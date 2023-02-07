ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

espnswfl.com

New Food Items At The Florida State Fair In Tampa

The Florida State Fair is a yearly event that takes place in Tampa and this year there’s some amazing new food items. Everyone loves the fair, and with an exciting blend of carnival rides, games and live entertainment, your visit promises to leave you with a smile on your face and memories to last a lifetime. The Florida State Fair kicks off this Friday, February 10th and runs 12 days through February 21st.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

St. Pete man to appear on 'Jeopardy!' Thursday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man from St. Petersburg will soon be buzzing in on "America's Favorite Quiz Show, Jeopardy!" Scott Perry will appear on Thursday's episode to compete against Mira Hayward, a writer from Portland, Oregon, and the winner from Wednesday's episode, Dan Whol. He's an associate professor of history at the University of South Florida's Sarasota-Manatee Campus and earned his Ph. D. in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Florida's been home to Perry since 2007 when he moved to Tampa from Toronto.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Remembering Tampa Bay's historic Black communities

TAMPA, Fla. — In a segregated Tampa and St. Petersburg where Jim Crow was king and excluded Black people from the world around them, they began to create a world of their own. The historic Deuces neighborhood in south St. Pete is one prime example. “During segregation, this was...
TAMPA, FL
travellemming.com

17 Best Tampa Bay Beaches for 2023 (By a Local)

Tampa Bay is one of the most prominent coastal cities in Florida, so it’s no surprise that you can find epic beaches in Tampa Bay. I’m a Tampa local and in this post, I’ll share what I think are the 17 best Tampa Bay beaches. Whether you’re looking for a popular dog beach or a quiet hideaway beach, there is a stretch of sand for everyone on this list.
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Tampa Woman’s Babysitting Service Is Causing Chaos

A Tampa woman has a business venture that is causing chaos on TikTok. She babysits for single dads and then “spends time” with them. The woman attends the University of South Florida and this week she revealed that she likes “taking care” of single Dads after she’s done babysitting their kids.
TAMPA, FL
Modern Globe

People Have Love/Hate Relationship with Tampa Peacocks

Peacocks are not native to this state. However, you can find them throughout Central and South Florida, much to the delight and sometimes disgust of their neighbors. Fanning out their splendid green, purple and gold feathers, they’ve made plenty of allies, those who enjoy their prances through places like Brandon’s Hillside Terrace, Wellswood, King Richards’ mobile home park in Gibsonton, and many other neighborhoods. However, they are not always welcome as residents.
TAMPA, FL
destinationtampabay.com

City of Largo’s Annual Car Show and Largo Market

The City of Largo’s Annual Car Show is back on Sunday, February 19, from 9 a.m.–1 p.m. in Largo Central Park. This year there is space for trucks and motorcycles too. Car Show entries are $15, cash only, and will be accepted the day of (no early registration). The parking lot opens up at 7 a.m. and closes by 9 a.m. Trophies will be given out for the best of the show, community choice, and more.
LARGO, FL
Beach Beacon

Pinellas Medieval Fair marks solid first outing

LARGO — Lads and lasses both young and olde came from far and wide to DK Farms in Largo to experience the city’s first Renaissance festival in 20 years. The inaugural Pinellas Medieval Fair, held Feb. 4 and 5, drew visitors to the nursery and special events acreage at 1750 Lake Ave. S.E. Cars lined nearby streets during the festival, which featured medieval-themed games and attractions, food and frivolity.
LARGO, FL
Beach Beacon

Downtown Dunedin Merchants host New Orleans-style celebration

DUNEDIN — Never put off till tomorrow what you can do today — or, in this case, why wait for Fat Tuesday to get the party started?. The Downtown Dunedin Merchants Association will present Dunedin Mardi Gras 2023 Saturday, Feb. 18, 2 to 11 p.m., in downtown Dunedin.
DUNEDIN, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Sarasota grocer to open its 6th store

Detwiler’s Farm Market will open a new store in Bradenton later this year, its sixth in the Sarasota-Bradenton area. The family-owned chain of grocery stores, best known for its local produce as well as its deli, bakery, seafood and meat departments, has signed a lease for 50,000 square feet at the Market Place West shopping center on 53rd Avenue West in the city. The Benderson Development-owned center is also being renamed Detwiler’s Marketplace.
SARASOTA, FL
tampabeacon.com

What's Happening, Hillsborough?

TAMPA — The Great American Backyard Campout will be held Saturday, Feb. 11, at Carrollwood Village Park, 4680 W. Village Drive. Check-in is 4 p.m. Saturday and check-out is 8 a.m. Sunday. Activities begin at 5 p.m. and continue through 9 p.m. Those activities will include backyard games, fishing,...
TAMPA, FL

