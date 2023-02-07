Read full article on original website
Related
‘80 For Brady’ Changes Box Office Playbook, Lowers Movie Ticket Prices
In a potentially significant move, the new octogenarian comedy 80 for Brady is rewriting the playbook by offering lower ticket prices. The bold experiment comes at a time when theater owners and Hollywood studios are grappling with how to win back older moviegoers in the wake of the pandemic and the rise of streaming. Paramount opens the pic everywhere on Friday. AMC Theatres, the world’s largest circuit, announced this week it’s extending its matinee ticket pricing to all screenings of 80 for Brady in a first-ever promotion for a new title. That could mean a discount of 25 percent to 30...
Column: The real reason AMC just raised prices for 'better' seats
AMC's recent announcement of tiered-pricing based on 'sightline' seating isn't about the prices; it's a push to drive premium membership as a model
Regal Cinemas Permanently Closing 39 Movie Theaters, Including Iconic Locations and Screens in National Shopping Malls
The move comes in the midst of a bankruptcy by its parent company. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, TheWrap.com, and Deadline.com.
AMC Theaters getting pummeled for their 3-tier seat pricing: 'Corporate greed'
AMC Theatres announced its three-tier seat pricing on Monday, sparking outrage from some who claim the move will hurt low-income moviegoers.
'Your Days Are Numbered': Customers, Actors Slam AMC Theaters for New Ticket Prices that 'Penalize People for Lower Income'
This week, AMC Theaters revealed its new tiered ticket pricing system called "Sightline at AMC."
AMC changing ticket prices based on where you sit in theater
AMC has announced “Sightline,” a new three-tiered pricing system in which moviegoers will pay a certain price for their tickets depending on where they sit.
AMC Theatres to Charge More for 'Preferred' Seats, Less for Front-Row Spots in New Pricing Method
An AMC Theatres executive said though "every seat at AMC delivers an amazing moviegoing experience," this will be "another way for moviegoers to find value at the movies" AMC Theatres is introducing new rates for ticket prices based on seat location in its auditoriums. On Monday, the largest movie theater chain in the country announced it will begin a "ticket-pricing initiative based on seat location" that they call Sightline at AMC, which breaks down seating options into three sections: Value Sightline, Standard Sightline and Preferred Sightline. Standard are the...
EW.com
AMC Theatres introducing new ticket pricing based on seat location
Tired of buying a last-minute movie ticket and getting stuck in the front row? Well, now you'll at least get that seat at a discount — at AMC theaters, anyway. The theater chain announced a new initiative on Monday called Sightline, which will modulate ticket prices based on a seat's location in the theater. There are three levels: Preferred Sightline, which encompasses the middle of the theater and fetches the highest price; Value Sightline, which discounts seats in the front row and some wheelchair-accessible spots; and Standard Sightline, which is basically the rest of the theater. Theaters using Sightline will provide detailed seat maps that clearly outline which seats go for which price point.
AMC Theatres Charging for Good Seats Isn’t Like an Airline; It’s More Like a Gym Membership
AMC Theatres looks like it decided to take a page from United Airlines, where AMC CEO Adam Aron was once a marketing executive: With the launch of its Sightline program to charge a little extra to reserve the best seats in the house, the world’s largest theater chain makes money on what users once had for free. What’s really going on is a lot more like LA Fitness: Create a revenue stream based on driving users to a membership that they’ll use less than they think. Dynamic pricing is already part of moviegoing: In the U.S. it’s utilized for matinees, active...
AMC Unveils More Expensive Seat Pricing Plan
The price of everything is going up so it’s no surprise that movie theaters are looking dig deeper into moviegoers’ pockets. Forbes reported that AMC Theatres will now charging different prices for movie lovers based on their seat selection. This is an attempt to climb back financially as theaters have struggled due to COVID-19 lockdowns and the increasing popularity of streaming platforms.
Digital Trends
The 5 best TV shows and movies you should watch if you liked HBO’s The Last of Us
HBO’s long-awaited adaptation of Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us has finally made its television debut. Starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, the story follows a man who guides a teenage girl across the United States in the hopes of finding a cure for a fungal virus that has turned most of the world’s populace into flesh-eating zombies.
Moviegoers heated by AMC Theater's new seat pricing plan
AMC Theaters, the US's largest movie theater chain, has introduced a new pricing plan based on where you sit, but moviegoers are not crazy about the idea.
Disney's Bob Iger is swinging the ax as he plans to lay off 7,000 workers worldwide
The Walt Disney Co. announced plans Wednesday to cut about 4% of its entire workforce. That means layoffs for 7,000 employees. The company's stock increased immediately after the announcement, which was expected. Returning CEO, Bob Iger, is making a statement to his board about the company's finances moving forward. His...
‘Plane’ Flies to VOD as Netflix Dominates with Eddie Murphy, Pamela Anderson, and Minions
The VOD charts saw an infusion of new blood with Lionsgate’s “Plane” ($19.99) surging ahead in its first week. It ranks #1 at iTunes, #2 on Vudu’s weekly chart (disadvantaged by its Friday release), and #4 at Google Play, which always lags a few days behind. That puts it ahead of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Disney), “Babylon” (Paramount), and “House Party” (Warner Bros. Discovery), all at $19.99. “Wakanda” also streams on Disney+. “Plane” and “House Party” both came out after their third weekends in theaters. That was expected for “House Party,” the first of several films initially destined for HBO Max but...
The Oscars missed most of 2022’s best movies
The Academy has its own ideas — but we also have ours
‘Lord of the Rings’ star Elijah Wood blasts AMC’s new ticket pricing plan that will ‘penalize people for lower income’
The new scheme will make seats in the middle of the auditorium cost more, while those in the front row will become cheaper.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Is Most-Streamed Marvel Movie Premiere on Disney+
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is the most-watched Marvel film premiere on Disney+ across the globe, based on hours streamed in its first five days, the company announced Monday. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” directed by Ryan Coogler, launched on Disney+ on Feb. 1, after its theatrical debut Nov. 11, 2022. Note that Disney did not provide any specific viewing numbers for the movie’s streaming performance, and that the claim is based on the media conglomerate’s own internal measurements. The hit Marvel sequel takes place following the death of Chadwick Boseman’s King T’Challa with the people of Wakanda grieving his loss and searching for...
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Earns Best Movie of 2022 Honor From Rotten Tomatoes
Top Gun: Maverick keeps racking up honors. It’s the highest-grossing film domestically of 2022 and has been nominated for 6 Oscars. Now the film has a new trophy to add to Tom Cruise’s shelf. Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows. Rotten...
A showbiz striver gets one more moment in the spotlight in 'Up With the Sun'
Google the real-life actor, "Dick Kallman" and you'll see one of those faces that just misses. Here's how Thomas Mallon, in his dazzling new historical novel, Up With the Sun, describes the young Kallman's looks when he made his stage debut in 1951:. He had a fine, glossy New York...
