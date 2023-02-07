ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

ATL Twitter Demands Quavo & Offset to Squash The Beef

By Weso
The Morning Hustle
The Morning Hustle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41qJvd_0kf0vG5q00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mGho7_0kf0vG5q00

Source: ATLPics / Radio One

Following the star-studded Grammys, was an alleged fight between Quavo and Offset .

One-third of the Migo’s, Offset said to stop the cap!

Quavo performed a tribute to Takeoff at the 2023 Grammy’s following his brother’s untimely passing. It was rumored Offset did not appreciate being left out of the tribute and let Quavo know how he felt. Prior to Takeoff’s tragic passing, he and Quavo separated themselves from Offset for unknown reasons.

Atlanta Twitter doesn’t want any more bad blood between these two Northside legends! Check out some of the tweets below.

Long Live The Rocket.

RELATED: ATL Legend, Takeoff’s Funeral Will Be Held at The State Farm Arena

RELATED: Cardi B Opens Up About Surgery, Marriage With Offset And Finding Out About Takeoff’s Passing

RELATED: Beyoncé Pays Homage To Takeoff: ‘Rest In Power’

HOMEPAGE

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Cardi B Caught on Camera Breaking up Quavo and Offset Fight Backstage at Grammys

It sounds like Cardi B got in the middle of a fight between her husband Offset and his bandmate Quavo at the Grammys on Sunday night, but she is keeping quiet. Quavo performed during the "In Memoriam" segment of the Grammys to honor their late bandmate Takeoff, and he and Offset reportedly got into a fight backstage over the performance. Candid footage seemed to show Cardi getting in the middle of the fight, but she did not have a comment for reporters afterward.
GEORGIA STATE
Vibe

J. Prince Calls Offset A “Snake,” Offset And Cardi B Respond

The war of words between J. Prince and Offset continues to heat up, as the rap mogul has issued his latest statement addressing his ongoing beef with the Migos member. On Wednesday (Feb. 8), the 58-year-old lashed out at Offset over comments allegedly made by the “Clout” rapper regarding the Prince family’s rumored connection to the murder of late rap star, Takeoff.More from VIBE.comAnthony Mackie, Chlöe, And Martin Lawrence To Star In Animated Film, 'Sneaks'Are You Ordering Cardi B And Offset's Valentine's Day Meal From McDonald's?J Prince Accuses Quavo's Friend Of Lying To Police About Takeoff's Murder “This clown Offset suffering...
TEXAS STATE
TMZ.com

Gillie & Wallo Called Out For Instigating Offset and J Prince Beef

J Prince and Offset's beef over Takeoff's death is boiling over, and fans are blaming Gillie Da Kid and Wallo for heating the pot ... because J Prince used their platform to spark things up. The Rap-A-Lot Records don closed off his recent "Million Dollarz Worth of Game" interview with...
The Independent

Moment Beyoncé turned down drink from Jay-Z at 2023 Grammys sparks hilarious reactions

Beyoncé and Jay-Z had the most married couple moment at the 2023 Grammys and it’s sparked some hilarious reactions from fans online.It was a big night for Beyoncé at this year’s Grammy Awards. The Renaissance singer took home her 32nd Grammy to become the most decorated artist in the award show’s history.She also scooped up early wins at the start of the ceremony, but even she got stuck in traffic and arrived fashionably late to the 65th annual Grammys. When she was finally seated, host Trevor Noah approached the table to present her with the award she had missed.But...
TheDailyBeast

New Video Appears to Capture Cardi B Breaking Up Migos Grammys Fight

Video evidence has emerged that appears to confirm Migos rappers Quavo and Offset did indeed get into a fight backstage at the Grammys ahead of the “In Memoriam” performance that Quavo ultimately took on alone. In new footage obtained by TMZ, rapper Cardi B, who’s married to Offset, can be heard screaming “Both of y’all are wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” She can then be heard yelling at someone else to shut the fuck up. Offset denied a fight took place in a tweet yesterday: “What tf look like fighting my brother,” he wrote. Read it at TMZ
bravotv.com

Porsha Williams Addresses Butt-Lift Rumors in Silky, Curve-Clinging Pajamas

The RHOA alum took a moment out of her honeymoon to discuss her “perfectly formed posterior.”. Porsha Williams is doing some serious honeymooning, and she's dressing for the occasion. As proven in her recent Instagram posts, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum has a stellar outfit for every day of her trip to Malta. And don't worry: She's got nighttime covered too.
Variety

Backstage Grammys Footage Appears to Show Cardi B Breaking Up Alleged Migos Fight: ‘Both of Y’all Is Wrong!’

Amid reports of a disagreement between surviving Migos members Quavo and Offset that took place at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night, footage of Cardi B loudly attempting to break up a fight that night has emerged. Sources say the argument took place before Quavo’s performance during the show’s “In Memoriam” segment, during which he performed “Without You,” his tribute to bandmate and nephew Takeoff, who was fatally shot in Houston last November. While the backstage altercation was not caught on camera, Entertainment Tonight recorded audio of Cardi, who is married to Offset, yelling. “Both of y’all...
hotnewhiphop.com

Puma Curry Responds Backlash From Viral Picture With Her Mom Erykah Badu

The D.O.C and Erykah Badu defend their daughter, Puma Curry, after her recent Instagram photo. Puma Curry responded to recent backlash after she and her mother, Erykah Badu, shared a photo on Instagram that many claimed wasn’t appropriate. Puma Curry, Badu’s 18-year-old daughter, shared several images in tight pants...
The Independent

‘Still can’t believe it’: Grammys viewers emotional over Quavo tribute to Takeoff

Grammys viewers became emotional during Quavo’s tribute performance for his nephew and bandmate Takeoff, who was killed last year. The young rapper, full name Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot dead outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas, on 1 November, 2022. Quavo, whose real name is Quavious Keyate Marshall, honoured Takeoff’s legacy with an emotional performance during the 65th Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles on Sunday (5 February). Accompanied by the gospel collective Maverick City Music, Quavo performed a heartfelt rendition of “Without You” – the song he wrote in the wake of Takeoff’s tragic...
HOUSTON, TX
HipHopDX.com

J. Prince Tells ‘Fake Muthafucka’ Offset To ‘Quit Playing Gangsta’ In Brutal Dressing-Down

J. Prince has issued a warning to Offset amid their war of words following TakeOff’s death in the Rap-A-Lot executive’s city of Houston. In an Instagram post on Wednesday (February 8), J. Prince called the Migos rapper a “fake muthafucka” and reminded him of their many interactions in the past. The post followed Offset saying he didn’t know J “from a can of paint” after the latter had called him out during a recent appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast.
HOUSTON, TX
The Morning Hustle

The Morning Hustle

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to The Morning Hustle weekday mornings from 6-10AM EST!

 https://themorninghustle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy