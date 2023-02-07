ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Church joins effort for ‘Buddies’

By Michael B. Hardison
Sampson Independent
 3 days ago
Pictured, from left, are Jeff Swartz and the Rev. Matt Seals who met up with Clinton City Schools Board of Education Chair Dr. Linda Brunson and Superintendent Wesley Johnson at First United Methodist Church to present them monies toward helping the Backpack Buddies program and food pantries for CCS. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent

Leaders from Clinton City Schools met with members of First United Methodist Church last week and were presented funds from the church to go toward the Backpack Buddies program and their food pantries.

The funds given were a part of an ongoing commitment that First United Methodist makes yearly towards helping grow the program as one of its sponsors — something Jeff Swartz of First United Methodist elaborated on when mentioning their role in the donation, which took placed at the church on Feb. 1.

“While we do the bags for Pre K through fifth grade for the program we don’t work directly with the kids at schools so we don’t necessarily know what their needs are,” he said. “So to that end we’ve committed money to the Backpack Buddy Program, which is housed out of Sunset Avenue.”

“While it’s sponsored by this church, this money is really from the whole community giving us funds,” Swartz said. “So, we’ve committed $2,000 a year, $1,000 to each of the schools and that’s what this donation is about. Giving them funds, in the form of gift cards, to help them do the food pantry and Backpack Buddies.”

“This way the schools can go buy the food they need that they know their students are actually going to eat,” Rev. Matt Seals of First Methodist added.

The presented funds from last year were for Walmart but are for Food Lion this time around. Swartz also mentioned that while the funds can be used to purchase food it can also go towards cosmetic items like deodorant and toothpaste.

For any unaware, Backpack Buddies is a food ministry that provides bags of non-perishable food items to children in Clinton City Schools grades pre-K through eighth over the weekend and holidays. On average, the organization distributes more than 250 bags of food each week during the school year.

The food is often given through donations from civic organizations, businesses and churches, such as First United Methodist Church, First Presbyterian Church, Lions Club, Food Lion, Rotary Club, BETA at Clinton High School, PTAs at local schools, Sampson Community College and the girl and boy scouts.

As CCS leadership, Superintendent Dr. Wesley Johnson and Dr. Linda Brunson were present to receive the funds on the schools behalf. They’d share thoughts on being gifted these funds.

“We just thank our community partners and supporters for all that they do to assist our students,” Johnson said. “This is just one way that our community continues to show support for the Dark Horses and we thank first Methodist and all the supporters that have contributed to Backpack Buddies since its inception. It has really done a world of help and assistance for our students in need.”

“We’re just thrilled at how the community has come in and support the pantries at both Sampson Middle School and the high school,” Brunson added. “This church, First Methodist, is a huge supporter and Jeff and I work very closely together.”

“We’re excited about what we’re doing for the students, academically, socially and health wise nutrition wise,” she said. “We have a lot of support in the pantry, and we will continue to thank our community for what they do for our students, on a day to day basis.”

