The Hollywood Reporter

‘80 For Brady’ Changes Box Office Playbook, Lowers Movie Ticket Prices

In a potentially significant move, the new octogenarian comedy 80 for Brady is rewriting the playbook by offering lower ticket prices. The bold experiment comes at a time when theater owners and Hollywood studios are grappling with how to win back older moviegoers in the wake of the pandemic and the rise of streaming. Paramount opens the pic everywhere on Friday. AMC Theatres, the world’s largest circuit, announced this week it’s extending its matinee ticket pricing to all screenings of 80 for Brady in a first-ever promotion for a new title. That could mean a discount of 25 percent to 30...
People

AMC Theatres to Charge More for 'Preferred' Seats, Less for Front-Row Spots in New Pricing Method

An AMC Theatres executive said though "every seat at AMC delivers an amazing moviegoing experience," this will be "another way for moviegoers to find value at the movies" AMC Theatres is introducing new rates for ticket prices based on seat location in its auditoriums. On Monday, the largest movie theater chain in the country announced it will begin a "ticket-pricing initiative based on seat location" that they call Sightline at AMC, which breaks down seating options into three sections: Value Sightline, Standard Sightline and Preferred Sightline. Standard are the...
EW.com

AMC Theatres introducing new ticket pricing based on seat location

Tired of buying a last-minute movie ticket and getting stuck in the front row? Well, now you'll at least get that seat at a discount — at AMC theaters, anyway. The theater chain announced a new initiative on Monday called Sightline, which will modulate ticket prices based on a seat's location in the theater. There are three levels: Preferred Sightline, which encompasses the middle of the theater and fetches the highest price; Value Sightline, which discounts seats in the front row and some wheelchair-accessible spots; and Standard Sightline, which is basically the rest of the theater. Theaters using Sightline will provide detailed seat maps that clearly outline which seats go for which price point.
IndieWire

AMC Theatres Charging for Good Seats Isn’t Like an Airline; It’s More Like a Gym Membership

AMC Theatres looks like it decided to take a page from United Airlines, where AMC CEO Adam Aron was once a marketing executive: With the launch of its Sightline program to charge a little extra to reserve the best seats in the house, the world’s largest theater chain makes money on what users once had for free. What’s really going on is a lot more like LA Fitness: Create a revenue stream based on driving users to a membership that they’ll use less than they think. Dynamic pricing is already part of moviegoing: In the U.S. it’s utilized for matinees, active...
Black Enterprise

AMC Unveils More Expensive Seat Pricing Plan

The price of everything is going up so it’s no surprise that movie theaters are looking dig deeper into moviegoers’ pockets. Forbes reported that AMC Theatres will now charging different prices for movie lovers based on their seat selection. This is an attempt to climb back financially as theaters have struggled due to COVID-19 lockdowns and the increasing popularity of streaming platforms.
Digital Trends

The 5 best TV shows and movies you should watch if you liked HBO’s The Last of Us

HBO’s long-awaited adaptation of Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us has finally made its television debut. Starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, the story follows a man who guides a teenage girl across the United States in the hopes of finding a cure for a fungal virus that has turned most of the world’s populace into flesh-eating zombies.
IndieWire

‘Plane’ Flies to VOD as Netflix Dominates with Eddie Murphy, Pamela Anderson, and Minions

The VOD charts saw an infusion of new blood with Lionsgate’s “Plane” ($19.99) surging ahead in its first week. It ranks #1 at iTunes, #2 on Vudu’s weekly chart (disadvantaged by its Friday release), and #4 at Google Play, which always lags a few days behind. That puts it ahead of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Disney), “Babylon” (Paramount), and “House Party” (Warner Bros. Discovery), all at $19.99. “Wakanda” also streams on Disney+. “Plane” and “House Party” both came out after their third weekends in theaters. That was expected for “House Party,” the first of several films initially destined for HBO Max but...
Variety

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Is Most-Streamed Marvel Movie Premiere on Disney+

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is the most-watched Marvel film premiere on Disney+ across the globe, based on hours streamed in its first five days, the company announced Monday. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” directed by Ryan Coogler, launched on Disney+ on Feb. 1, after its theatrical debut Nov. 11, 2022. Note that Disney did not provide any specific viewing numbers for the movie’s streaming performance, and that the claim is based on the media conglomerate’s own internal measurements. The hit Marvel sequel takes place following the death of Chadwick Boseman’s King T’Challa with the people of Wakanda grieving his loss and searching for...
