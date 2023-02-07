Read full article on original website
NJ eliminates cap on number of licenses to grow marijuana
The state looks to be giving the legal marijuana industry another boost. On Wednesday, the Cannabis Regulatory Commission voted to remove the cap on the number of companies allowed to grow legal weed. Current rules limited New Jersey to 37 total licenses for cultivators, but the state isn’t even close to that number. Just 11 companies grow marijuana for both medical and adult recreational use. Six others grow for the medical market only.
New Jersey cracks down on cashless merchants, hidden fees
(The Center Square) — New Jersey is cracking down on private merchants who refuse to accept cash as a form of payment and tack on hidden surcharges to credit card payments. Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said his office cited several business owners this month for either charging consumers fees for using credit cards, debit cards or prepaid cards without disclosing them, or refusing to accept cash offered as payment. ...
Is the NJ Weedman finally going mainstream?
For the past few years, NJ Weedman, aka Ed Forchion, has operated his business Weedman's Joint across the street from Trenton City Hall. He would have his trademark State Police-looking big SUV with his logo on it parked right in from of his place. He would run into local cops and they would greet him warmly and even take selfies with him.
HELIX First Project Approved Under NJEDA’s Aspire Tax Credit Program
The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) has approved the first award under the Aspire program to support the development of the New Jersey Health + Life Sciences Exchange (HELIX) in downtown New Brunswick. The HELIX will bring together New Jersey’s public, private, and academic sectors to create a world-class hub of innovation and a strong base of support and talent pipeline for innovative companies. The award was provided to NJ Innovation Associates Urban Renewal, LLC, a special purpose entity, of which New Brunswick Development Corporation (Devco) – the developer of the HELIX – is the sole member.
SAF Files Amended Complaint Challenging New Jersey Gun Law
The Second Amendment Foundation has filed an amended complaint in its challenge of New Jersey’s revised gun permit law, adding one plaintiff and expanding its scope on so-called “sensitive places.” The case is now known as Koons v. Platkin. SAF and its lawsuit partners are
NJ Division of Consumer Affairs conducts unannounced inspections of home heating oil delivery trucks
NEW JERSEY – With a recent February chill keeping home heating oil companies busy with deliveries, the Division of Consumer Affairs’ Office of Weights and Measures (“OWM”) is making sure consumers are getting every single gallon of heating oil they pay for. Surprise inspections near a...
Electric rates in N.J. going up as much as 6.9% this summer, state says
Consumers in New Jersey are going to pay more for electricity starting this summer, the state said Wednesday. The Board of Public Utilities (BPU) approved the rate hikes as part of its annual electricity auction for Basic Generation Service (BGS), the agency said. “The average bill is based, in part,...
Locksmiths and businesses that sell alarms in New Jersey are catching a break thanks to this new law
🔵 New Jersey legislation becomes law helping out businesses who sell alarms. 🔵 Jersey Shore State Senator Robert Singer says his bill will cut red tape for businesses who sell fire and burglary alarms. 🔵 Business who sell fire alarms, burglary alarms and locksmiths will now have easier...
A new way of merging would speed traffic but NJ will hate it
Lane closures are a part of driving life in New Jersey. And Garden State drivers have been merging all wrong at these forever. You know how when the signs warn left lane closed ahead 2 miles, left lane closed ahead 1 mile, left lane closed ahead 1/2 mile? Here in New Jersey, the accepted practice is to get over early and get out of that lane which will be closed soon.
Stimulus check update: Homeowners to receive $1,500 payment in 20 days!
In New Jersey, homeowners have less than three weeks to apply for a state program that will provide them with up to $1,500. The Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters initiative is now accepting applications from state homeowners and renters until February 28. Stimulus Checks For Homeowners. According...
Pilot Program to Help Unemployed & Underemployed Succeed in the Labor Market
The Office of Governor Phil Murphy, the Office of Innovation and the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) have teamed up to fund a two-year pilot program to provide job-coaching, training, and employment support to jobless and chronically underemployed residents who do not have college degrees or workplace credentials.
Murphy administration pilots lifelong learning program to empower unemployed, chronically underemployed NJ residents to succeed in the labor market
NEW JERSEY – In partnership with the Office of Governor Phil Murphy, the Office of Innovation and the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) have teamed up to fund a two-year pilot program to provide job-coaching, training, and employment support to jobless and chronically underemployed residents who do not have college degrees or workplace credentials.
Multiple New Jersey businesses charged for credit card surcharge without notice
As inflation continues to cripple the average New Jerseyan, business owners are also suffering. Many business owners have resorted to charging credit card surcharges in order to maintain slimming profit margins. In New Jersey, such charges are legal, but only if the business warns the customer of the surcharge prior to the purchase. Today, Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin today announced that four businesses throughout the state have been issued notices of violation for either not accepting cash or for charging a credit card surcharge without properly notifying consumers. “Merchants in New Jersey must give consumers the option to pay The post Multiple New Jersey businesses charged for credit card surcharge without notice appeared first on Shore News Network.
NJ may soon allow these gorgeous $50k box homes on your property
As the most densely populated state in the nation, New Jersey is constantly updating its housing laws to try to accommodate everyone. According to current New Jersey law, each municipality needs to designate a percentage of property for affordable housing. Zoning laws vary from municipality to municipality but in some cases, a second dwelling can be built right on your property as long as it meets the requirements of that particular town.
NJBPU-approved 2023 Electricity Auction Results Mean Higher Rates
The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) today approved the results of the state’s 22nd annual electricity auction for Basic Generation Service (BGS), resulting in slightly higher rate for electricity supplied to most residents and small and/or medium-sized businesses by Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE), Jersey Central Power & Light Company (JCP&L), Public Service Electric & Gas Company (PSE&G), and Rockland Electric Company (RECO), collectively, the New Jersey Electric Distribution Companies (EDCs).
This New Jersey Intersection Is Actually The Worst In The Entire Country
New Jersey is known for a lot of great things, no question about it. Beaches, fantastic food, lots of great outdoor activities like hiking and camping, and of course the people who live here are the best. That being said, New Jersey has recently made the number one spot on...
A New Jersey EZ Pass Nightmare: True Story
A New Jersey EZ Pass Nightmare: True StoryPhoto byBridget Mulroy. EZ Pass has been used in New Jersey for over thirty years. New Jersey has been a part of the EZ Pass Interagency Group (IAG) officially since 1990, but it goes a bit further back since the regional expansion began in 1987.
Small town mayor files to challenge Menendez in 2024 Democratic primary
Joe Signorello III has developed a relatively high profile for a mayor of a town of just 14,000.
New Jersey and Direct Payments through the ANCHOR Program
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and his state legislature created a program to reduce the financial burden of property taxes. The program is called ANCHOR (Affordable NJ Communities for Homeowners & Renters') and was introduced last year.
DIGroup Earns AIA-NJ ‘Firm of the Year’ Award & 7 Additional Honors
DIGroup Architecture has added several accolades to its architecture, interior design and environmental-graphic resume, including the American Institute of Architects-New Jersey Chapter (AIA-NJ) “Firm of the Year” Award for 2022, the New Brunswick and Philadelphia-based firm announced. During these past several weeks, the Minority-Owned, Disadvantaged and Small Business...
