Montana Cities That Share Names with Other Places
Imagine a tourist who's planning his trip to Sidney, Australia. He's going to hit the beach, cuddle with some koala bears, box a kangaroo and, of course, throw a shrimp on the barby. The tourist boards the flight and takes a nap before what was supposed to be a dream vacation, but that dream was not to be. For when the tourist woke up he found himself at an airport not far from Sidney... Sidney, Montana that is. That actually happened, according to a ride share driver who told the story on Facebook.
Montana Towns as Romantic Comedies: Giggles Galore
Hollywood is so dumb, they'll probably bring us another Morbius movie instead of what we all really want— romantic comedies. For some reason they've gone out of style, but I think the tide is turning, and maybe just in time. It's been a hard last few years, and quirky, lovey-dovey movies can remind us what life's all about. Ok, I'll get off my soapbox.
What If This Strange Premise Happened To Montana Animals
Opening up in theaters across the country on February 24th is the exciting new movie called “Cocaine Bear” which is loosely “based on a true story.” The movie will also feature a Missoula-born actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson. The trailer was released a while ago, but we are now finally getting the chance to see the thriller on the big screen. Normally I don’t make predictions, but I think this movie may be the highest-grossing film in the history of cinema.
