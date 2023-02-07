Read full article on original website
Surprising Discovery: Graphene on Platinum Surfaces Seemingly Defies Coulomb’s Law
Researchers from Basel and Tel Aviv discovered that friction varies with speed in specific graphene structures on platinum surfaces, defying Coulomb’s law which states that friction is speed-independent in the macro world. Materials made of single atomic layers are highly valued for their low-friction qualities, useful in reducing friction...
Earth received a radio signal sent from a galaxy that is 9 billion light years away
It is the first time that scientists have detected a signal that originates from another galaxy located 9 billion light years away from Earth. The radio signal was captured by the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope located in Pune, India.
Astronomers Pinpoint The Mysterious 'Engine' of a Super-Powerful Intergalactic Light
A bright infrared light blazing from two galaxies in the process of merging has just been yanked out of hiding. Using the JWST, astronomers have pinpointed the exact location of the light, behind a thick wall of dust obscuring it in other wavelengths. Whatever is producing the light is yet unknown, but narrowing down where it is will help figure out what it is, and how it shines so much more brightly than expected.
Scientists in Canada detected an 8 billion-year-old radio signal in a distant galaxy
Scientists have detected a record-breaking radio signal from atomic hydrogen in a very distant galaxy. The galaxy that the signal originated from is believed to have come from a galaxy at redshift z=1.29. Because of the galaxy’s immense distance, the emission line had shifted to a 48 cm line from the 21 cm line they had expected.
Unlocking the Secrets of Laser-Induced Periodic Surface Structures on Silicon
Researchers have identified the effects of the choice of laser on LIPSS, providing insight into key manufacturing parameters. The electronic and optical devices that we use on a daily basis, such as mobile phones, LEDs, and solar cells use transistors and other constituents that are consistently getting smaller and more compact. With an ever-growing need for computing power, storage, and energy efficiency, this trend will only continue to new extremes.
Scientists Hunt Down Mysterious 'Invisible Galaxy' From Early Universe
How do you describe a galaxy that doesn't want to be seen? You break out a cosmic magnifying glass. A research team led by astrophysics doctoral student Marika Giulietti of the Scuola Internazionale Superiore di Studi Avanzati (Sissa) in Italy published a study on an "very special" galaxy in The Astrophysical Journal this month. In a statement on Tuesday, Sissa described it as a "mysterious and very distant object" and "so dark that it is almost invisible, even to highly sophisticated instruments." Intriguing.
We May Have Had an Interstellar Visitor for Eons and Scientists Are Stumped
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. A comet that may have come from interstellar space just made its latest dramatic swing around the Sun, an encounter that was imaged in mesmerizing detail by a space observatory. The origins of Comet 96P/Machholz (96P) have...
Brain experiment suggests that consciousness relies on quantum entanglement
Supercomputers can beat us at chess and perform more calculations per second than the human brain. But there are other tasks our brains perform routinely that computers simply cannot match — interpreting events and situations and using imagination, creativity, and problem-solving skills. Our brains are amazingly powerful computers, using not just neurons but the connections between the neurons to process and interpret information.
A Revolutionary New Physics Hypothesis: Three Time Dimensions, One Space Dimension
How would our world be perceived by observers moving faster than light in a vacuum? According to theorists from Warsaw and Oxford universities, such a view would differ from what we encounter daily, with the presence of not only spontaneous phenomena but also particles traveling multiple paths simultaneously. Futhermore, the...
Quantum Physics is Actually Super Creepy, and Even Scientists Don't Understand It
"We live in a haunted world..."
Astronomers discover potential habitable exoplanet only 31 light-years from Earth
Wolf 1069 b offers a unique opportunity to study a potentially habitable and tidally locked exoplanet.
Scientists Have Developed a Living “Bio-Solar Cell” That Runs on Photosynthesis
Plants are often thought of as sources of food, oxygen, and decoration, but not as a source of electricity. However, scientists have discovered that by harnessing the natural transport of electrons within plant cells, it is possible to generate electricity as part of a green, biological solar cell. In a recent study published in ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces, researchers for the first time used a succulent plant to create a living “bio-solar cell” that runs on photosynthesis.
Quantum breakthrough could revolutionise computing
Scientists have come a step closer to making multi-tasking 'quantum' computers, far more powerful than even today's most advanced supercomputers. Quantum computers make use of the weird qualities of sub-atomic particles. So-called quantum particles can be in two places at the same time and also strangely connected even though they...
Astronomers Detect a Strange New 'Molecular Bubble' Structure in Space
A newly discovered structure located deep in the heart of a thick cloud of gas and dust more than 450 light-years away is the signature of a pair of baby stars in the throes of formation. A team of astronomers have identified a previously unseen bubble at the center of...
Switching on to pneumatic innovations
Pneumatic products such as cylinder sensors are getting smaller, but they can still be improved upon and made to last a long time, but installation can be a challenge. The final setting and adjustment of cylinder sensors takes a considerable amount of time, but final set-up can make a big difference to long-term reliability and operating lifetime.
Consortium releases device integration model
FDT Group, an international, non-profit industry association supporting the evolution of FDT technology for industrial device management, today announced that the PACTware consortium released its latest software version, PACTware 6.1, based on the latest FDT3 standard. PACTware 6.1 is one of the first FDT3 stand-alone device configuration environments available. The...
New photodiode with extremely low excess noise for optical communication and long range LIDAR
Optical pulses, which appear as a flash of light, are used to transmit information in high speed optical fibers, and are increasingly used in Light Detection And Ranging (LIDAR) for 3-dimensional imaging. Both of these applications demand light sensors or photodiodes that are capable of detecting very low levels of light intensity down to a few photons, where a single photon is the quantized energy unit of light.
More answers about how next-generation automation will help in 2023
Jan. 18 Control Engineering webcast, archived for a year, identifies leading technologies important for automation, controls and instrumentation implementations in 2023, “Automation Series: How next-generation automation will help in 2023.”. Additional questions not answered during the webcast ware answered here by the presenters about important automation technologies in 2023.
Hot Control Engineering controllers articles in 2022
Control Engineering top 5 articles online about motors and drives posted over the last year covered PLC programming advice, tips and picking the best controller. Also: See additional controller stories here. 1. PLC programming: What you need to know, July 7: While the programmable logic controller (PLC) is very important,...
JWST observations shed more light on the properties of a nearby brown dwarf
Using NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), astronomers have observed a nearby brown dwarf known as HD 19467 B. Results of the observational campaign, published January 26 on the arXiv pre-print server, yield important insights into the properties of this substellar object. Brown dwarfs are intermediate objects between planets and...
