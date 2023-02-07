ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yaktrinews.com

Minnesota congresswoman OK after assault in DC apartment building, office says

Rep. Angie Craig was assaulted in the elevator of her apartment building in Washington, DC, on Thursday morning, the Minnesota Democrat's chief of staff said. "Rep. Craig defended herself from the attacker and suffered bruising, but is otherwise physically okay," Nick Coe said in a statement, adding that the assailant fled the scene and there was "no evidence" that the incident was politically motivated.
MINNESOTA STATE
yaktrinews.com

Florida High School Association holding emergency meeting to reconsider the mandatory reporting of athletes' menstruation history

The governing body of Florida high school athletics is holding an emergency meeting Thursday to reconsider a proposal that would require athletes to submit details of their menstrual cycles on medical forms needed for participation in school sports. The Florida High School Athletic Association has faced months of criticism since...
yaktrinews.com

Ralph Nader launches newspaper in Connecticut town

NEW YORK — At age 88, Ralph Nader believes his neighbors in northwest Connecticut are tired of electronics and miss the feel of holding a newspaper to read about their town. So at a time when local newspapers are struggling, the longtime activist is helping give birth to one.
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy