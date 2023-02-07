ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mississippian

Ole Miss grabs second conference win against Georgia, wins 78-74

Ole Miss took its talents to Athens, Ga., Feb. 7 to face off against the Bulldogs for the second time this season. The first matchup resulted in Georgia coming out on top 62-58, and this game was a very similar back-and-forth, but with the Rebels winning this time, 78-74. The...
OXFORD, MS
FanSided

Tennessee football: 3 second-year players who’ll become stars in 2023

Josh Heupel and Tennessee football smashed expectations in 2022 and nearly found themselves in the College Football Playoff if not for an injury to Hendon Hooker. The Volunteers were able to upset Alabama and finish the regular season 10-2, adding an 11th win during bowl season against Clemson. This team is going to flirt with the top-10 range to begin the 2023 season and for them to meet expectations, some guys need to step up.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Inspector finds lack of hand washing at Hardin Valley pizza place

The pizza place with the low inspection score is in West Knoxville. Overall, half a dozen critical violations were checked off in the report. Inspector finds lack of hand washing at Hardin Valley …. The pizza place with the low inspection score is in West Knoxville. Overall, half a dozen...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Police discover body by I-40 ramp

The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a ditch near Rutledge Pike. The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a ditch near Rutledge Pike. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Could commuter trains be coming to Tennessee?

Tennessee Valley Fair offering new $1,000 scholarship to East Tennessee senior. The Tennessee Valley Fair is offering a brand-new $1,000 scholarship to a graduating East Tennessee senior this year. ‘In a state of panic’ | Knoxville families deal with earthquake devastation. Updated: 5 hours ago. Several East Tennessee families...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Two killed in crash on Alcoa Highway

Two people died Sunday after a multivehicle crash that shut down lanes of Alcoa Highway for several hours. Two people died Sunday after a multivehicle crash that shut down lanes of Alcoa Highway for several hours. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville-based solar panel company under restraining order

After scores of customer complaints, a federal judge has issued a restraining order against the Knoxville-based company Solar Titan USA and put it under the control of a court-appointed receiver. Knoxville-based solar panel company under restraining …. After scores of customer complaints, a federal judge has issued a restraining order...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Identities of victims in Clinton HWY crash released

The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified two drivers who died in a multivehicle crash in North Knox County. Identities of victims in Clinton HWY crash released. The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified two drivers who died in a multivehicle crash in North Knox County. Good Morning Tennessee at 4:30 a.m.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
tourcounsel.com

Foothills Mall | Shopping mall in Maryville, Tennessee

Foothills Mall is an indoor regional shopping mall located in Maryville, Tennessee. Foothills Mall features approximately 70 stores and restaurants. Adjacent to the mall is the Foothills Plaza complex which includes several additional restaurants and a Kroger. Opened in 1983, Foothills Mall is the only shopping mall in suburban Blount...
MARYVILLE, TN
WATE

Man arrested in connection with shooting in Gatlinburg

An investigation is underway after a person was shot in Gatlinburg on Friday. Man arrested in connection with shooting in Gatlinburg. An investigation is underway after a person was shot in Gatlinburg on Friday. News at 4 on 2/07. News at Midday on 2/07. WATE 6 On Your Side News...
GATLINBURG, TN
utdailybeacon.com

From restaurants to retail: 6 new businesses coming to Knoxville in 2023

Tennessee has always been one of the fastest growing states in the country, and Knoxville has been fortunate to share in that success. In 2022, 18 new businesses opened Downtown, with several more scattered across the city’s other neighborhoods. This trend of growth looks to be continuing into 2023....
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Father of modern TBI and Scott County native dies at 100

SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Law enforcement officials across the state are remembering a World War II veteran from East Tennessee considered the father of the modern Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, who died earlier this week at age 100. The Tennessee Bureau of Criminal Identification was established in 1951 as a division of the Department […]
SCOTT COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy