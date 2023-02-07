Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local businesses and school rivalries raise over $90,000 for students at the SC School for the Deaf and BlindLogen@SCSDBSpartanburg, SC
'Affirmative Action Bake Sale' Disgusts and Upsets Students at Clemson University with Shocking Display BoardZack LoveClemson, SC
Catholic School and ACLJ to Sue D.C.’s Smithsonian Institution After Being Kicked Out for Wearing Pro-Life Knit CapsWOMEN - Wild Orchid Media and Education Network, Inc.Greenville, SC
4 Amazing Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Joints in North CarolinaEast Coast TravelerShelby, NC
Related
greenvillejournal.com
Cut from Royal cloth: Downtown’s oldest Black congregation installs 16th pastor
Vinson Royal’s father was a pastor. His four brothers were pastors. So you’d be forgiven for believing that that lineage, and those family ties, would more likely have called him to the pulpit long before he went off to college. “Ironically, I was born into it, but I...
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for gunman in Anderson
The hills are alive in Easley with the Sound of Music. Big Dave is in the studio with a Super Bowl recipe. Science Bowl showcases academic strength of upstate students. Saturday's Science Bowl at USC Aiken to showcase academic strength of upstate students. Brain power leads upstate students to Science...
golaurens.com
Four honored at Laurens 2023 State of the City address
At the second annual State of the City Address in Laurens on Tuesday night, city officials presented four awards to outstanding members of the community. The first award of the night was the 2022 Quincy Cook Volunteer of the Year award presented to Richard Heisey. “If you didn’t know our...
greenvillejournal.com
Under one roof: Phillis Wheatley Center’s Randy Jackson on restoring a community legacy
Randy Jackson likes to say he’s a product of the Phillis Wheatley Community Center, the community-driven organization at 335 Greenacre Road that has been providing support, resources and connectivity to Greenville for more than a century. “I thrived because of it,” Jackson said, recalling his own days as a...
WYFF4.com
Greenville couple's video of U.S. Navy ship landing North Myrtle Beach shore raises questions
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — UPDATE 2 p.m.: A U.S. Navy representative told WYFF News 4 that the vessel is working with the USS Carter Hall in the recovery efforts after the downing of the Chinese spy balloon. Lt. Cdr. Liza Dougherty said the Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC)...
spartanburg.com
Celebrate Spartanburg’s Black History & Black Owned Businesses
When you visit Spartanburg, be sure to support its Black-owned businesses, celebrate Black culture, and learn about Spartanburg’s 230 year history. Check out OneSpartanburg’s list of Black-owned restaurants, bars, and hotels, and educate yourself on the key role the Black community had in developing Spartanburg to what it is today.
spartanburg.com
Bees and Beekeeping in Spartanburg
Honey bees play an important role in Spartanburg County’s environment and South Carolina’s economy. Honey bees add millions of dollars statewide to the value of fruit, vegetable, and seed crops. In addition, they contribute to a diverse and healthy ecosystem, acting as key pollinators for most flowering plants...
WYFF4.com
Fountain Inn restaurant owner featured on new streaming series
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. — A brand new series on the Very Local app, "The Spark GVL," features Greenville residents that have made names for themselves on the national stage, but never forgot the city that sparked their inspiration. (Video above is a preview of the series) Episode three of...
greenvillejournal.com
Black History Month: Nicholtown native Chandra Dillard’s 20+ years of public service
Time is tight. Chandra Dillard’s racing between obligations in the Upstate and a General Assembly session that’s starting in Columbia. Thoughts of providing a quality home for everyone are top of mind, whether the District 23 South Carolina representative is at the Statehouse, or her family house. “I’ve been in public service for over 20 years,” the Nicholtown native shares. “Even when I was on [Greenville] City Council, I was still in the affordable housing lane. That’s my passion. Long before it became sexy and a dire need, I’ve been working on this journey.”
WMBF
Upstate Powerball winner donates entire $150k prize to charity
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville man has given his entire $150,000 Powerball prize to charity, according to the Lottery. The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, told South Carolina Education Lottery officials the donation was made to an Upstate charity. He called the win “exhilarating.”. The winner...
FOX Carolina
Pacolet town council officially appoints new police chief
PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Months after turmoil within the Pacolet Police Department, the town announced they have officially appointed a new police chief. In a unanimous vote on Feb. 2, town council approved Joseph Hawes as the new chief of police. Hawes has more than 20 years of law enforcement service experience in South Carolina, previously serving as a patrol officer, property crime detective, violent crime detective and special team commander.
WYFF4.com
Greenville woman reflects on path to becoming Black, female business owner
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The dream of owning a business was once just that for an Upstate woman. After almost 34 years, that dream is now a reality. "Shoes are a good conversation piece," LaRona Means, the owner of George's Bootery, said. "They make people happy." Means has worked at...
WYFF4.com
Upstate man in need of kidney transplant receives the gift of life from his wife
DUNCAN, S.C. — Bobby Brown and his wife, Shira Brown, reside in Duncan, where they have two young children. One child is almost 2 years old, and the other child is 3. Bobby is an active person who would've never suspected any type of health concerns at this point in his life.
Efforts underway to revitalize former Spartanburg Co. mill community
Efforts are underway to revitalize a former Spartanburg County mill and historic iron bridge.
FOX Carolina
Nicholtown, and other Greenville neighborhoods on list for $36 million of infrastructure improvements
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville recently completed phase one of a series of neighborhood improvement projects. It’s all thanks to a neighborhood infrastructure bond. Some areas might expect minor improvements, others could be getting a big facelift. This is a $36 million investment spread across...
Upstate law enforcement agencies seeking pay raises for men and women behind the badge
Recruiting and retaining people for law enforcement is something that impacts agencies everywhere, the Upstate is no different.
S.C. man allegedly killed his elderly mother with table leg
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (TCD) -- A 47-year-old man was arrested in North Carolina after allegedly beating his 82-year-old mother to death with a table leg. On Monday, Feb. 6, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to Hickory Ridge Apartments on Wade Hampton Boulevard, where they found the unresponsive victim.
WYFF4.com
Loud boom scares some in Abbeville area of Upstate, shakes buildings, witnesses say
Folks in part of the Upstate made calls and sent emails to the WYF News 4 newsroom Monday about a "scary" loud boom. WYFF News 4 found out it's probably not the last time our area will hear the startling noises. Above video was published on Jan. 26. MORE HEADLINES:
gsabusiness.com
Greenville hospitality group to open sixth restaurant in Mauldin
A new mixed-use development in Mauldin is filling out with a tenant familiar to the Upstate. Hughes Investments Inc. has revealed that Table 301 restaurant group will be adding its sixth brick-and-mortar restaurant at BridgeWay Station. Table 301 President Carl Sobocinski will be introducing a new concept at the under...
blufftontoday.com
Free speech at heart of lawsuit against Spartanburg County over Confederate flag
Sons of Confederate Veterans Camp 68 is challenging Spartanburg County's land use and zoning laws. The lawsuit cites free speech in the group's efforts to fly a Confederate flag. Spartanburg County defends its land use and zoning laws, citing the flagpole and not the flag is at issue. Freedom of...
Comments / 0