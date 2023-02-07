ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairview, NC

WSPA 7News

NC woman accused of killing bicyclist in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said a woman was charged following a crash that killed a bicyclist on Jan. 29. Police said 44-year-old Vernon Bernard Whicker was on his bicycle in the right-hand lane heading south near the 1080 block of Hendersonville Road Whicker was hit from behind by an SUV just […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

2 charged following fentanyl overdose at NC detention center

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two inmates were charged after a fentanyl overdose occurred at the Rutherford County Detention Center. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said the overdose happened Tuesday. Authorities performed lifesaving actions to revive the patient. EMS arrived on the scene and transported the victim to the hospital for further evaluation. Detectives immediately […]
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Ghost gun, drugs confiscated during recent Asheville arrest

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police seized several drugs and a ghost gun during a recent arrest. In a press release, the Asheville Police Department (APD) says officers, on Feb. 7, arrested a 19-year-old man "found to be in possession of a trafficking amount of fentanyl, and a juvenile passenger in possession of a Polymer 80 pistol (ghost gun) and drugs."
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

1 dead following crash in Pickens County, troopers investigating

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a crash that left one person dead on Thursday afternoon. Troopers said the crash happened at around 3:56 p.m. near Adams Road in Pickens County. According to troopers, the victim was driving along Adams Road when...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials looking for suspect who stabbed, killed Upstate man

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead Wednesday morning at an apartment complex. The coroner was called to the Arbors at Brookfield Apartments located off East Butler Road just after 7 a.m. Tony Tolbert, 57, was stabbed in the chest, according to the coroner. His death has been ruled a homicide.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Mitchell Caretaker Accused Of Neglect

According to the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office a 52 year old woman has been arrested on felony neglect disabled elder serious injury charges. The Sheriff’s Office said as a caretaker for an elderly adult, Tammy Hall Sparks, failed to provide medical and hygienic care to the adult she was caring for on January 25, 2023. Sparks was arrested on a $35,000 bond and is scheduled to appear for bond court on February 8th.
MITCHELL COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing teenager last seen this morning

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Khali Fenderson, a 15-year-old who reportedly ran away this morning. Deputies said Fenderson was last seen on February 6 near Ashe Drive at around 7:00 a.m. He was wearing a black hoodie, black...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

