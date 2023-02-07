ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
365thingsinhouston.com

2023 Mardi Gras & Fat Tuesday Events in Houston & Galveston

Take in one or more of the traditional, raucous, and family-friendly Mardi Gras events in Houston and along the beach in Galveston through Fat Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Pile on the beads as Mardi Gras festivites level up this year with parades, parties and concerts returning to eager crowds ready for revelry.
Eater

The Most Romantic Restaurants in Houston

Say what you will about the corny candy hearts, the candlelight dinners, and the “Be mine” love notes tucked in oversized bouquets — Valentine’s Day is a great excuse to spend a romantic meal with your significant other, but so is any other day of the year.
KHOU

Help wanted: Shaq's new chicken shack in Houston now hiring

HOUSTON — The big man, aka Shaquille O’Neal, is opening his Big Chicken restaurant in Houston this month and he needs some dedicated people to run it. The chicken shack, which will be located at 9660 Westheimer Road, is in need of management and hourly employees. Interested candidates can apply here.
defendernetwork.com

Houston Reads Day sheds light on literacy crisis

Literacy Now will host its third annual Houston Reads Day on Thursday, March 2, 2023, with approximately 500 volunteers coming together to support and read to more than 15,000 Pre-K–3rd grade students across 35 Houston and Aldine ISD campuses. This single-day event is for Houstonians to come together to...
houstonpublicmedia.org

Black Rodeo in Texas and the ‘forgotten man’ of the West

This year's Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo gets underway Feb. 28. In 2022, nearly 2.5 million people visited the nearly month-long event. Of course, it’s not the only rodeo Texas is known for. literally wrote the book on the history of Black rodeo in Texas. It’s called Black Rodeo...
defendernetwork.com

KTSU celebrates Black History

Houston’s first African American public radio is celebrating Black History Month in a variety of ways, including a multi-media presentation honoring “Black History Houston: Legends and Trailblazers.”. All month, the station will celebrate legends who have impacted the city of Houston and up-and-coming individuals paving the way and...
fox26houston.com

Houston Astros host part-time job fair for various positions

HOUSTON - Interested in working part-time for a World Series Championship team? The Houston Astros are hosting a job fair this weekend to fill some empty roles. The Astros announced on Thursday they are hosting a part-time job fair for various positions in Retail and Guest Services on Saturday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the Suite Level. The entrance to this level is through the Premium Entrance gate located in the Diamond Lot.
QSR magazine

Big Chicken Hiring for New Houston Location

WHAT: Shaquille O’Neal’s fast casual chicken concept, Big Chicken, is now hiring for hourly and management positions for its newest upcoming location in Houston, Texas. Interested candidates can apply online at https://www.bigchicken.com/houston-tx-careers. “We’ve been looking forward to this day since we signed the lease for the store, and...
