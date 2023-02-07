Read full article on original website
Powerball Winner: Here's Who Won The $754 Million Jackpot
Monday's jackpot was worth an estimated $754 million.
What if nobody claims California’s $2.04B Powerball jackpot?
One lucky winner in Washington just scored a $747 million Powerball jackpot, but an even bigger winner in California is still out there. It’s been three months since lottery officials announced a Powerball ticket worth $2.04 billion had been sold at a convenience store in Altadena. California lottery officials have yet to confirm a winner has claimed the prize.
Stimulus Check 2023 Update: Some Americans to Receive $1,200 Payment
After more than a decade of advocacy and years of legislative effort, the Washington Treasury Department on Wednesday introduced the Working Family Tax Credit. The credit could offer a rebate of up to $1,200 for those who qualify. The tax credit is expected to benefit more than 400,000 low-income households in the state.
Did anyone win the $700M Powerball jackpot? See the winning numbers for Saturday's drawing
Powerball's jackpot has climbed to an estimated $700 million, with a cash option of $375.7 million. See the winning lottery numbers for Feb. 4, 2023.
Five Walmart Locations Announced This Week as Permanently Closing, and More Reportedly May Follow.
A recent spate of non-performance-related issues may force further closures than had been previously reported. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Walmart.com, CNBC.com, and The-Sun.com.
Powerball winner! $754.6M winning lottery ticket sold in Washington for Feb. 6 jackpot
The current Powerball jackpot is now the 9th largest lottery prize the nation has ever seen after no one matched all six numbers on Saturday. Pull up a chair and grab your tickets. ...
Powerball ticket worth $1M sold in N.J. as jackpot soars to $747M
A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was bought in New Jersey for Saturday’s lottery drawing, though no tickets matched all of the winning numbers pushing Monday’s Powerball jackpot to $747 million, officials said. New Jersey Lottery officials will disclose where the lucky, second-prize Powerball ticket was sold on...
Powerball soars to $613 million in Monday drawing
Powerball continues to climb making Monday's lottery drawing the ninth largest prize in history.
Washington State Powerball Winner Claims $747 Million Jackpot: The Second Largest Prize in Powerball History
Washington state has a new Powerball winner after a single ticket was sold for the massive $747 million jackpot on February 6th, 2023. This is the second-largest Powerball jackpot ever won and the largest in over two years.
Powerball jackpot jumps to estimated $747M
The Powerball jackpot ahead of Monday night's drawing soared to an estimated $747 million, which marks the ninth largest U.S. lottery jackpot to date.
Powerball's Jackpot Climbs to $700 Million: Your Guide to Winning the Big Prize
Powerball's jackpot has reached an impressive $700 million, making it one of the largest prizes in US history. With this big of a jackpot, it's no wonder that people are flocking to buy tickets. But what are your chances of winning Powerball? What do you need to know about the game, the odds, and the prizes? In this comprehensive guide, we'll answer all your questions and help you improve your chances of winning the Powerball jackpot.
