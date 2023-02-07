The UK economy narrowly avoided a recession in 2022 despite a 0.5% fall in gross domestic product (GDP) in the final month of the year. The latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed GDP was flat in the three months to December 2022, while annual GDP output is estimated to have grown by 4.1% in 2022. GDP fell by 0.2% in the three months to the end of September.

3 HOURS AGO