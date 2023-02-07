ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Having the time of my life

By Mark S. Price Contributing columnist
Sampson Independent
Sampson Independent
 3 days ago
During my last year of teaching school in Pennsylvania, I remember getting out in blizzard-like conditions and making my track to school only to discover it was canceled.

I had been living in a one bedroom efficiency on the second floor of an apartment building next to a main thoroughfare in the heart of North Versailles, Pennsylvania in February 1994.

Although I had all the comforts of home, I didn’t have a telephone. This was a blessing in disguise at times. However, it was an inconvenience when when inclement weather was moving into the area.

Our school had a telephone tree for us to get in contact with one another in the event of a school delay or cancellation because of the elements.

Well… since I didn’t have a telephone, I was left out of the loop — literally.

I was forced to sit by the radio and wait to hear our school’s name called out over the airwaves proclaiming a delay or cancellation.

This wasn’t a very reliable method, because I had to begin getting ready for school in the event it wasn’t canceled. If I was in the shower when our school’s name was announced, I, of course, didn’t hear it.

On the other hand, if I sat around waiting to listen for our school to be called and it wasn’t announced, I wouldn’t have had enough time to get ready and still make it to school before my young charges arrived.

It was a double-edged sword.

This particular morning when my alarm went off, I sprang from my bed to take a gander at the winter wonderland predicted by the weatherman on the previous night’s newscast.

When I saw the ground covered with a blanket of white, I heard a squeal in the back of my mind. Then I realized it was me who let out the high pitched noise.

I couldn’t help myself.

I always get excited when it snows. I guess it’s the child inside me just itching to get out.

Opening the sliding glass door, I stepped out onto the balcony wearing nothing more than a pair of red long johns and extended my arms at the sheer joy of being surrounded by the falling snow.

Blinded by the flurry of white, I looked up with my tongue protruding from my open mouth attempting to catch a few snowflakes.

Realizing I was standing there in my bare feet on a patch of frozen snow, I did a jig before quickly stepping back into the warmth of my living room.

I was so excited about the snow that I never even thought to listen to the radio to find out whether or not our school was delayed or canceled. All I could think about was taking my students outside during recess to play in the white stuff.

I think I was dressed and ready for school in record time, which was a good thing. Because I needed a little extra time to shovel out my car in order to drive the six blocks to the school/church building.

Because the snow had drifted up around my little red GEO Metro, it was barely visible to the naked eye. With snow shovel in hand which I took from the hall closet at the bottom of the apartment stairwell, I began to clear a path to my vehicle.

A snow plow had already cleared the parking lot behind my compact-size sedan.

After managing to get inside my vehicle and turning on the ignition switch, I backed out of my assigned parking space and used my trusty ice scraper/brush to remove the remaining remnants of snow sitting on the roof.

It was a very quick and convenient way to get my horseless carriage out of a snow drift.

I was oblivious to the fact that there wasn’t any other traffic on the usually busy five-lane highway as I made my journey to the school a little more than a mile away.

As I drove across the untouched blanket of snow in the school’s parking lot, I could hear the crunch of the freshly fallen flakes mixed with a layer of ice underneath my brand new radial tires.

With a gleam in my eye and a smile splashed across my face, I lost the struggle with the child inside as I begin doing donuts in the parking lot spinning my automobile in circles across the ice.

It was like being on one of those spinning rides at Kennywood Park, only better; because I could stay on the ride for as long as my little heart desired.

After getting that out of my system, I parked my vehicle and walked down the snow covered steps to the back door of the school only to find it was locked.

Having seen an automobile parked near the front entrance where the church offices were located, I decided to make a trek around the building. However, I restrained myself from doing any more donuts in the parking lot.

Upon making it to the other side of the building, I found the only other person brave enough to venture out in the blizzard-like conditions. This individual informed me school was in fact closed for the day.

Realizing I had a “Snow Day” in the midst of a winter snow storm, what was a boy to do?

Are you kidding?

I drove across town to the home of a former student and went sled riding with him and his little sister and had the time of my life.

