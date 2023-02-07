Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular waffle and icecream chain to open 3 new locations in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Shaq Wants You to Join His All-Star Team at Big ChickenTom HandyHouston, TX
Generous Couple Makes Historic $22 Million Donation to Houston OperaAsh JurbergHouston, TX
More Defendants Charged In $50 Million Tire Ponzi SchemeTaxBuzzDallas, TX
The 5 Most Romantic Restaurants in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
Shaq's Fried Chicken Joint In Texas Is Almost Here, But He Needs Your Help
Shaq's Big Chicken restaurant is hiring!
365thingsinhouston.com
2023 Mardi Gras & Fat Tuesday Events in Houston & Galveston
Take in one or more of the traditional, raucous, and family-friendly Mardi Gras events in Houston and along the beach in Galveston through Fat Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Pile on the beads as Mardi Gras festivites level up this year with parades, parties and concerts returning to eager crowds ready for revelry.
What's new at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo this year
The off-the-wall new menu items are part of the new things that the 2023 RodeoHouston event is offering.
Eater
The Most Romantic Restaurants in Houston
Say what you will about the corny candy hearts, the candlelight dinners, and the “Be mine” love notes tucked in oversized bouquets — Valentine’s Day is a great excuse to spend a romantic meal with your significant other, but so is any other day of the year.
The Lotus Seafood story: from humble beginnings to viral sensation
People travel from all over for Lotus Seafood's Loud Packs, Hot Boxes and Crack Sauce.
Help wanted: Shaq's new chicken shack in Houston now hiring
HOUSTON — The big man, aka Shaquille O’Neal, is opening his Big Chicken restaurant in Houston this month and he needs some dedicated people to run it. The chicken shack, which will be located at 9660 Westheimer Road, is in need of management and hourly employees. Interested candidates can apply here.
Houston pizzeria ranked the best pizza restaurant in America: Report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Whoever said Texas was just a Tex-Mex, barbecue, and steakhouse state needs to revise their way of food thinking because the Lone State knows how to do all of that and rock the pizza world into gear. Thursday, Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day which is...
Woman With Largest Feet In The World Finally Finds Shoes That Fit Her
'I would always wear men’s shoes.'
Kirsten West Savali Among Houston’s Top 50 ‘Women We Admire’ In Leadership
Sometimes the woman you admire is in your own camp.
Our Story, Our History | Preserving Black history in Houston's Fourth Ward
HOUSTON — The Fourth Ward in Houston is sometimes called the "Mother Ward." In it, you'll find the African-American Library at the Gregory School. It's a building with a long history and many stories to tell. The galleries that line the hallways are filled with photos that capture moments...
defendernetwork.com
Houston Reads Day sheds light on literacy crisis
Literacy Now will host its third annual Houston Reads Day on Thursday, March 2, 2023, with approximately 500 volunteers coming together to support and read to more than 15,000 Pre-K–3rd grade students across 35 Houston and Aldine ISD campuses. This single-day event is for Houstonians to come together to...
cw39.com
This tiny Houston restaurant & market is the most historic fast food place in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) – History can be found in books, museums, podcasts, and more of the same, but restaurants hold history that you can consume, taste and enjoy time and time again. So, we all know that America’s obsession with fast food will never end, and it’s helpful for everyone...
ABC 13 anchor Rita Garcia makes surprise appearance on 'Good Day LA'
The morning anchor took a moment to congratulate her former co-anchor on retiring.
Texas-made Lapeyreaux's has the solution to sticky crawfish boil hands
Lapeyreaux's cleaner has the solution to burning eyes and smelly, sticky fingers.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Black Rodeo in Texas and the ‘forgotten man’ of the West
This year's Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo gets underway Feb. 28. In 2022, nearly 2.5 million people visited the nearly month-long event. Of course, it’s not the only rodeo Texas is known for. literally wrote the book on the history of Black rodeo in Texas. It’s called Black Rodeo...
defendernetwork.com
KTSU celebrates Black History
Houston’s first African American public radio is celebrating Black History Month in a variety of ways, including a multi-media presentation honoring “Black History Houston: Legends and Trailblazers.”. All month, the station will celebrate legends who have impacted the city of Houston and up-and-coming individuals paving the way and...
Remains of missing California woman Felicia Johnson may have been found outside Houston, father says
HOUSTON — The body of a California woman who was visiting Houston last year may have been found nearly two hours outside the city, her family said. Felicia Johnson, 24, was from San Diego and went missing in Houston in April 2022. Her family believes the search for their...
fox26houston.com
Houston Astros host part-time job fair for various positions
HOUSTON - Interested in working part-time for a World Series Championship team? The Houston Astros are hosting a job fair this weekend to fill some empty roles. The Astros announced on Thursday they are hosting a part-time job fair for various positions in Retail and Guest Services on Saturday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the Suite Level. The entrance to this level is through the Premium Entrance gate located in the Diamond Lot.
QSR magazine
Big Chicken Hiring for New Houston Location
WHAT: Shaquille O’Neal’s fast casual chicken concept, Big Chicken, is now hiring for hourly and management positions for its newest upcoming location in Houston, Texas. Interested candidates can apply online at https://www.bigchicken.com/houston-tx-careers. “We’ve been looking forward to this day since we signed the lease for the store, and...
A family-owned drive-in theater struggles to survive in Hockley, TX
A family-owned drive-in theater in Hockley, Texas, created a stir online when it went up for sale.
Comments / 0