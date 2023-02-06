ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrison County, MN

Stolen License Plate in Waite Park

Waite Park Police are reporting a theft from vehicle where a dealership license plate was taken off a vehicle at a dealership. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She suggests everyone keep an eye on their plates to make sure they are on your vehicle and report missing plates to police immediately if they are taken.
WAITE PARK, MN
Sauk Rapids Man Pleads Guilty in Attempted Train Jacking

FOLEY (WJON News) -- A Sauk Rapids man who was charged in an attempted train jacking last September has pleaded guilty. Forty-one-year-old Samuel Hohman pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree assault. A charge of 1st-degree criminal damage to property will be dismissed when Hohman is sentenced in March. According to the criminal...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
Waite Park Police Investigating Suspicious Death

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Authorities say a Waite Park woman was found dead inside her home Monday morning. Police say they were conducting a welfare check at 320 Park Meadows Drive, and found her dead inside. She's been identified as 52-year-old Andrea Cottew. Authorities say based on the preliminary...
WAITE PARK, MN
Stearns County Could Serve as Waite Park’s Emergency Manager

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Waite Park officials are considering the possibility of having Stearns County serve as the city's Emergency Manager. Police Chief Dave Bentrud has been currently serving in that role, and with his upcoming retirement, he felt this would be a good option as Stearns County already manages the city's EMS Plan.
WAITE PARK, MN
Fire Claims Family Pets

FARMING TOWNSHIP (WJON News) - A house fire Friday afternoon south of Albany led to the death of family pets. The Stearns County Sheriff’s office was sent to the 30,000 block of County Road 41 in Farming Township after an off-duty firefighter reported smoke coming from a home. The...
ALBANY, MN
56 animals rescued from unsafe living conditions in central Minnesota

MORRISON CO., Minn. — The Animal Humane Society is caring for dozens of animals that were rescued from unsafe living conditions in Morrison County in central Minnesota. The society rescued 56 animals including 20 dogs, 32 cats, two geckos, and two rats from a space that was described as an “overcrowded, unsanitary environment.”
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
Sartell Woman Hurt In Snowmobile Crash Near St. Stephen

ST. STEPHEN (WJON News) -- A Sartell woman was hurt after crashing a snowmobile over the weekend. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the 40,000 block of 125th Avenue in Brockway Township, about 4 miles northwest of St. Stephen. Deputies spoke with witnesses at the scene who say...
SARTELL, MN
Becker Council Considers City Hall Remodel

BECKER (WJON News) - The Becker City Hall is becoming overcrowded. A space study presented to the Becker City Council Tuesday night projects the size of the Becker Police Department to grow from 14 employees to 22 by the year 2040, and city hall to add 9 employees. To prepare...
BECKER, MN
Kites On Display Over Buffalo Lake This Saturday

BUFFALO (WJON News) -- Colorful kites will fill the sky over Buffalo Lake in downtown Buffalo this Saturday. The 5th Annual Kites On Ice runs from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Chamber of Commerce Program Manager Suzanne O'Dell says the Minnesota Kite Society will be bringing a wide variety of kites.
BUFFALO, MN
Sartell Student Published In National Kids Magazine

SARTELL (WJON News) -- A local student is one of 12 kids from across the country to be a contributor to a national kids magazine. Madison Evans is a 5th grade student at Riverview Intermediate School is Sartell, and was recently named to the 2023 Junior Council for The Week Junior.
SARTELL, MN
Durenberger Laid To Rest In Collegeville

COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) - Hundreds gathered at St. John’s Abbey Tuesday morning for the funeral of U.S. Senator Dave Durenberger. Senator Durenberger was born in St. Cloud in 1934 and attended St. John’s Prep school and St. John’s University. He started his political career as Governor Levander’s...
COLLEGEVILLE, MN
Foley Substitutes Get Pay Bump

FOLEY (WJON News) - Substitute teachers in the Foley school district will get a pay bump. At Monday night’s school board meeting, the board took action to raise substitute teacher pay to make it more equitable with neighboring districts. School officials say they have been struggling to staff enough...
FOLEY, MN
