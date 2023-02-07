Read full article on original website
Daily Mississippian
UM partners with Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance to research medical marijuana.
The University of Mississippi and the Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance (MCPA) have announced a joint partnership with the Releaf app to collaborate on marijuana research. The Releaf app allows patients to document their experiences and record and track side effects they experience using medical cannabis and CBD, as well as...
KWTX
Lorena woman going to prison for hiding gun in backseat of deputy’s patrol vehicle during DWI arrest
LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - A Lorena woman with a history of alcohol abuse who hid a gun in the back seat of a deputy’s patrol vehicle was sentenced to eight years in prison Monday. Sherre Lynn Johnston, 55, pleaded guilty to two counts of felony driving while intoxicated and...
