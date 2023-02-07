The Kalamazoo-Portage Metro area one of the least expensive in the nation for professional and managerial households

Read full article on original website
Downtown arena buzz leads Kalamazoo County to negotiate with event center entity
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Kalamazoo County government is negotiating with a representative of an “event center entity” related to parking because of the possibility of a downtown arena being built downtown. At its Tuesday, Feb. 7, meeting, the Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners authorized county leadership, including the board...
This Local Farmers Market Supplies Kalamazoo With Fresh Produce During Winter Months
I love me a good farmers market. In addition to the opening of The Root Beer Stand and Bell's Oberon Day, another telltale sign of spring's impending arrival is when local farmer's markets throughout Southwest Michigan begin to open for the season. But what if you didn't have to wait...
Boil water advisory for street in Kalamazoo Twp.
A water infrastructure repair has prompted a boil water advisory in Kalamazoo Township.
County reenters discussions on proposed downtown Kalamazoo sports arena and concert venue
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – There have been talks for years about building a sports arena and concert venue in downtown Kalamazoo and apparently another effort may be in the works. The first clue came when the Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners approved a motion this week to become...
Two More West Michigan Bed Bath and Beyond Stores Shutting Down
Bed Bath & Beyond has announced even more stores that are closing for good - and two are in West Michigan. Which West Michigan Bed Bath & Beyond Stores are Closing?. Last month, Bed Bath & Beyond announced they'd be closing 150 stores nationwide amid ongoing financial struggles. We shared...
Kalamazoo business owes couple $78K for canceled wedding, court rules
KALAMAZOO, MI – A Kalamazoo business owes a couple nearly $80,000, the Michigan Appeals Court ruled. The Entertainment District, of which Ryan Reedy is the principal member, is ordered to pay Caitlin Clancy and Michael Hedge $78,273 after their May 16, 2020, wedding was canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns.
Bomb Threats Received at Multiple Walmart Stores Throughout the State of Michigan
Three Walmart locations in Michigan were forced to evacuate Monday (2/6) after bomb threats were reported at those stores. The Oakland County Sheriff's Department reports that the threats were received at the Walmart stores in Rochester Hills, White Lake, and Clinton. A similar threat was made at a Walmart store...
Award given to Heritage Community resident months early due to terminal illness
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Friends and family gathered Tuesday to celebrate and honor Don Kneepkens as he accepted the 2023 Trustee of the Year award. Don Kneepkens lives at The Artisan, part of the Heritage Community campus, where he's served on the Heritage Community Board of Directors since 2018 as the resident board member, according to Heritage Community.
Ford reportedly close to announcing battery plant at Marshall Megasite
MARSHALL, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Ford Motor Company is reportedly nearing a deal with Marshall area leaders to build a multibillion-dollar battery plant for its electric vehicles. The Detroit News says that came from an elected Calhoun County official who does not have authorization to disclose details of the...
Ottawa County leaders to tour Consumers Campbell power plant before shutdown
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI — Ahead of the shutdown of the Consumers Energy’s J.H. Campbell coal-fired power plant, Ottawa County leaders plan to tour the facility as they look forward to the future of the land currently housing the power plant. Members of the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners...
Five Best Places To Buy Paczkis In Kalamazoo And Battle Creek
Fat Tuesday is approaching. It marks the day before the Lenten season, a period of 40 days of fasting that is observed by some Christian denominations. Fat Tuesday is the final day that observers can gorge themselves with goodies before the tempting trek of denial begins. The paczki is a...
County tells mobile home park owner to fix sewage leaks
Residents at a Battle Creek-area mobile home park say raw sewage has been leaking into their yards and backed up into bathrooms. They blame months of neglect from the property owner.
Family spends thousands on dog health issues
A Grand Rapids family has been left with thousands of dollars in expenses after adopting puppies from a now-shuttered rescue in Norton Shores. (Feb. 9, 2023) A Grand Rapids family has been left with thousands of dollars in expenses after adopting puppies from a now-shuttered rescue in Norton Shores. (Feb. 9, 2023)
Vehicle crashes into Biggby Coffee location on South Westnedge, but no injuries
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – There were no injuries as an SUV crashed into a Biggby Coffee location in Portage early Thursday morning. The Portage Department of Public Safety says the driver’s foot slipped off of the brake and onto the accelerator, causing the vehicle to surge ahead into the building at 5132 South Westnedge Avenue.
After spill, city of Kalamazoo forces paper mill to build barriers for prevention
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Graphic Packaging has agreed to build curbs and take other action at its facility along the Kalamazoo River following an October spill that resulted in notices of violation from the state and the city. The company has denied that any wastewater reached the Kalamazoo River, and state...
Wyoming man hit by two different vehicles, dies at the scene
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Around 8:38 p.m. Tuesday, the Kentwood Police Department responded to a crash where a pedestrian was hit near East Beltline Avenue NE. The pedestrian, a 32-year-old man from Wyoming was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A sedan driven by a 41-year-old man from Grand...
Bygone Days: A look at the past in NE Allegan County
(Taken from the archives at the Then & Now Historical Library in downtown Dorr) In anticipation of the approach of Valentine’s Day, the Globe published a front page photo of Diana Smith holding a sample of flowers offered at Peereboom’s Greenhouse on 137th Avenue in Leighton Township. Allegan...
Beloved Grand Rapids Area Gyro Restaurant Shutting Down For Good
After 12 years in business, a popular drive-thru and takeout gyro joint is closing its doors. Mr. Gyros Drive-Thru and Takeout announced the closure to Facebook, saying,. It has been a wonderful 12 years and the owner and his family would like to thank everyone for making this journey memorable. You all will remain close to his heart. It was his dream to open a restaurant and share his love for food with all, and his dream came true.
Kalamazoo City Commissioners hear options, but make no decisions in debate over childcare options
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo has a pre-school problem, but local experts have very different ideas about how to solve it. Kalamazoo City Commissioners had a far ranging discussion Monday to talk about whether they can help, and the number one request they got was to spend money to fix it.
I think I’ve Changed My Mind About the Kalamazoo Bike Lanes
Downtown Kalamazoo is pretty unique. There's a lot of character, a lot of curiosities, and some VERY interesting places to go. Not to mention, the food, bar, and brewery scene is one of the best I've ever lived in as far as being located DIRECLTY in downtown is concerned. So, forgive me if I get defensive about some of the proposed changes the City has been proposing as of late.
