Read full article on original website
Related
Psychic Predicts Prince William’s Birthday Brings ‘Major Royal Decision,’ Unveiling of ‘Secret Plan’
A psychic predicts Prince William's 2023 birthday brings an 'important royal decision' and the unveiling of a 'secret plan.'
Princess Charlotte Won’t Become Princess Royal Until This Unfortunate Event Occurs
As the second child of Prince William and Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte is third in the line of succession in the royal family behind her father and brother, Prince George. The 7-year-old is the first female royal that benefits from a change her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, made to the rules of succession in the 2010s. However, as Charlotte grows into her future role as a senior royal, there is one title she cannot inherit, Princess Royal, until this unfortunate event occurs.
King Charles Could Be Forced to Step Down as by Parliament if He Is Unable to Perform His Royal Duties
King Charles pictured when he was Prince Charles in 2019 at the opening of Parliament, the governing body that could remove him from office if he is not performing his royal duties.
Why King Charles won't sit on the Queen's throne at his coronation
This is the real reason why King Charles won't sit on his late mother's throne at his coronation in May
Princess Margaret's clever trick for hiding body insecurity after being left 'scarred' by cruel comment revealed
Princess Margaret was left with a 'complex' after receiving a cruel comment about her height, according to The Crown star Helena Bonham Carter
The Queen's rebellious decision when Princess Anne was born
The Queen rebelled against her grandparents when she named her daughter
Astrologer Predicts Kate Middleton Will Face ‘Mega-Month’ in 2023
A former astrologer to Princess Diana predicts Kate, the Princess of Wales will face a 'mega-month' in 2023 that will highlight some of her most significant work as a royal to date.
Washington Examiner
Prince Harry: The woke, spoiled, dumb icon of our age
A prolonged whinge by a spiteful and self-pitying blockhead is on course to become the highest-grossing book of all time. Prince Harry’s solipsistic memoir Spare — I can’t help feeling that Spare Us would have summarized the public mood better — sold 1.4 million copies on the day of its publication.
Why King Charles wants Prince Harry at his coronation, but Prince William has concerns about the 'problem Prince'
Sources have revealed that while King Charles wants Prince Harry at his coronation, other members of the family have reservations
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ roles at King Charles’ coronation revealed
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be playing more prominent roles at King Charles' coronation later this year
Twin Psychics Claimed Princess Diana Believed Camilla Parker Bowles Was ‘Better Suited to Be Queen’
Twin psychics claim they received a message from Princess Diana in 2018 which said she forgave Camilla Parker Bowles for her affair with King Charles III and she wanted her to become queen consort.
Prince Harry Eliminated From Key Moment in King Charles III’s Coronation After Changes to Ceremony Rules
Prince Harry has been eliminated from a key moment in King Charles III's coronation after key changes to ceremony rules.
Most Brits want Prince Harry to attend King Charles’ coronation: poll
More than half of Brits say Prince Harry should be invited to King Charles’ coronation, a new poll has found. Set for May 6, King Charles III will officially be crowned in a historic ceremony at Westminster Abbey. An Ipsos survey for The Standard published Friday found a surprising 60 percent of adults believe the Duke of Sussex should attend the event. The numbers may come as a shock to some — especially after Prince Harry’s repeated attacks on the royals through various TV interviews, a Netflix docuseries, and his bombshell tell-all memoir, “Spare.” Despite the myriad of revelations in his latest book release,...
King Charles Loses Temper With Queen Camilla In Old Clip: 'We Need To Go!'
Charles grew increasingly impatient as he waited for his wife during a walkabout on a visit to Wrexham in Wales in December, where they also met movie star Ryan Reynolds.
Royal Family Wants Prince William & Prince Harry To Have ‘Sit Down’ Before King Charles’ Coronation
Buckingham Palace has reportedly planned a meeting between Prince William and Prince Harry to resolve their on-going rift ahead of their father, King Charles III‘s, coronation. The sit down was put into place to avoid any unnecessary drama during the highly anticipated May 6 event, according to a report from The Times on Sunday, January 15. “It’s fixable,” the outlet’s source said of the brother’s feud. “Both sides need to hold their hands up and admit ‘we didn’t get everything right, and we got a lot wrong.’ It’s going to take flexibility on all sides, but it can be done.”
Harry And Meghan's Own Staff Releases Response To Spare
When it comes to Harry and Meghan, there is no shortage of revelations these days. From their tell-all interview with Oprah to their tell-all docuseries on Netflix to Harry's tell-all memoir "Spare," some believe they've told too much. Harry's memoir contains some shocking revelations, from who he lost his virginity...
Prince Harry reveals surprising thing King Charles 'doesn't approve' of women wearing
King Charles 'doesn't approve' of too much make-up, apparently...
King Charles cancels annual ski trip for first time in 45 years
King Charles III has cancelled his annual skiing trip to Klosters for the first time in 45 years.The King traditionally visits the Swiss ski resort in either February or March – but the winter holiday will not go ahead this year.It has been widely reported that the move is aimed at avoiding potential injury ahead of the coronation in May. Sources have reportedly said the Royals are also mindful of the message a ski trip would send during the cost of living crisis. The Sun has quoted a senior palace source as saying: “There are many factors at play, not least...
See What's Missing in New Stamps Honoring the Reign of King Charles
King Charles III has chosen an image for use on stamps in the U.K., and they'll be in circulation in time for his May 6 coronation King Charles III is coming to mailboxes across the U.K. — but without a royal accessory. The new image of King Charles, 74, that will be featured on new stamps was unveiled by the Royal Mail this week, marking the first time a monarch other than Queen Elizabeth II has appeared on British stamps in 70 years. They will go on sale for...
Kate Middleton and Prince William's awkward upset over 'no Easter presents' from Harry and Meghan
Prince Harry claims that Kate Middleton and Prince William were upset over an awkward Easter present moment
Comments / 0