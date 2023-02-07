Read full article on original website
Home and Away confirms Tex Wheeler's fate after return plot
Home and Away spoilers follow from Australian-pace episodes, which some UK viewers may prefer to avoid. Home and Away has updated fans on Tex Wheeler, hinting that Cash Newman's biker gang ordeal may finally be over for good. Tex made a return to the show on Australian screens last month,...
Hollyoaks airs exit for Vicky Grant - but will she be back?
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has aired the exit of Vicky Grant, but this may not be the last we see of her. Following Vicky's shocking collapse last week after accidentally drinking a spiked drink, Vicky announced she would be leaving the village. When plans to move to Margate with her...
Emmerdale's Mandy and Paddy Dingle give in to temptation
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Mandy and Paddy Dingle have given in to temptation in Emmerdale. Soap bosses previously confirmed that the former couple would have a night of passion as Paddy continues to struggle with the end of his marriage to Chas. Viewers have seen Paddy having difficulties at work and...
The Masked Singer US shares brand new twist for upcoming season
The Masked Singer US has shared more costumes and a brand new twist for the upcoming ninth season. As reported by Entertainment Weekly, the upcoming episodes will retain many of the innovations introduced in the last season, which saw sudden eliminations and double unmasking's in each episode. There will, however,...
Walking Dead spin-off gets first look at Norman Reedus with Clémence Poésy
The Walking Dead's Daryl Dixon-centred spin-off is currently filming, which means we have a first look photo from the set. In the image, we see Norman Reedus obviously returning as Daryl. He's looking pretty good for a man who has been living in a post-apocalypse zombie world for ages and has "washed-up in Paris" per the official shop synopsis, isn't he?
Twin Psychics Claimed Princess Diana Believed Camilla Parker Bowles Was ‘Better Suited to Be Queen’
Twin psychics claim they received a message from Princess Diana in 2018 which said she forgave Camilla Parker Bowles for her affair with King Charles III and she wanted her to become queen consort.
Waterloo Road airs kiss for Preston and Kai
Waterloo Road spoilers follow. Things took an unexpected turn on tonight's (February 7) episode of Waterloo Road, as Preston grew close to Kai at a party and the pair eventually shared a kiss. After Samia ruined Preston's basketball scholarship and dumped him, a downtrodden Preston sought emotional support at Kai's...
EastEnders writer teases "different" episode for show's anniversary week
EastEnders writer Daran Little has teased that his next episode for the show's anniversary will be "a little different". In a social media post, he also said the latest instalment of the BBC soap will be "a tribute to the icon women of Walford". Little also re-shared the latest trailer,...
Emmerdale to air devastating new story for Paddy Dingle
This story discusses topics including suicidal thoughts. Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale will air a devastating new story for Paddy Dingle as he considers taking his own life. Viewers have already seen Paddy struggling with loneliness following his marriage breakdown with Chas Dingle, having most recently given into passion for former...
This is why The Apprentice's Reece Donnelly left the show
The Apprentice spoilers follow. The Apprentice said goodbye to another candidate tonight (February 9), after a task abroad that went about... as well as The Apprentice tasks abroad normally go. But this episode actually saw two candidates leave the process. This time, the business hopefuls were whisked away to Dubai...
Emmerdale stars Rosie Bentham and Daisy Campbell share real-life friendship with holiday photos
Emmerdale's Rosie Bentham and Daisy Campbell may not be the closest on the ITV soap, but in real life they are very good friends. Daisy recently shared some photos to her Instagram page of herself and Rosie taking a short trip to Paris, including a photo of the two of them posing by the Eiffel Tower, an obligatory dinner and wine photo, and a photo of an adorable dog.
EastEnders airs heartbreaking scenes for Suki and Eve
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has aired heartbreaking scenes for Suki Panesar and Eve Unwin. The former couple have been estranged ever since Suki made the decision to get back with her manipulative husband Nish once he was released from prison. They were brought back into each other's orbit during Thursday's...
Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip bosses release statement as two stars exit during filming
Peacock has released a statement following Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 4 cast members Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo exiting the show during filming. The streamer has addressed reports that Glanville kissed Manzo on more than one occasion without her consent during a party while cast and crew were on location in Marrakech.
Death in Paradise boss shares update on show's future
Death in Paradise producer Tim Key has offered an update on what the show's future may look like. The BBC One drama series is rounding the corner on its 12th series, as viewers finally seem to be close to DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little) finding love with Sophie Chambers (Chelsea Edge).
EastEnders' Linda Carter to get life-changing offer from Sharon Watts
EastEnders spoilers follow. Linda Carter will get a life-changing offer from Sharon Watts on EastEnders next week. Since the tragic (presumed) death of her husband Mick, Linda has been left to run the Vic on her own, but shocked Alfie Moon last month by revealing she was planning to sell up.
RuPaul's Drag Race responds to fan backlash with major season 15 reversal
RuPaul's Drag Race has responded to a growing fan backlash over season 15. Production company World of Wonder announced before the season even began that it would be scaling back the length of weekly episodes from 90 minutes to 60 minutes. This huge change in format was made to accommodate...
EastEnders' Whitney and Zack's baby story explained - what is Edwards' Syndrome?
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has recently kicked off an emotional storyline for Whitney Dean and Zack Hudson, as they have learned their baby could have Edwards' Syndrome. Tonight's episode (February 9) sees Whitney confide in Chelsea about the news that her baby has omphalocele, and future episodes will see her...
Coronation Street to air major development in Billy, Todd and Paul love triangle
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street is set to air a major development in the Billy Mayhew, Todd Grimshaw and Paul Foreman love triangle. The soap has already hinted that Billy will find romance again this year, and in new scenes Billy is set to declare his feelings for Paul.
Hollyoaks' Warren issues an ultimatum to Grace after camera plot is exposed
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks' tangled web of drama involving Warren Fox, Norma Crow, Grace Black, Ethan Williams and Sienna Blake just got even more knotty, as another twist aired on tonight's (February 8) first-look E4 episode. Sienna, Ethan and Grace thought that they were onto something with the camera installed...
EastEnders taken off air in latest scheduling changes
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders will not be airing this evening (February 8), as the show faces new scheduling changes. As we all know, EastEnders has been airing at 7.30pm on a Wednesday evening since last year, but unfortunately, tonight's slots is being taken up by BBC One's coverage of the FA Cup.
