Tired of buying a last-minute movie ticket and getting stuck in the front row? Well, now you'll at least get that seat at a discount — at AMC theaters, anyway. The theater chain announced a new initiative on Monday called Sightline, which will modulate ticket prices based on a seat's location in the theater. There are three levels: Preferred Sightline, which encompasses the middle of the theater and fetches the highest price; Value Sightline, which discounts seats in the front row and some wheelchair-accessible spots; and Standard Sightline, which is basically the rest of the theater. Theaters using Sightline will provide detailed seat maps that clearly outline which seats go for which price point.

3 DAYS AGO