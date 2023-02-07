Read full article on original website
With Republican Leaders, Biden is traveling to Florida with a new political challenger.GodwinFlorida State
Florida witness reports lights appearing and disappearing overheadRoger MarshFlorida State
Ybor Speaks Brings the Past to LifeModern GlobeTampa, FL
Florida Strawberry Festival Announces FREE Special Sensory-Considerate Day For Fruit-Lovers With Special NeedsUncovering FloridaPlant City, FL
8 Florida Restaurants were Recently Named Among the Most Romantic in America. But Prices Arguably Aren't Cheap.L. CaneTampa, FL
espnswfl.com
New Food Items At The Florida State Fair In Tampa
The Florida State Fair is a yearly event that takes place in Tampa and this year there’s some amazing new food items. Everyone loves the fair, and with an exciting blend of carnival rides, games and live entertainment, your visit promises to leave you with a smile on your face and memories to last a lifetime. The Florida State Fair kicks off this Friday, February 10th and runs 12 days through February 21st.
Farmers markets in Tampa Bay
Pack your reusable shopping bags, because we’ve rounded up 10 farmers markets around Tampa Bay, Florida
Florida State Fair 2023: What to know before you go
Watch the sunset with us atop this coaster. Photo via Florida State Fair You’ve tried the Cuban sandwich, now dig into the Cuban funnel cake sandwich. Photo via Florida State Fair
Raising Cane’s Opens First of Five Greater Tampa Locations in Clearwater
The chicken finger chain is expanding all over the Sunshine State
St. Pete man to appear on 'Jeopardy!' Thursday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man from St. Petersburg will soon be buzzing in on "America's Favorite Quiz Show, Jeopardy!" Scott Perry will appear on Thursday's episode to compete against Mira Hayward, a writer from Portland, Oregon, and the winner from Wednesday's episode, Dan Whol. He's an associate professor of history at the University of South Florida's Sarasota-Manatee Campus and earned his Ph. D. in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Florida's been home to Perry since 2007 when he moved to Tampa from Toronto.
Remembering Tampa Bay's historic Black communities
TAMPA, Fla. — In a segregated Tampa and St. Petersburg where Jim Crow was king and excluded Black people from the world around them, they began to create a world of their own. The historic Deuces neighborhood in south St. Pete is one prime example. “During segregation, this was...
To buy a Tampa home, you’ll need to earn at least $113,000
Could you afford a house in Tampa last year? More importantly, can you afford to buy a home in Tampa in 2023?
Tampa International Airport to increase parking rates
The Tampa International Airport announced Tuesday that it will be raising parking rates.
travellemming.com
17 Best Tampa Bay Beaches for 2023 (By a Local)
Tampa Bay is one of the most prominent coastal cities in Florida, so it’s no surprise that you can find epic beaches in Tampa Bay. I’m a Tampa local and in this post, I’ll share what I think are the 17 best Tampa Bay beaches. Whether you’re looking for a popular dog beach or a quiet hideaway beach, there is a stretch of sand for everyone on this list.
No dogs in dog bar? Tampa owner says he won’t be muzzled by FDOH
A Tampa- and Orlando-based business will find out if they're barking up the wrong tree when it comes to mixing bar nights and puppy love.
wild941.com
Tampa Woman’s Babysitting Service Is Causing Chaos
A Tampa woman has a business venture that is causing chaos on TikTok. She babysits for single dads and then “spends time” with them. The woman attends the University of South Florida and this week she revealed that she likes “taking care” of single Dads after she’s done babysitting their kids.
People Have Love/Hate Relationship with Tampa Peacocks
Peacocks are not native to this state. However, you can find them throughout Central and South Florida, much to the delight and sometimes disgust of their neighbors. Fanning out their splendid green, purple and gold feathers, they’ve made plenty of allies, those who enjoy their prances through places like Brandon’s Hillside Terrace, Wellswood, King Richards’ mobile home park in Gibsonton, and many other neighborhoods. However, they are not always welcome as residents.
Man stabbed in the back of the head at Tampa sports bar, police say
A man was taken to the hospital last night after he was stabbed in the back of the head at a sports bar.
20 Clearwater families fighting eviction after two-week notice
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Twenty Clearwater families are fighting eviction after they were served notices giving them two weeks to move out. Days later, they received another round of notices saying they now owe thousands of dollars. Tucked away on a dead end road in Clearwater stands Westchester Apartments, a...
destinationtampabay.com
City of Largo’s Annual Car Show and Largo Market
The City of Largo’s Annual Car Show is back on Sunday, February 19, from 9 a.m.–1 p.m. in Largo Central Park. This year there is space for trucks and motorcycles too. Car Show entries are $15, cash only, and will be accepted the day of (no early registration). The parking lot opens up at 7 a.m. and closes by 9 a.m. Trophies will be given out for the best of the show, community choice, and more.
Beach Beacon
Pinellas Medieval Fair marks solid first outing
LARGO — Lads and lasses both young and olde came from far and wide to DK Farms in Largo to experience the city’s first Renaissance festival in 20 years. The inaugural Pinellas Medieval Fair, held Feb. 4 and 5, drew visitors to the nursery and special events acreage at 1750 Lake Ave. S.E. Cars lined nearby streets during the festival, which featured medieval-themed games and attractions, food and frivolity.
Beach Beacon
Downtown Dunedin Merchants host New Orleans-style celebration
DUNEDIN — Never put off till tomorrow what you can do today — or, in this case, why wait for Fat Tuesday to get the party started?. The Downtown Dunedin Merchants Association will present Dunedin Mardi Gras 2023 Saturday, Feb. 18, 2 to 11 p.m., in downtown Dunedin.
businessobserverfl.com
Sarasota grocer to open its 6th store
Detwiler’s Farm Market will open a new store in Bradenton later this year, its sixth in the Sarasota-Bradenton area. The family-owned chain of grocery stores, best known for its local produce as well as its deli, bakery, seafood and meat departments, has signed a lease for 50,000 square feet at the Market Place West shopping center on 53rd Avenue West in the city. The Benderson Development-owned center is also being renamed Detwiler’s Marketplace.
Florida bill would allow landlords to charge tenants a monthly non-refundable fee in lieu of a security deposit
“This is just an option to get in the front door initially."
tampabeacon.com
What's Happening, Hillsborough?
TAMPA — The Great American Backyard Campout will be held Saturday, Feb. 11, at Carrollwood Village Park, 4680 W. Village Drive. Check-in is 4 p.m. Saturday and check-out is 8 a.m. Sunday. Activities begin at 5 p.m. and continue through 9 p.m. Those activities will include backyard games, fishing,...
