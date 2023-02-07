Read full article on original website
Daily Mississippian
Ole Miss grabs second conference win against Georgia, wins 78-74
Ole Miss took its talents to Athens, Ga., Feb. 7 to face off against the Bulldogs for the second time this season. The first matchup resulted in Georgia coming out on top 62-58, and this game was a very similar back-and-forth, but with the Rebels winning this time, 78-74. The...
Tennessee football: 3 second-year players who’ll become stars in 2023
Josh Heupel and Tennessee football smashed expectations in 2022 and nearly found themselves in the College Football Playoff if not for an injury to Hendon Hooker. The Volunteers were able to upset Alabama and finish the regular season 10-2, adding an 11th win during bowl season against Clemson. This team is going to flirt with the top-10 range to begin the 2023 season and for them to meet expectations, some guys need to step up.
atozsports.com
Watch: Reporter tried to get former Vols OC Alex Golesh to throw shade at the state of Tennessee but he didn’t fall for it
A reporter tried to get former Tennessee Vols offensive coordinator Alex Golesh to say something bad about the Volunteer State, but he wouldn’t fall for it. Golesh, who is now the head coach at USF, spoke recently about the Bulls’ 2023 signing class. A reporter asked Golesh if...
WATE
Inspector finds lack of hand washing at Hardin Valley pizza place
The pizza place with the low inspection score is in West Knoxville. Overall, half a dozen critical violations were checked off in the report. Inspector finds lack of hand washing at Hardin Valley …. The pizza place with the low inspection score is in West Knoxville. Overall, half a dozen...
WATE
Police discover body by I-40 ramp
The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a ditch near Rutledge Pike. The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a ditch near Rutledge Pike. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30...
This Restaurant Serves Tennessee's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest found the best pizzerias in each state, including this longtime local favorite in Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
Could commuter trains be coming to Tennessee?
Tennessee Valley Fair offering new $1,000 scholarship to East Tennessee senior. The Tennessee Valley Fair is offering a brand-new $1,000 scholarship to a graduating East Tennessee senior this year. ‘In a state of panic’ | Knoxville families deal with earthquake devastation. Updated: 5 hours ago. Several East Tennessee families...
This Is Tennessee's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Cheapism found the best hidden gem fried chicken restaurants in the country.
WATE
Two killed in crash on Alcoa Highway
Two people died Sunday after a multivehicle crash that shut down lanes of Alcoa Highway for several hours. Two people died Sunday after a multivehicle crash that shut down lanes of Alcoa Highway for several hours. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee...
WATE
Knoxville-based solar panel company under restraining order
After scores of customer complaints, a federal judge has issued a restraining order against the Knoxville-based company Solar Titan USA and put it under the control of a court-appointed receiver. Knoxville-based solar panel company under restraining …. After scores of customer complaints, a federal judge has issued a restraining order...
National store chain closing multiple Tennessee locations
A national retail store chain recently announced that it would be closing at least two of its store locations in Tennessee early next month. Read on to learn more. Last week we reported that the Best Buy store located in Hixson would be closing permanently on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
WATE
Identities of victims in Clinton HWY crash released
The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified two drivers who died in a multivehicle crash in North Knox County. Identities of victims in Clinton HWY crash released. The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified two drivers who died in a multivehicle crash in North Knox County. Good Morning Tennessee at 4:30 a.m.
tourcounsel.com
Foothills Mall | Shopping mall in Maryville, Tennessee
Foothills Mall is an indoor regional shopping mall located in Maryville, Tennessee. Foothills Mall features approximately 70 stores and restaurants. Adjacent to the mall is the Foothills Plaza complex which includes several additional restaurants and a Kroger. Opened in 1983, Foothills Mall is the only shopping mall in suburban Blount...
WATE
Man arrested in connection with shooting in Gatlinburg
An investigation is underway after a person was shot in Gatlinburg on Friday. Man arrested in connection with shooting in Gatlinburg. An investigation is underway after a person was shot in Gatlinburg on Friday. News at 4 on 2/07. News at Midday on 2/07. WATE 6 On Your Side News...
utdailybeacon.com
From restaurants to retail: 6 new businesses coming to Knoxville in 2023
Tennessee has always been one of the fastest growing states in the country, and Knoxville has been fortunate to share in that success. In 2022, 18 new businesses opened Downtown, with several more scattered across the city’s other neighborhoods. This trend of growth looks to be continuing into 2023....
Father of modern TBI and Scott County native dies at 100
SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Law enforcement officials across the state are remembering a World War II veteran from East Tennessee considered the father of the modern Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, who died earlier this week at age 100. The Tennessee Bureau of Criminal Identification was established in 1951 as a division of the Department […]
Brothers say goodbye after 35 years of running Gibbs grocery store
A reception was held to say "thank you" to two brothers — Joe and Dale Longmire — who are retiring and selling the Midway IGA after 35 years of owning and operating the store.
Police investigating after body found near Rutledge Pike in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a ditch near Rutledge Pike. Around midday on Monday, officers responded to Rutledge Pike at the Interstate 40 East ramp. There, officers found the body of a man lying in a ditch beside the road. A report from KPD […]
Daily Mississippian
UM partners with Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance to research medical marijuana.
The University of Mississippi and the Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance (MCPA) have announced a joint partnership with the Releaf app to collaborate on marijuana research. The Releaf app allows patients to document their experiences and record and track side effects they experience using medical cannabis and CBD, as well as...
Winds could reach 70 mph in East TN, cause damage, power outages
Strong winds moving through East Tennessee may be causing damage, with downed trees and power outages affecting some areas.
