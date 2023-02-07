ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lackawanna County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
FanBuzz

The Most Expensive Super Bowl Commercial Ever Broke the Bank

The Big Game is almost upon us, and that means that companies are ready to spend big money to capitalize on the millions of prospective customers' eyeballs that will be glued to their TV sets this Sunday evening as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles and Rihanna takes the stage for her highly anticipated halftime show. It's no secret that Super Bowl commercials are among the most expensive ad spots in the calendar year. And with a viewership of more than 100 million annually, it's not hard to see why the Super Bowl is the premier sporting event for marketing. But, which ad has the honor of being the most expensive Super Bowl commercial ever?
KANSAS CITY, MO
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
KSDK

These are America's favorite Super Bowl party foods

ST. LOUIS — Food and football go hand-in-hand, and Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest day of the year for sports and snack foods. Households across the U.S. will huddle around the television Sunday night to watch as the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Philadelphia Eagles at Arizona's State Farm Stadium.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Deseret News

11 things to do if you’re not watching the Super Bowl

Here’s a list of some activities that you can do on Super Bowl Sunday. Last year, according to Statista, 99.18 million people watched the Super Bowl. Millions of Americans also didn’t watch the game, but there are other options of activities.
ng-sportingnews.com

Super Bowl Prop Bets 2023: Odds for craziest exotic props, from coin toss to commercials to Gatorade shower color

For the tens of millions of fans who bet on football, Super Bowl 57 between the Chiefs and Eagles presents countless money-making opportunities and the last chance to bet on the NFL before the 2023 season kicks off seven months from now. For the vast majority of viewers tuning into the big game, however, Super Bowl Sunday is more about fun and entertainment. If you fall more into column B, you might be interested to know that you can engage in all sorts of fun prop bets between now and game day, many of which don't even require any football-related knowledge. These props, often referred to as "exotics," can liven up your Super Bowl party and help even the most casual pigskin fans get a little betting action in.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX43.com

Shakira is the fan favorite to accompany Rihanna in the Super Bowl halftime show

PHOENIX — Popular Colombian singer Shakira has been voted the favorite of many to accompany Rihanna in the Super Bowl LVII halftime show. According to a Billboard poll, fans were asked to vote for their favorite special guest to join Rih-Rih on stage, with Shakira leading the way by far. In the poll there were artists like Eminem, Drake, Jay-Z and Coldplay among others.
GLENDALE, AZ
FOX43.com

Stella the Skunk predicts the winner of Super Bowl LVII

YORK, Pa. — Super Bowl LVII is right around the corner, and that means everyone and their skunk is making predictions. Yes, that's right—Stella the Skunk has been predicting which team will bring home the iconic Lombardi Trophy for eight years. Check out her guess in the clip...
YORK, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy