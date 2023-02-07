Read full article on original website
Danish Gambling Regulator Reports Increased GGR in Q4 2022
The latest financial results report from the Danish gambling regulator Spillemyndigheden highlighted that the overall gross gaming revenue (GGR) for the betting, online casino, slot machine, and physical casino sectors amounted to DKK 1.8 billion ($254.9 million) in Q4 2022, which represents a 4.5% increase compared to Q4 2021. The...
Stimulus Check 2023 Update: Some Americans to Receive $1,200 Payment
After more than a decade of advocacy and years of legislative effort, the Washington Treasury Department on Wednesday introduced the Working Family Tax Credit. The credit could offer a rebate of up to $1,200 for those who qualify. The tax credit is expected to benefit more than 400,000 low-income households in the state.
Wynn Resorts Posts Strong Performance and Results for Q4 22
On Wednesday, the company posted its preliminary 2022 results, showing that its operating revenues for the year ended December 31, 2022, hit $3.76 billion, marking a flat result when compared to the corresponding period a year ago. Adjusted property EBITDAR for 2022 hit $725.4 million, marking an increase when compared to the $596.4 million result for the year ended December 31, 2021. The net loss attributable to Wynn Resorts for 2022 was $423.9 million or $3.73 per diluted share when compared to a net loss for the same period in 2021 of $755.8 million or $6.64 per diluted share.
Greentube Strengthens German Presence with StarGames.de License
Greentube has received an official go-ahead by the Gambling Authority of the Federal States of Germany (GGL) which makes the StarGames.de a licensed entity that can deliver on a range of experiences. StarGames will benefit from Greentube’s existing infrastructure and solutions that will allow it to remain at the forefront...
UKGC Boss Supports the Preservation of Fair Gambling Standards
The executive director held his speech during the ICE World Regulatory Briefing. Miller took the opportunity to issue a warning regarding the existence of illegal betting options while emphasizing the need to protect Britain’s regulated gambling market. “Gambling Today Is in Many Ways a Global Tech Industry”. Miller, who...
MGM’s Empire City Casino New York Revamps Gaming Floor
On Tuesday, the company confirmed that more than 1,000 new state-of-the-art games were added to the gaming floor of the casino. Thanks to the newly revamped gaming floor, Empire City Casino can now deliver new and unique engaging experiences for its visitors. Bringing popular new hits, the location replaces nearly 20% of its slot and electronic table games machines that are nearly 5,000.
Lithuanian Gambling Watchdog Issues Fines against Two Operators
The gambling watchdog said Tuesday it imposed fines against Amber Gaming, as well as Top Sport. The duo, according to the regulator, breached Lithuania’s gambling regulations by contacting their customers via email and encouraged them to gamble. This, according to Lithuania’s Gambling Supervisory Authority is in breach of Article 10, Paragraph 19 of the country’s Gambling Act.
Australian Regulator Fined Bet Nation but Some Believe More Should Be Done
The Northern Territory Racing Commission fined Amused Australia, the firm behind Bet Nation, for promoting its products to self-excluded individuals. Experts are not certain whether the fine will be enough to make the company change its approach. Bet Nation Promoted Promo Offerings to Excluded Persons. In December, the Northern Territory...
Niagara Resorts behind Mohegan’s Strong Fiscal Q1 2023
Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority published its financial results for the first fiscal quarter of 2023 posting strong growth in income from operations on the back of a marginal increase in revenue. Overview of the Performance. Over the three months ended December 31, 2022, Mohegan generated net revenue of $406.62 million...
EPIC Risk Management Joined Kindred’s New Pilot Project
Gambling harm consultancy EPIC Risk Management announced that its partnership with Kindred group has been strengthened after EPIC became part of Kindred’s pilot panel committed to zero revenues from harmful gambling. A Panel of Expert Organizations. The new phase of the relationship between EPIC Risk Management and the Malta-licensed...
Kindred Posts Underwhelming Unaudited Q4 Results
The company released its unaudited results for Q4 and 2022 Wednesday, confirming it has taken immediate actions to improve profitability. The results are a preliminary estimate of the Group’s performance over the past 12 months, including Q4 results. Judging by those results, Kindred expects to see business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-customer (B2C) total revenue for 2022 halt at £1.07 billion ($1.29 billion), down from the £1.23 billion ($1.49 billion) result from 2021.
Digitain Names Iain Hutchison Chief Revenue Officer
Announced Tuesday, the new collaboration will see Hutchison spearhead the company’s revenue growth strategy. Having an industry expert as a chief revenue officer, Digitain is planning to further expand its global presence and footprint within the fast-growing iGaming sector. Hutchison brings more than two decades of experience after being...
DGE Takes Proactive Approach against At-Risk Sports Betting
The regulatory body in charge of gambling in the state, the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE), was planning the implementation of the new proactive method since March last year. Although the DGE unveiled details this week regarding the initiative, it said that its official launch was on January 1, 2023. This initiative, according to the regulator, is a first of its kind for the country and seeks to fight against problem gambling and at-risk gambling by identifying patrons prior to them being affected by gambling harm.
Safer Gambling Will Define the Gambling Landscape in the UK
Gambling in the UK most likely has “settled into a new normal” according to Gambling Commission’s chief executive officer Andrew Rhodes who delivered a keynote speech at ICE London 2023. Every Player Matters. Speaking in the Consumer Protection Zone of ICE London, Rhodes outlined the near-term perspectives...
KSA Fines Two Illegal Gambling Operators Nearly $2M
On Thursday, the gambling watchdog confirmed it imposed a regulatory action against Domiseda and Partners sro from Slovakia, as well as Equinox Dynamic NV from Curaçao. The €1.8 million ($1.9 million) total fine breaks down to €900,000 ($965,800) against each of the two operators. The KSA said...
Bombay Group Obtains First Supplier Live Casino License in Buenos Aires
The supplier has obtained a license to launch its products in the Province of Buenos Aires, which is one of the jurisdictions where online gambling is regulated in Argentina. Effectively, Bombay is the first live casino supplier to have been granted an official license to bring its products to the province. The permit has been awarded by the Provincial Institute of Lottery and Casinos and Bombay Live will move forward with its dedicated studio that has already been set up.
Tekkorp Capital Adds Mark McMillan as Advisory Team Partner
Before joining Tekkorp, McMillan accumulated more than two decades of experience within the finance vertical. Moreover, he is a seasoned veteran and a proven leader after helping with the development of different corporate strategies that delivered growth for globally recognized companies. Before joining Tekkorp, McMillan was a part of William Hill US where he served as chief financial officer.
MGM Q4 2022 Results Reveal Record Quarter for Las Vegas Properties
MGM Resorts International saw a significant boost in its earnings for the year 2022 with a revenue of $13.1 billion, a surge of 36% from the previous year’s $9.7 billion. This figure encompasses the financial results of several properties, including the newly acquired Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, and the full-year operations of Aria and Vdara. Additionally, the company saw a successful sale of the Mirage to Hard Rock International, fetching $1.1 billion.
Catena Media Confirms CFO Peter Messner Plans to Step Down
Details about the latest announcement emerged Wednesday and according to Catena Media, Messner is expected to leave from his current position within the next six months. In the meantime, the company confirmed it has already started the process of recruiting a new chief financial officer. Michael Daly, Catena’s CEO, explained...
US SPAC Firm Starts Legal Action against Okada Manila
The lawsuit was filed on February 2 in the Delaware Court of Chancery and calls for the prompt consummation of the merger, which was initially agreed upon in October 2021. Universal Entertainment to Review Lawsuit Amidst Merger Extension. The ultimate parent company of Okada Manila, Japan’s Universal Entertainment Corp, has...
