People Who Have Been Divorced, Tell Us When You Knew Your Marriage Was Over

When he came home at 3:00 in the morning and I felt nothing. No anger, no hurt, no questions. Just turned over and went back to sleep. I left the next day.
When they are hiding there phone or turning it over or going to the bathroom with the phone. Lies buying roses for another woman. Just lies ready for my divorce it’s took me awhile not easy always going out coming whenever doing what they want no respect.
Knew I had made a huge mistake right away, but I had made my bed and was determined to lie in it. I had a feeling he was cheating, but I didn’t care enough to go catch him. I am forever grateful that person he was cheating with wanted to be his wife; because it got me out of a toxic marriage and allowed me to find the man I want to spend the rest if my life with!! I’ve been with my new husband 26 years and counting!!🥰
