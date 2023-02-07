The regulatory body in charge of gambling in the state, the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE), was planning the implementation of the new proactive method since March last year. Although the DGE unveiled details this week regarding the initiative, it said that its official launch was on January 1, 2023. This initiative, according to the regulator, is a first of its kind for the country and seeks to fight against problem gambling and at-risk gambling by identifying patrons prior to them being affected by gambling harm.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO