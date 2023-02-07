Read full article on original website
Two Local Pups to Play in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XIXModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
A Unique Valentine's Day ExperienceChristine WilliamsSarasota, FL
Discount supermarket chain continues expansion in Florida with new storesAsh JurbergVenice, FL
She Turned Out to be a Model Heart PatientH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Pacific Counter to Open New Sarasota Location at The Landings
Founded in St. Pete, the poke bowl and sushi burrito brand continues to expand
Beach Beacon
Downtown Dunedin Merchants host New Orleans-style celebration
DUNEDIN — Never put off till tomorrow what you can do today — or, in this case, why wait for Fat Tuesday to get the party started?. The Downtown Dunedin Merchants Association will present Dunedin Mardi Gras 2023 Saturday, Feb. 18, 2 to 11 p.m., in downtown Dunedin.
Agave Bandido Is Headed to Lakewood Ranch
The South Florida-born restaurant will open in a 4,000 square-foot space at Waterside Place
Bay News 9
Sarasota 'roadside attraction' stands the test of time
SARASOTA, Fla. — Before theme parks were established, “roadside attractions” were common in Florida in the 1900s. While many have closed down over the years, some are still going strong. Florida on a Tankful takes you to Sarasota, where an iconic roadside attraction is still drawing in...
Tiger Woods’ Popstroke to open Tampa location next week
Tiger Woods' Popstroke putting course will open its Tampa location next week.
Longboat Observer
The best things to do around Sarasota for Feb. 9-16
Visit ArtistSeriesConcerts.org. Young musician Hanzhi Wang is the only accordionist to ever earn a place on the roster of Young Concert Artists in its 61-year history. Hosted by the Artist Series Concerts, enjoy lunch and a performance by this artist, who was named Musical America’s New Artist of the Month in 2018.
Darius Rucker is coming to Tampa Bay next month
He's headlining the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor.
Farmers markets in Tampa Bay
Pack your reusable shopping bags, because we’ve rounded up 10 farmers markets around Tampa Bay, Florida
destinationtampabay.com
City of Largo’s Annual Car Show and Largo Market
The City of Largo’s Annual Car Show is back on Sunday, February 19, from 9 a.m.–1 p.m. in Largo Central Park. This year there is space for trucks and motorcycles too. Car Show entries are $15, cash only, and will be accepted the day of (no early registration). The parking lot opens up at 7 a.m. and closes by 9 a.m. Trophies will be given out for the best of the show, community choice, and more.
Raising Cane’s Opens First of Five Greater Tampa Locations in Clearwater
The chicken finger chain is expanding all over the Sunshine State
travelawaits.com
15 Experiences To Enjoy In Beautiful Bradenton Florida
Bradenton encourages you to “Love it Like a Local” with its laid-back vibe, pristine white sandy beaches, ideal weather year round, and a nice dose of art, history, and outdoor activities. You’ll enjoy sailing, windsurfing, jet skiing, fishing, and picnicking, and you might see a manatee or dolphin or two; I did!
Food Network stars’ new restaurant to open in Sarasota this week
Buddy Foy Jr. and Jennifer Foy, from the Food Network show "Summer Rush", are set to open a new restaurant named The Chateau Sarasota on Tuesday.
mustdo.com
Visiting the Sarasota Art Museum
If you’ve ever spent time in downtown Sarasota, Florida, or enjoyed any of Sarasota’s world-famous beaches, odds are you’ve driven by the striking neo-gothic structure that in 2019 welcomed the public as the Sarasota Art Museum (SAM). The museum is comprised of 15,000 square feet of exhibition and event space in the beautifully restored 1926 structure that originally housed Sarasota High School.
The Hermitage Announces a Special Benefit Concert for Ongoing Hurricane Repairs
The Hermitage Artist Retreat announced a one-night-only benefit concert to celebrate the 20th Anniversary Season of the Hermitage and to raise funds for ongoing repairs to the Hermitage following the impact of Hurricane Ian earlier this season. On Monday, March 20th at 7:30pm, Hermitage Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg returns to his roots as a performer to sing this benefit concert at Sarasota’s iconic Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall. Sandberg – a director, writer, performer, and Tony Award-winning producer – will be joined on stage by Broadway guest stars (to be announced at a later date) and accompanied by Hermitage Fellow and 2023 Grammy Award nominee Rona Siddiqui.
Sarasota Offers Numerous Options to Celebrate Black History Month
From the folks at Visit Sarasota! As we enter Black History Month, visitors and locals may be surprised to learn about the rich Black history and culture which can be found on Florida’s west coast in Sarasota. During February and beyond, visitors and locals can learn about the area’s more than 100-year-old community Newtown, explore galleries featuring art from Black artists and take in moving performances by the only professional Black theatre group on Florida’s west coast.
businessobserverfl.com
Sarasota grocer to open its 6th store
Detwiler’s Farm Market will open a new store in Bradenton later this year, its sixth in the Sarasota-Bradenton area. The family-owned chain of grocery stores, best known for its local produce as well as its deli, bakery, seafood and meat departments, has signed a lease for 50,000 square feet at the Market Place West shopping center on 53rd Avenue West in the city. The Benderson Development-owned center is also being renamed Detwiler’s Marketplace.
Detwiler’s Farm Market Expanding Again Here on the Suncoast
Since 2002 Detwiler’s Farm Market has been operating their family-owned brand of fresh food markets. The entire family prides itself on a hometown-feeling store with fresh produce, deli, and bakery goods that cater to a wide range of tastes at a reasonable price to the consumer. This family-owned grocer was started as a roadside produce stand with humble beginnings here on the Suncoast. Early on, Henry and Natalie Detwiler lived in Myakka City with nine children in a mobile home. When Henry and Natalie Detwiler ran a produce stand at Fruitville Grove in Sarasota, their kids helped after school and on weekends. Today, the family is expanding again with exciting news for Manatee County as they intend to launch their second store in that area.
wild941.com
Tampa Woman’s Babysitting Service Is Causing Chaos
A Tampa woman has a business venture that is causing chaos on TikTok. She babysits for single dads and then “spends time” with them. The woman attends the University of South Florida and this week she revealed that she likes “taking care” of single Dads after she’s done babysitting their kids.
Valentine’s Day at Mattison’s – Sweetheart Specials and Delicious Desserts
The love is in the air at Mattison’s or, better said, the Love is in the Food! All three Mattison’s Restaurants will be serving special, chef-crafted Valentine’s Day menus on Valentine’s Day, February 14th. Fall in love all over again dining on delicious menu items created...
Rays upgrade historic St. Pete High School baseball field for spring training
And with the team came a major facility upgrade for free. New grass, dirt, pitching mound, bullpens, batter's boxes, bases and batting cage. It was the ultimate home run.
