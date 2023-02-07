HOUSTON - Interested in working part-time for a World Series Championship team? The Houston Astros are hosting a job fair this weekend to fill some empty roles. The Astros announced on Thursday they are hosting a part-time job fair for various positions in Retail and Guest Services on Saturday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the Suite Level. The entrance to this level is through the Premium Entrance gate located in the Diamond Lot.

