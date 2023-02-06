Read full article on original website
4-Year-Old Receives Sherburne County Life Saving Award
ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- A four-year-old has been honored for his quick thinking by the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Joel Brott presented Asher Milless with the Life Saving Award for his actions in helping save his mother's life during a medical emergency. On the afternoon of November 20th,...
Stolen License Plate in Waite Park
Waite Park Police are reporting a theft from vehicle where a dealership license plate was taken off a vehicle at a dealership. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She suggests everyone keep an eye on their plates to make sure they are on your vehicle and report missing plates to police immediately if they are taken.
Sauk Rapids Man Pleads Guilty in Attempted Train Jacking
FOLEY (WJON News) -- A Sauk Rapids man who was charged in an attempted train jacking last September has pleaded guilty. Forty-one-year-old Samuel Hohman pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree assault. A charge of 1st-degree criminal damage to property will be dismissed when Hohman is sentenced in March. According to the criminal...
Waite Park Police Investigating Suspicious Death
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Authorities say a Waite Park woman was found dead inside her home Monday morning. Police say they were conducting a welfare check at 320 Park Meadows Drive, and found her dead inside. She's been identified as 52-year-old Andrea Cottew. Authorities say based on the preliminary...
Stearns County Could Serve as Waite Park’s Emergency Manager
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Waite Park officials are considering the possibility of having Stearns County serve as the city's Emergency Manager. Police Chief Dave Bentrud has been currently serving in that role, and with his upcoming retirement, he felt this would be a good option as Stearns County already manages the city's EMS Plan.
Waite Park Police Chief Discusses Department Staffing Plan, Needs
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Waite Park Police Chief Dave Bentrud is taking a proactive approach to make sure staffing needs are addressed before he retires in May. During Monday night's work session, Bentrud discussed the departments staffing plan and his ideas for the council to consider. Bentrud says they've...
Fire Claims Family Pets
FARMING TOWNSHIP (WJON News) - A house fire Friday afternoon south of Albany led to the death of family pets. The Stearns County Sheriff’s office was sent to the 30,000 block of County Road 41 in Farming Township after an off-duty firefighter reported smoke coming from a home. The...
kfgo.com
56 animals rescued from unsafe living conditions in central Minnesota
MORRISON CO., Minn. — The Animal Humane Society is caring for dozens of animals that were rescued from unsafe living conditions in Morrison County in central Minnesota. The society rescued 56 animals including 20 dogs, 32 cats, two geckos, and two rats from a space that was described as an “overcrowded, unsanitary environment.”
Sartell Woman Hurt In Snowmobile Crash Near St. Stephen
ST. STEPHEN (WJON News) -- A Sartell woman was hurt after crashing a snowmobile over the weekend. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the 40,000 block of 125th Avenue in Brockway Township, about 4 miles northwest of St. Stephen. Deputies spoke with witnesses at the scene who say...
Becker Council Considers City Hall Remodel
BECKER (WJON News) - The Becker City Hall is becoming overcrowded. A space study presented to the Becker City Council Tuesday night projects the size of the Becker Police Department to grow from 14 employees to 22 by the year 2040, and city hall to add 9 employees. To prepare...
Long Prairie-Grey Eagle High School Teacher Sharing Smiles Through Sweet Rolls
An English teacher at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle High School is serving up smiles through his love of baking. David Blanchard has been teaching at LPGE since 1997 and has been a cornerstone in countless students' English language education. This year, Mr. Blanchard has been baking sweet rolls on Thursday mornings...
Kites On Display Over Buffalo Lake This Saturday
BUFFALO (WJON News) -- Colorful kites will fill the sky over Buffalo Lake in downtown Buffalo this Saturday. The 5th Annual Kites On Ice runs from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Chamber of Commerce Program Manager Suzanne O'Dell says the Minnesota Kite Society will be bringing a wide variety of kites.
How About A Pizza Party? This Central Minnesota Business Turning 40
It's hard to believe that one of my favorite places in Princeton, Minnesota has actually almost been in business for 40 years already. They started with a restaurant and have now added two pizza trucks to bring the pizza to you. WORTH THE DRIVE. The Pizza Barn, if you've never...
Waite Park’s The Ledge Amphitheater Is Holding A Job Fair In March
The first couple of shows for the 2023 concert season at The Ledge Amphitheater have been announced with Barenaked Ladies, Semisonic and Del Amitri set to perform on June 9th and Mastodon and Gojira performing on August 27th. The Ledge has many positions to fill at the venue and will...
Sartell Student Published In National Kids Magazine
SARTELL (WJON News) -- A local student is one of 12 kids from across the country to be a contributor to a national kids magazine. Madison Evans is a 5th grade student at Riverview Intermediate School is Sartell, and was recently named to the 2023 Junior Council for The Week Junior.
Durenberger Laid To Rest In Collegeville
COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) - Hundreds gathered at St. John’s Abbey Tuesday morning for the funeral of U.S. Senator Dave Durenberger. Senator Durenberger was born in St. Cloud in 1934 and attended St. John’s Prep school and St. John’s University. He started his political career as Governor Levander’s...
Foley Substitutes Get Pay Bump
FOLEY (WJON News) - Substitute teachers in the Foley school district will get a pay bump. At Monday night’s school board meeting, the board took action to raise substitute teacher pay to make it more equitable with neighboring districts. School officials say they have been struggling to staff enough...
Valentine’s Day Chocolate Crawl Taking Over Cold Spring Feb. 14th
The Chocolate Crawl in Cold Spring offers FREE chocolate samples that include candy, donuts, cheesecake & more. All ages are welcome to enjoy this sweet experience. Pick up a passport at any participating location for a chance to win Valentine's basket filled with Quarry Cinema movie tickets, Marnanteli's gift card, chocolates & more.
