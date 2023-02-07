ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angela Simmons Shares Adorable Photo Dump Of Her And Boyfriend Yo Gotti After Of The Grammys

By Sharde Gillam
 3 days ago
Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Angela Simmons and her new boyfriend Yo Gotti are still going strong and we’re here for it!

Over the weekend, the starlet shared an adorable photo dump of the stylish couple as they got ready for the Grammys and showed off their effortless glam ahead of the biggest night in music. In the photo set, Ang was all glammed up in her curve hugging, strapless black gown and high bun with a side swoop bang. She accessorized the look with dangling earrings and was all smiles as she stood by her boo and helped get him together for their big night out.

Yo Gotti matched Angela’s fly and donned a black and white tux with a black bow tie. The photo set showed Ang as she and Yo Gotti prepped in the mirror with Angela helping adjust her boyfriend’s bow tie and to make sure he looked good before they stepped out for the red carpet.

“I got you , you got me

” she captioned the cute photo set. Check it out below.

Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti made their relationship official late last year after the rapper announced their couple status on New Year’s eve. After the news broke, the Internet certainly went into a frenzy when many remembered that the rapper name-dropping the beautiful businesswoman in his 2016 song Down In The DMs.

“And I just followed Angela (Simmons) / Boy, I got a crush on Angela Simmons / They like, ‘Damn Gotti, you bold’ / F**k it, I’m gon’ let the world know (goals),” the lyrics went. And just like that, Gotti and Simmons are now officially an item and becoming one of our favorite couples!

Angela Simmons Brings The Sexy In La Femme Fashion On Our ‘Spring Beauty Issue’

Angela Simmons Shares Adorable Photo Dump Of Her And Boyfriend Yo Gotti After Of The Grammys was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

