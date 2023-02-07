ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Princess Charlotte Won’t Become Princess Royal Until This Unfortunate Event Occurs

As the second child of Prince William and Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte is third in the line of succession in the royal family behind her father and brother, Prince George. The 7-year-old is the first female royal that benefits from a change her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, made to the rules of succession in the 2010s. However, as Charlotte grows into her future role as a senior royal, there is one title she cannot inherit, Princess Royal, until this unfortunate event occurs.
Washington Examiner

Prince Harry: The woke, spoiled, dumb icon of our age

A prolonged whinge by a spiteful and self-pitying blockhead is on course to become the highest-grossing book of all time. Prince Harry’s solipsistic memoir Spare — I can’t help feeling that Spare Us would have summarized the public mood better — sold 1.4 million copies on the day of its publication.
New York Post

Most Brits want Prince Harry to attend King Charles’ coronation: poll

More than half of Brits say Prince Harry should be invited to King Charles’ coronation, a new poll has found. Set for May 6, King Charles III will officially be crowned in a historic ceremony at Westminster Abbey. An Ipsos survey for The Standard published Friday found a surprising 60 percent of adults believe the Duke of Sussex should attend the event. The numbers may come as a shock to some — especially after Prince Harry’s repeated attacks on the royals through various TV interviews, a Netflix docuseries, and his bombshell tell-all memoir, “Spare.” Despite the myriad of revelations in his latest book release,...
HollywoodLife

Royal Family Wants Prince William & Prince Harry To Have ‘Sit Down’ Before King Charles’ Coronation

Buckingham Palace has reportedly planned a meeting between Prince William and Prince Harry to resolve their on-going rift ahead of their father, King Charles III‘s, coronation. The sit down was put into place to avoid any unnecessary drama during the highly anticipated May 6 event, according to a report from The Times on Sunday, January 15. “It’s fixable,” the outlet’s source said of the brother’s feud. “Both sides need to hold their hands up and admit ‘we didn’t get everything right, and we got a lot wrong.’ It’s going to take flexibility on all sides, but it can be done.”
The List

Harry And Meghan's Own Staff Releases Response To Spare

When it comes to Harry and Meghan, there is no shortage of revelations these days. From their tell-all interview with Oprah to their tell-all docuseries on Netflix to Harry's tell-all memoir "Spare," some believe they've told too much. Harry's memoir contains some shocking revelations, from who he lost his virginity...
The Independent

King Charles cancels annual ski trip for first time in 45 years

King Charles III has cancelled his annual skiing trip to Klosters for the first time in 45 years.The King traditionally visits the Swiss ski resort in either February or March – but the winter holiday will not go ahead this year.It has been widely reported that the move is aimed at avoiding potential injury ahead of the coronation in May. Sources have reportedly said the Royals are also mindful of the message a ski trip would send during the cost of living crisis. The Sun has quoted a senior palace source as saying: “There are many factors at play, not least...
People

See What's Missing in New Stamps Honoring the Reign of King Charles

King Charles III has chosen an image for use on stamps in the U.K., and they'll be in circulation in time for his May 6 coronation King Charles III is coming to mailboxes across the U.K. — but without a royal accessory. The new image of King Charles, 74, that will be featured on new stamps was unveiled by the Royal Mail this week, marking the first time a monarch other than Queen Elizabeth II has appeared on British stamps in 70 years. They will go on sale for...

