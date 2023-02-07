A volunteer first aid squad that disbanded recently due to a lack of available personnel is providing one more assist to the local community. The Dover-Brick Beach EMS squad was founded in 1952 and, until recently, was located in the Normandy Beach neighborhood – a neighborhood which is split between Brick and Toms River townships. Its headquarters, which included meeting spaces and ambulance bays, was sold last year, only to be torn down in favor of four residential homes which are being built in its place. The loss of the nonprofit squad leaves only one volunteer outfit – Lavallette First Aid – remaining on the barrier island.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO