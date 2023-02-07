Read full article on original website
Outrage Persists and Students Stage Walkout After Bullied Teen Classmate Commits SuicideAnthony JamesBerkeley Township, NJ
Sayreville Mom Wins Award for Writing Children's BookBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
Major discount retail chain opening new store in New JerseyKristen WaltersOld Bridge Township, NJ
Red Lobster to Reopen Long-Closed LocationJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
Sayreville Councilwoman Shot & Killed In Her Car Outside Her Home Across From Elementary SchoolBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
shorebeat.com
Roadway Elevation Project at Bayview Avenue in Seaside Park Begins to Take Shape
Officials are moving closer to reach the long-term goal of elevating flood-prone portions of Bayview Avenue in Seaside Park in cooperation with Ocean County and the state Department of Transportation. Bayview Avenue runs along Barnegat Bay and is divided into segments. The roadway, which is under county jurisdiction, ultimately terminates...
shorebeat.com
Building the Boardwalk: South End Completed in Seaside Heights, Northern Phase Begins
As we continue to follow the project to replace portions of the Seaside Heights boardwalk, it appears a milestone has been reached. While some finishing touches are still due, the southern end of the boardwalk has fully reopened with a new timber surface, with-to-width. The southern portion of the project...
shorebeat.com
Winter Classic in Seaside Heights: The Sunset and the Fox
In between the usual conga-line of government meetings that seem to take place on Wednesdays, we had some time to check out what looked to be a cool sunset. Mother Nature delivered, with an absolutely stunning display over Barnegat Bay. As the sun went down, a little bit of life appeared by the otherwise-desolate bay beach in Seaside Heights: a healthy red fox on patrol for an evening snack.
shorebeat.com
Seaside Park to Auction Off Derelict Former Rental Property
Seaside Park officials on Thursday night voted to auction off a property the borough it had acquired last year after it fallen into grave disrepair while being operated as a rental business. The building at 66 I Street is still standing, albeit with boards covering some windows and door openings....
shorebeat.com
Disbanded Island EMS Squad Donates $500K to OCC Nursing, Health Programs
A volunteer first aid squad that disbanded recently due to a lack of available personnel is providing one more assist to the local community. The Dover-Brick Beach EMS squad was founded in 1952 and, until recently, was located in the Normandy Beach neighborhood – a neighborhood which is split between Brick and Toms River townships. Its headquarters, which included meeting spaces and ambulance bays, was sold last year, only to be torn down in favor of four residential homes which are being built in its place. The loss of the nonprofit squad leaves only one volunteer outfit – Lavallette First Aid – remaining on the barrier island.
shorebeat.com
Seaside Park Councilwoman Selected as New Borough Administrator
A Seaside Park councilwoman has traded her elected position for a full-time professional role at borough hall. Karen Kroon, a Republican councilwoman whose term was to expire Dec. 31, 2024, stepped down from her elected office to take on the job of borough administrator. Kroon started in the new position this week.
shorebeat.com
Ocean County Tax Rate Expected to Drop Again in 2023
Ocean County’s property tax rate is expected to drop in 2023, officials said Wednesday during a discussion of the upcoming introduction of the county’s annual budget. Commissioner Jack Kelly, who has shepherded the county spending plan each year since the passing of longtime Freeholder John Bartlett, said he expects to introduce a budget in the coming weeks which will cut the tax rate by 2 cents per $100 of real property valuation. The drop comes as the ratable base in Ocean County continues to rise as high-end housing replaces more austere bungalows along the county’s beaches and waterways.
