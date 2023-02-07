ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

Overnight rescue dig saves toddler trapped in Thai well

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QTpEa_0kf132vJ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vt8qI_0kf132vJ00

An overnight rescue operation successfully retrieved a 19-month-old girl from a dry artesian well shaft Tuesday — 18 hours after she fell into the hole at a cassava farm in northern Thailand.

Rescuers clapped and cheered as the toddler, the daughter of migrant workers from Myanmar , was pulled out of the 15-meter (49-foot) -deep well shaft and placed on an a stretcher that carried her to a waiting ambulance.

“Great job, guys. We did it!” exclaimed one rescuer as his colleagues in Tak province’s Phop Phra district wept and hugged each other.

The child fell into the hole late Monday afternoon while her parents were working at the plantation.

The deep pit, dug by the landowner to be an artesian well, had been left uncovered after it failed to strike groundwater, Phop Phra district chief Sanya Phetset told Thairath TV on Tuesday.

The first rescuers to arrive at the scene shouted down the hole, and heard the child cry back, local media reported. A camera was then lowered into the hole to check the situation, and after that a tube was snaked into it to provide oxygen.

Rescuers dug overnight alongside the pit, about 30 centimeters (12 inches) wide, using several backhoes and other excavation devices.

“It seemed like an easy operation at first because it looked like loose dirt, but once we started digging we found rock, which made it difficult because excavators can’t dig through it,” Sanya said.

He explained that the operation was delicate because the digging risked collapsing the sides of the well onto the child.

The toddler was immediately sent to Phop Phra Hospital after being carried to safety.

“She is safe now. She’s a bit tired but there’s nothing serious,” Sanya said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Toddler pulled from ruins after 78 hours trapped by Turkey earthquake

A two-year-old boy has been pulled from the wreckage of a destroyed building in Turkey, 78 hours after the earthquake that devastated large swathes of the country.The toddler was pulled from the wreckage of a four-floor apartment building in the OdabasÄ± district in the city of Antakya. A Romanian and Polish rescue team worked a small gap between some collapsed concrete and lifted the boy to safety as he wept.The child, identified as Mehmet Tatar, was handed to health workers and put into an ambulance to be taken away for a medical check. The boy’s unlikely escape prompted tears...
BBC

Dramatic rescue saves Thai baby who fell down well

A baby girl has been rescued by authorities after she fell down a deep well in northern Thailand. The 19-month-old child fell down the 13m (42ft) deep shaft while playing on Monday afternoon in Tak province, near the Myanmar border. Authorities launched an overnight rescue operation after the girl's parents...
The Independent

Hope dims for families in Turkey as rescue turns to recovery

Precious hours have turned to tense days across earthquake-hit southern Turkey as fewer people are pulled alive from the rubble. While family members watch rescue workers shift to recovery, they also face an awful truth: that it's unlikely they'll ever be reunited with their missing loved ones. In Nurdagi, a city of around 40,000 nestled between snowy mountains some 35 miles (56 kilometers) from the epicenter of the quake, throngs of onlookers — mostly family members of people trapped inside — watched on Thursday as heavy machines ripped at one building which had collapsed, its floors pancaked together with...
Anthony James

8-year-old Girl Married a 40-year-old Man and Dies on Wedding Night

As the saying goes, "it takes a village to raise a child." However, the primary role in a child's upbringing falls on the parents. They are responsible for providing love, affection, basic necessities, and guidance as the child grows and develops. In a world where many families face poverty, disease, and other challenges, the task of parenting can be difficult, and not all parents are able to provide the care and support their children need.
The Independent

Mother arrested after two children missing for almost a year are found wearing disguises in supermarket

Two children who were allegedly kidnapped by their mother 11 months ago from their home in Missouri have been found by police in a grocery store in Florida. Police in High Springs, 20 miles northwest of Gainesville, said they located Adrian Gilley, 12, sister Brooke, 11, and their mom Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, shopping in a Winn Dixie store on 1 February after running a routine vehicle license check.The two children, whose descriptions had been listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database, were wearing disguises, police said. Ms Gilley, described as the children’s “non-custodial mother,”...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
New York Post

