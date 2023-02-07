Read full article on original website
Mudbugs Split on Extra Time Weekend in OdessaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Perseverance To DefendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive LossUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Warriors End Mudbugs StreakUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Celebrities Born or Raised in Shreveport, LouisianaTed RiversShreveport, LA
Man who used Confederate flag against Capitol Police officer on January 6 sentenced to 3 years in prison
A Delaware man who carried a large Confederate flag inside the US Capitol during the January 6, 2021, riot and was part of the mob that chased a US Capitol Police officer has been sentenced to three years in prison. DC District Judge Trevor McFadden found Kevin Seefried guilty in...
2 men arrested in the 1975 drowning in Indiana of a 17-year-old church camp worker who 'fought for her life'
Two Indiana men have been arrested for the murder of a 17-year-old girl whose 1975 drowning death remained a cold case until evidence linked the suspects to the victim in a decades-long investigation, police said. Fred Bandy Jr., 67, of Goshen, and John Wayne Lehman, 67, of Auburn, have each...
Minnesota congresswoman OK after assault in DC apartment building, office says
Rep. Angie Craig was assaulted in the elevator of her apartment building in Washington, DC, on Thursday morning, the Minnesota Democrat's chief of staff said. "Rep. Craig defended herself from the attacker and suffered bruising, but is otherwise physically okay," Nick Coe said in a statement, adding that the assailant fled the scene and there was "no evidence" that the incident was politically motivated.
Opal Lee, the 'grandmother of Juneteenth,' becomes second Black American to have portrait hung in Texas statehouse
Opal Lee, the 96-year-old Texan who successfully championed legislation to make Juneteenth a federal holiday, was honored on Wednesday with the unveiling of a portrait at the state Capitol. The portrait of Lee, known as the "grandmother of Juneteenth," is the first new portrait to be hung in the state...
Florida High School Association holding emergency meeting to reconsider the mandatory reporting of athletes' menstruation history
The governing body of Florida high school athletics is holding an emergency meeting Thursday to reconsider a proposal that would require athletes to submit details of their menstrual cycles on medical forms needed for participation in school sports. The Florida High School Athletic Association has faced months of criticism since...
Ralph Nader launches newspaper in Connecticut town
NEW YORK — At age 88, Ralph Nader believes his neighbors in northwest Connecticut are tired of electronics and miss the feel of holding a newspaper to read about their town. So at a time when local newspapers are struggling, the longtime activist is helping give birth to one.
