People Who Have Been Divorced, Tell Us When You Knew Your Marriage Was Over

By Hannah Dobrogosz
 5 days ago

For better or for worse, not all marriages get a "fairy tale" ending. Sometimes compatibilities change, people grow apart, or relationships are rocked by problems that can't be solved.

Anna Blazhuk / Getty Images

For some couples, the inevitable split feels like a long time coming. For others, it may be very jarring and sudden. No two marriages look the same, and therefore, no two breakups look the same either.

Peter Dazeley / Getty Images

Maybe you started feeling insecure in your marriage when your partner started traveling for work, spending more time on their phone when they were home, and acting dismissive and short. You peeked at their phone while they were in the shower one day and discovered they were having an affair with a colleague. You knew then and there you didn't want to "work through it" and were ready for a divorce.

Karl Tapales / Getty Images

Perhaps you and your partner were pushed to get married really young because you got pregnant. After trying to make the marriage work for years, you both agreed you just weren't compatible as a couple and decided it was time to separate. You still have a great co-parenting relationship postdivorce, and each of you has found a partner you really love.

Helin Loik-tomson / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Or maybe you really had no idea things were "over" until the moment your partner sprung divorce papers on you. You were absolutely shocked and gutted.

Rawf8 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you've been (or are currently getting) divorced, what was the moment you knew the marriage was over? Tell us your story in the comments below or submit anonymously using this form for a chance to be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post.

Pamela
4d ago

When he came home at 3:00 in the morning and I felt nothing. No anger, no hurt, no questions. Just turned over and went back to sleep. I left the next day.

Live Life
5d ago

When they are hiding there phone or turning it over or going to the bathroom with the phone. Lies buying roses for another woman. Just lies ready for my divorce it’s took me awhile not easy always going out coming whenever doing what they want no respect.

Are you sure?
4d ago

Knew I had made a huge mistake right away, but I had made my bed and was determined to lie in it. I had a feeling he was cheating, but I didn’t care enough to go catch him. I am forever grateful that person he was cheating with wanted to be his wife; because it got me out of a toxic marriage and allowed me to find the man I want to spend the rest if my life with!! I’ve been with my new husband 26 years and counting!!🥰

