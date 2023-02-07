ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, WA

KTLA.com

What if nobody claims California’s $2.04B Powerball jackpot?

One lucky winner in Washington just scored a $747 million Powerball jackpot, but an even bigger winner in California is still out there. It’s been three months since lottery officials announced a Powerball ticket worth $2.04 billion had been sold at a convenience store in Altadena. California lottery officials have yet to confirm a winner has claimed the prize.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NJ.com

Powerball ticket worth $1M sold in N.J. as jackpot soars to $747M

A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was bought in New Jersey for Saturday’s lottery drawing, though no tickets matched all of the winning numbers pushing Monday’s Powerball jackpot to $747 million, officials said. New Jersey Lottery officials will disclose where the lucky, second-prize Powerball ticket was sold on...
KANSAS STATE
Christopher Shanks

Powerball's Jackpot Climbs to $700 Million: Your Guide to Winning the Big Prize

Powerball's jackpot has reached an impressive $700 million, making it one of the largest prizes in US history. With this big of a jackpot, it's no wonder that people are flocking to buy tickets. But what are your chances of winning Powerball? What do you need to know about the game, the odds, and the prizes? In this comprehensive guide, we'll answer all your questions and help you improve your chances of winning the Powerball jackpot.

