to return immediately after the Lunar New Year holiday, said CEO Jay Foreman.
ChatGPT frenzy sweeps China as firms scramble for home-grown options
HONG KONG, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Microsoft-backed OpenAI has kept its hit ChatGPT app off-limits to users in China but the app is attracting huge interest in the country, with firms rushing to integrate the technology into their products and launch rival solutions.
SK Innovation battery unit SK On aims to raise up to $2.4 billion -sources
HONG KONG, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The electric vehicle (EV) battery business of South Korea's SK Innovation Co Ltd (096770.KS), SK On, has begun a new funding round, targeting 2 trillion to 3 trillion won ($1.6 billion to $2.4 billion), said two people with knowledge of the matter.
Israel’s Foreign Currency Reserves Are Way Up
Israel is swimming in hard foreign currencies like the US Dollar, the British Pound and the Euro. The Bank of Israel (BOI) reported that Israel’s foreign exchange reserves at the end of January 2023 stood at $201 billion, an increase of $6.782 billion from their level at the end of the previous month. The level of the reserves relative to GDP was 39%.
