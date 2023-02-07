ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Beach Beacon

Downtown Dunedin Merchants host New Orleans-style celebration

DUNEDIN — Never put off till tomorrow what you can do today — or, in this case, why wait for Fat Tuesday to get the party started?. The Downtown Dunedin Merchants Association will present Dunedin Mardi Gras 2023 Saturday, Feb. 18, 2 to 11 p.m., in downtown Dunedin.
DUNEDIN, FL
Bay News 9

Sarasota 'roadside attraction' stands the test of time

SARASOTA, Fla. — Before theme parks were established, “roadside attractions” were common in Florida in the 1900s. While many have closed down over the years, some are still going strong. Florida on a Tankful takes you to Sarasota, where an iconic roadside attraction is still drawing in...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

The best things to do around Sarasota for Feb. 9-16

Visit ArtistSeriesConcerts.org. Young musician Hanzhi Wang is the only accordionist to ever earn a place on the roster of Young Concert Artists in its 61-year history. Hosted by the Artist Series Concerts, enjoy lunch and a performance by this artist, who was named Musical America’s New Artist of the Month in 2018.
SARASOTA, FL
destinationtampabay.com

City of Largo’s Annual Car Show and Largo Market

The City of Largo’s Annual Car Show is back on Sunday, February 19, from 9 a.m.–1 p.m. in Largo Central Park. This year there is space for trucks and motorcycles too. Car Show entries are $15, cash only, and will be accepted the day of (no early registration). The parking lot opens up at 7 a.m. and closes by 9 a.m. Trophies will be given out for the best of the show, community choice, and more.
LARGO, FL
travelawaits.com

15 Experiences To Enjoy In Beautiful Bradenton Florida

Bradenton encourages you to “Love it Like a Local” with its laid-back vibe, pristine white sandy beaches, ideal weather year round, and a nice dose of art, history, and outdoor activities. You’ll enjoy sailing, windsurfing, jet skiing, fishing, and picnicking, and you might see a manatee or dolphin or two; I did!
BRADENTON, FL
mustdo.com

Visiting the Sarasota Art Museum

If you’ve ever spent time in downtown Sarasota, Florida, or enjoyed any of Sarasota’s world-famous beaches, odds are you’ve driven by the striking neo-gothic structure that in 2019 welcomed the public as the Sarasota Art Museum (SAM). The museum is comprised of 15,000 square feet of exhibition and event space in the beautifully restored 1926 structure that originally housed Sarasota High School.
SARASOTA, FL
SuncoastPost

The Hermitage Announces a Special Benefit Concert for Ongoing Hurricane Repairs

The Hermitage Artist Retreat announced a one-night-only benefit concert to celebrate the 20th Anniversary Season of the Hermitage and to raise funds for ongoing repairs to the Hermitage following the impact of Hurricane Ian earlier this season. On Monday, March 20th at 7:30pm, Hermitage Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg returns to his roots as a performer to sing this benefit concert at Sarasota’s iconic Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall. Sandberg – a director, writer, performer, and Tony Award-winning producer – will be joined on stage by Broadway guest stars (to be announced at a later date) and accompanied by Hermitage Fellow and 2023 Grammy Award nominee Rona Siddiqui.
SARASOTA, FL
SuncoastPost

Sarasota Offers Numerous Options to Celebrate Black History Month

From the folks at Visit Sarasota! As we enter Black History Month, visitors and locals may be surprised to learn about the rich Black history and culture which can be found on Florida’s west coast in Sarasota. During February and beyond, visitors and locals can learn about the area’s more than 100-year-old community Newtown, explore galleries featuring art from Black artists and take in moving performances by the only professional Black theatre group on Florida’s west coast.
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Sarasota grocer to open its 6th store

Detwiler’s Farm Market will open a new store in Bradenton later this year, its sixth in the Sarasota-Bradenton area. The family-owned chain of grocery stores, best known for its local produce as well as its deli, bakery, seafood and meat departments, has signed a lease for 50,000 square feet at the Market Place West shopping center on 53rd Avenue West in the city. The Benderson Development-owned center is also being renamed Detwiler’s Marketplace.
SARASOTA, FL
SuncoastPost

Detwiler’s Farm Market Expanding Again Here on the Suncoast

Since 2002 Detwiler’s Farm Market has been operating their family-owned brand of fresh food markets. The entire family prides itself on a hometown-feeling store with fresh produce, deli, and bakery goods that cater to a wide range of tastes at a reasonable price to the consumer. This family-owned grocer was started as a roadside produce stand with humble beginnings here on the Suncoast. Early on, Henry and Natalie Detwiler lived in Myakka City with nine children in a mobile home. When Henry and Natalie Detwiler ran a produce stand at Fruitville Grove in Sarasota, their kids helped after school and on weekends. Today, the family is expanding again with exciting news for Manatee County as they intend to launch their second store in that area.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
wild941.com

Tampa Woman’s Babysitting Service Is Causing Chaos

A Tampa woman has a business venture that is causing chaos on TikTok. She babysits for single dads and then “spends time” with them. The woman attends the University of South Florida and this week she revealed that she likes “taking care” of single Dads after she’s done babysitting their kids.
TAMPA, FL
Florida's Gulf Coast source for local area business news, restaurant highlights and events. Proudly serving Sarasota, Bradenton, Venice, Tampa, St. Pete and surrounding areas.