‘Dead’ man discovered alive — 8 months after being cremated

It was a case of mistaken die-dentity. A 36-year-old man in India dropped jaws after turning up alive and well eight months after he was declared dead and then seemingly cremated. The macabre caper began June 7 after Meppayur’s Deepak Balakrishnan Kandi disappeared, prompting the local police station to file a missing persons report, the Times Of India reported. An apparent breakthrough came on July 17, when police recovered a body from a beach in Kerala, which they identified as belonging to Kandi. The missing man’s family performed the funeral ceremony and cremated the body, seemingly providing closure to the saga. It...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
People

Boy, 3, Saved from Ohio Home in 'Deplorable Conditions' After Parents Are Found Dead on the Porch

A relative discovered the bodies and then climbed through a window of the house to save the child who'd been alone inside without heat for up to 48 hours, authorities said A toddler is safe with relatives after his parents were found dead outside of their Ohio home this week. The bodies of Amber Barry, 35, and her partner Eddie Parthemer, 55, were discovered on the porch of their house in Mecca Township on Tuesday afternoon, CBS affiliate WKBN reported, citing the Trumbull County Sheriff's Office. Barry's sister went to check on the...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
The Independent

Survivors scream as desperate rescuers work in Turkey, Syria

Rescue workers and civilians passed chunks of concrete and household goods across mountains of wreckage early Monday, moving tons of wreckage by hand in a desperate search for survivors trapped by a devastating earthquake.“Can anyone hear me?” shouted rescuers trying to find people in the province of Kahramanmaras, the epicenter. In some places around Turkey, survivors could be heard screaming from beneath collapsed buildings. Many people crouched to look below a massive sheet of cement propped at an angle by steel bars. They crawled in and out, trying to reach survivors. Excavating equipment dug through the rubble below. Rescue...
TheDailyBeast

WATCH: ‘Joy Beyond Belief’ as Syrian Rescuers Unearth Entire Family From Rubble

In the wake of a devastating 7.8-magnitude earthquake that razed neighborhoods and flattened buildings in Syria and Turkey on Monday, more than 1,000 people were estimated to have died in Syria’s rebel-held northwest region alone, according to volunteer aid group Syria Civil Defense. But pockets of hope were found amongst the rubble, with an entire family being pulled safely from beneath their collapsed house by rescuers on Tuesday. Footage of the operation shared by Syria Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets, showed the rescue of what appeared to be four children and at least one adult man. Another video shared by a witness shows the full scale of a crowd of hundreds gathered to watch as each survivor emerges, with several of the children being held aloft to cheers. “A true miracle…the sounds of joy embrace the sky… joy beyond belief,” the White Helmets tweeted.A true miracle...the sounds of joy embrace the sky... joy beyond belief.An entire family was rescued from under the rubble of their house this afternoon, Tuesday, February 7, in the village of Bisnia, west of #Idlib.#Syria #earthquake pic.twitter.com/Cb7kXLiMjT— The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) February 7, 2023 Read more at The Daily Beast.
NBC News

Missing New Jersey teacher found dead in shallow grave

The body of a kindergarten teacher was recovered Tuesday after being found in a shallow grave in a New Jersey town, police said. Luz Hernandez, a 33-year-old mother of three from Jersey City, had been reported missing Monday after she was absent from her job at the BelovED Charter School and family members realized they had not spoken with her over the weekend, NBC New York reported. Authorities performed a welfare check which led to the grisly discovery.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
People

3 New Mexico High Students Found Dead in Garage Likely Died of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning: Police

The students were found dead Sunday morning with a propane heater nearby, the Edgewood Police Department said The bodies of three New Mexico high school students were found in a garage this weekend, and police believe they may have died of carbon monoxide poisoning. In a news release, the Edgewood Police Department said the students, all teenagers, were found in a garage with a propane heater on Sunday. "As of now, there is no indication of foul play, it appears that the cause of death may be Carbon Monoxide Poisoning as...
EDGEWOOD, NM
ABC News

ABC News

1M+
Followers
209K+
Post
601M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy