NC woman accused of killing bicyclist in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said a woman was charged following a crash that killed a bicyclist on Jan. 29. Police said 44-year-old Vernon Bernard Whicker was on his bicycle in the right-hand lane heading south near the 1080 block of Hendersonville Road Whicker was hit from behind by an SUV just […]
2 charged following fentanyl overdose at NC detention center
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two inmates were charged after a fentanyl overdose occurred at the Rutherford County Detention Center. The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said the overdose happened Tuesday. Authorities performed lifesaving actions to revive the patient. EMS arrived on the scene and transported the victim to the hospital for further evaluation. Detectives immediately […]
S.C. man allegedly killed his elderly mother with table leg
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (TCD) -- A 47-year-old man was arrested in North Carolina after allegedly beating his 82-year-old mother to death with a table leg. On Monday, Feb. 6, the Greenville County Sheriff's Office responded to Hickory Ridge Apartments on Wade Hampton Boulevard, where they found the unresponsive victim.
Police seek suspects in armed robbery at Haywood Mall in Greenville Co.
Police say one person suffered minor injuries in a robbery Thursday evening in Greenville's Haywood Mall.
Juvenile suspect charged for shooting in Buncombe Co.
The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office said that they arrested and charged a juvenile suspect for a shooting.
Juvenile arrested in shooting that left popular restaurant worker in critical condition, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A juvenile was arrested days after an employee of a popular restaurant was shot while sleeping in his home, deputies said Wednesday. Aaron Sarver, with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office, said deputies charged the juvenile in the Feb. 3 shooting of Alejandro Cedillo-Morales. He said...
Leader of copper wire theft ring sentenced to 7 years in prison in Buncombe Co.
The leader of a copper wire theft ring was sentenced to seven years in prison.
Police, firefighters in Greenville, South Carolina lift car off man after he is thrown from car
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Police and firefighters in Greenville, South Carolina, were able to lift a car off a man after he was thrown and trapped underneath. Police posted about the incident on Facebook. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) They said it happened over the weekend on...
Ghost gun, drugs confiscated during recent Asheville arrest
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police seized several drugs and a ghost gun during a recent arrest. In a press release, the Asheville Police Department (APD) says officers, on Feb. 7, arrested a 19-year-old man "found to be in possession of a trafficking amount of fentanyl, and a juvenile passenger in possession of a Polymer 80 pistol (ghost gun) and drugs."
Sheriff’s Office reaches settlement after Buncombe Co. suspect dies in custody
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office announced that they recently settled with the family of Matthew Maienza, who died in custody following an incident in 2020. The Sheriff's Office said the settlement was for $1.25 million. Deputies said they responded to a neighborhood...
1 dead following crash in Pickens County, troopers investigating
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a crash that left one person dead on Thursday afternoon. Troopers said the crash happened at around 3:56 p.m. near Adams Road in Pickens County. According to troopers, the victim was driving along Adams Road when...
Buncombe Co. awards settlement to family of Matthew Maienza
Buncombe County has reached a settlement with the family of Matthew Maienza for $1.25 million dollars.
Fmr. Buncombe Co. detention officer gets nearly $700k settlement in lawsuit
Buncombe County will pay nearly $700,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by a former detention officer who was sexually harassed and assaulted by another former employee.
Man stabbed to death at Mauldin apartment
A man was stabbed to death at an apartment Wednesday morning in Mauldin.
Son accused of beating mother to death with table leg in Greenville Co.
A son is accused of beating his mother to death later Monday evening with a table leg in Greenville County.
Officials looking for suspect who stabbed, killed Upstate man
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office is investigating after a man was found dead Wednesday morning at an apartment complex. The coroner was called to the Arbors at Brookfield Apartments located off East Butler Road just after 7 a.m. Tony Tolbert, 57, was stabbed in the chest, according to the coroner. His death has been ruled a homicide.
Mitchell Caretaker Accused Of Neglect
According to the Mitchell County Sheriff's Office a 52 year old woman has been arrested on felony neglect disabled elder serious injury charges. The Sheriff's Office said as a caretaker for an elderly adult, Tammy Hall Sparks, failed to provide medical and hygienic care to the adult she was caring for on January 25, 2023. Sparks was arrested on a $35,000 bond and is scheduled to appear for bond court on February 8th.
Spartanburg family asks for body cam footage and transparency after deadly deputy involved shooting
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A family torn apart by grief spoke out Monday along with area racial justice leaders after a deputy-involved shooting ended Darius Holcomb's life. "We want transparency and accountability," said Elder James Johnson, CEO of the Racial Justice Network Monday. "We don't want to wait on the body cams and the dash cams."
Car goes off Spartanburg County road, hits tree, killing driver, injuring passenger, troopers say
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A driver was killed and another person was injured Wednesday after a car went off a road and hit a tree, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said the crash happened just after noon on Old Georgia Road near East Blackstock...
Deputies searching for missing teenager last seen this morning
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said deputies are searching for Khali Fenderson, a 15-year-old who reportedly ran away this morning. Deputies said Fenderson was last seen on February 6 near Ashe Drive at around 7:00 a.m. He was wearing a black hoodie, black...
