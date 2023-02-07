Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant opens new location in UplandKristen WaltersUpland, PA
Interactive Life-Size Dinosaur Experience Coming to Pennsylvania this MonthTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Uncovering the Unknown Hero of the American Revolution: You Don't Know, but ShouldThe Chronicles of YesterdayTrenton, NJ
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Yardbarker
Revisiting the Blue Jackets’ Second Jeff Carter Trade
There were a lot of tough decisions that didn’t work out early on in the history of the Columbus Blue Jackets. Exhibit A being their trades of Jeff Carter in 2011 and 2012. Carter was a budding star. In his early 20s, he was a bonafide elite goal scorer with the Philadelphia Flyers. His coming out party was the 2008-09 season, in which he scored 46 goals and 84 points. He followed that with two seasons with over 30 goals. He had just signed a long-term deal and was still young enough to have offensive upside, a valuable commodity on the trade market.
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Give Patrick Kane List of Teams For Pending Trade
Patrick Kane still hasn’t made up his mind about whether he’ll leave the Chicago Blackhawks or not, but the winger has been given a list of teams by his current employer for consideration in the event he becomes ready to move on in the next three weeks. In other words, the Blackhawks are simply waiting on Kane’s decision, but they’re arming him with as much information as they can so that when he decides, the process is quick.
Yardbarker
Meet the Sellers: the Detroit Red Wings
Welcome to a new little series Tyler Yaremchuk and I are doing leading up to the trade deadline: Meet the Sellers. With the Oilers playing a fairly soft schedule going up against the Red Wings, Philadelphia Flyers, Ottawa Senators, Montreal Canadiens and Columbus Blue Jackets all ahead of the deadline, we’re going to take a look at a few players from each team who could be on the move.
Yardbarker
Minnesota Wild’s Top 5 Trade Assets at the 2023 Trade Deadline
The Minnesota Wild are struggling in the thick of the season as we near the Mar. 3 trade deadline. They currently hold a tenuous grip on third place in the Central Division, but with five losses in the last seven games, their playoff chances are sliding away faster than a loose toboggan down an icy hill. They begin a seven-game homestand tonight against the Vegas Golden Knights and have no option but to start piling on some wins if they want to keep their playoff chances alive.
Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the Pistons
With the NBA trade deadline now upon us, many teams around the association are looking to offload contracts and bolster their rosters. Now, the Golden State Warriors have joined the party, as it has been reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that they will be trading former first-round pick James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons in a multi-team deal involving the Atlanta Hawks.
Yardbarker
New Team Reportedly Interested In Cam Reddish
SNY's Ian Begley (on his show "The Putback") reports that a new team to show interest in Reddish is the Denver Nuggets. Via Begley: "I've heard that Denver had registered some interest in Cam Reddish recently, so you can add Denver to the name of teams that has had interest in Cam Reddish. I also think the Knicks had contact more recently with Detroit on a potential Reddish deal, so keep an eye there."
Yardbarker
Celtics pursuing trade for big man
Mo Bamba is readily available as the Orlando Magic are stacked with bigs, while Jakob Poeltl would cost 1st round draft capital. Neither player can play next to Robert Williams, so they would serve as his back-up and insurance if he misses games. Or if Al Horford misses games, the Celtics wouldn't have to play guys like Luke Kornet as the lone big on the court when Time Lord needs a blow.
