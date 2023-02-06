Read full article on original website
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 9th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 9th:. Robinhood Markets HOOD: This registered broker dealer company which provides brokerage clearing services and crypto currency trading, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.3% over the last 60 days.
Don't Go Into the Next Bull Market Without These 3 Stocks
Has the bear market finally given way to a new bull market? Maybe. Although stocks have only been choppy of late, we've seen a few flashes of bullish brilliance since October. It's certainly arguable that we're nearer the end of the bear market than not. With that as the backdrop,...
Stock Market News for Feb 10, 2023
Wall Street closed sharply lower in a choppy session on Thursday, dragged down by mega-cap tech stocks. Treasury yields rose after an auction of 30-year bonds saw weak demand. All three major indexes ended in the red. How Did the Benchmarks Perform?. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) declined 0.7%...
Crypto Recovery 2023: 3 Cryptocurrencies Worth Buying Now
It’s been quite a year since it came to the cryptocurrency space. A rather broad-based crypto recovery has been seen, with the overall market capitalization of the entire crypto sector continuing to hold the $1 trillion level (at least, at the time of writing). Higher-risk assets are seeing a...
Stewart Information Services Corp. Shares Close the Day 11.2% Lower - Daily Wrap
Stewart Information Services Corp. (STC) shares closed today 11.2% lower than it did at the end of yesterday. The stock is currently up 17.5% year-to-date, down 29.5% over the past 12 months, and up 39.7% over the past five years. Today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7%, and the S&P 500 fell 0.9%.
CCK vs. VRTV: Which Consumer Packaging Stock is Better?
In this piece, I evaluated two consumer packaging stocks, Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) and Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV), to determine which is better. Upon closer analysis, I am bullish on both, but VRTV looks more attractive out of the two due to its valuation. Consumer packaging is a relatively recession-resistant industry that doesn't...
Vanguard Group Increases Position in AGNC Investment (AGNC)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 54.36MM shares of AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC). This represents 9.51% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 47.42MM shares and 9.03% of the company, an increase in shares...
Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Shares Cross Below Book Value
In trading on Friday, shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc (Symbol: VRTS) crossed below their last reported book value — defined as common shareholder equity per share — of $210.00, changing hands as low as $209.95 per share. Virtus Investment Partners Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VRTS shares, versus its 50 and 200 day moving averages:
Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Apollo Global Management (APO)
On February 10, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for Apollo Global Management from Market Perform to Outperform. As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Apollo Global Management is $76.70. The forecasts range from a low of $60.10 to a high of $92.40. The average price target represents an increase of 12.13% from its latest reported closing price of $68.40.
Canadian Stocks Turning In Mixed Performance
(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is down marginally in late afternoon trade on Friday with stocks turning in a mixed performance as investors digest the jobs data, a slew of earnings updates, and weighing possible interest rate moves by the Canadian central bank and the Federal Reserve. Energy and utilities...
Sommadossi Jean-Pierre Increases Position in Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR)
Fintel reports that Sommadossi Jean-Pierre has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.47MM shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (AVIR). This represents 8.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 7.10MM shares and 8.40% of the company, an increase in shares...
Durable Capital Partners Increases Position in Clear Secure (YOU)
Fintel reports that Durable Capital Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.48MM shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (YOU). This represents 13.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated July 12, 2021 they reported 8.57MM shares and 11.50% of the company, an increase in...
Financial Sector Update for 02/10/2023: ASPS
Financial stocks were mixed in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index (NYK) down 0.1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.2%. The Philadelphia Housing Index (HGX) was up 0.3% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.3%. Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was declining 0.5%...
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 10th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. StoneX Group SNEX: This financial services company which through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Landstar System (LSTR)
Fintel reports that Morgan Stanley has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.99MM shares of Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR). This represents 8.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 2.79MM shares and 7.30% of the company, an increase in shares...
Banc Funds Co Increases Position in First Business Financial Services (FBIZ)
Fintel reports that Banc Funds Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.46MM shares of First Business Financial Services Inc (FBIZ). This represents 3.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 0.44MM shares and 2.80% of the company, an...
Fmr Cuts Stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit (PLYM)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.41MM shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (PLYM). This represents 7.959% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 4.10MM shares and 11.86% of the company, a decrease in shares...
American Century Investment Management Increases Position in Heartland Express (HTLD)
Fintel reports that American Century Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.42MM shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD). This represents 10.66% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 8.24MM shares and 10.45% of the company, an increase...
Black Diamond Capital Management, L.l.c. Cuts Stake in Saratoga Investment (SAR)
Fintel reports that Black Diamond Capital Management, L.l.c. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.95MM shares of Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR). This represents 8.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.98MM shares and 8.60% of the company, a...
Vanguard Group Cuts Stake in Danimer Scientific (DNMR)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.92MM shares of Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR). This represents 4.86% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 8.03MM shares and 8.00% of the company, a decrease in shares...
