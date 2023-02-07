Buckingham Palace has reportedly planned a meeting between Prince William and Prince Harry to resolve their on-going rift ahead of their father, King Charles III‘s, coronation. The sit down was put into place to avoid any unnecessary drama during the highly anticipated May 6 event, according to a report from The Times on Sunday, January 15. “It’s fixable,” the outlet’s source said of the brother’s feud. “Both sides need to hold their hands up and admit ‘we didn’t get everything right, and we got a lot wrong.’ It’s going to take flexibility on all sides, but it can be done.”

25 DAYS AGO