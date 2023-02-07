Read full article on original website
Day 15: State approaching end of financial witnesses in Murdaugh trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Prosecutors in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial are approaching the end of their list of witnesses on financial crimes. In addition to the murders of his wife and son, the disbarred Lowcountry attorney faces nearly 100 charges ranging from money laundering to stealing millions from clients and the family law firm to tax evasion.
Day 14: Close friend, associate of Murdaugh could testify Thursday
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - One of Alex Murdaugh’s closest friends with whom he worked on some cases is expected to take the stand in Murdaugh’s murder trial. Murdaugh is charged with the 2021 murders of his wife and youngest son at the family’s Colleton County property. Attorney...
BLOG: Day 13: Trial resumes after bomb threat at courthouse
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Court is back in session at the Colleton County Courthouse where disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is standing trial on two charges of murder. Murdaugh defense attorney Jim Griffin confirmed shortly before 1 p.m. that the reason for the evacuation was a bomb threat. The evacuation...
LIVE: Day 13: Colleton Courthouse being evacuated during Murdaugh trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are evacuating the Colleton County Courthouse where disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is staning trial on two charges of murder. There is no official word on the reason for the evacuation, which began shortly before 12:30 p.m. Murdaugh has been charged with the June 7,...
Myrtle Beach couple hospitalized in Georgia hit-and-run
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A couple from Myrtle Beach is in the hospital after being struck by a car while walking in Georgia. Savannah police officers responded to the Liberty Street on Montgomery Street intersection Monday night around 8:30 p.m. and discovered Barbara Curry, 75, and Thomas Curry, 76, suffering from injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle.
Savannah police looking to identify vehicle that struck two pedestrians
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigation Unit is asking for the public’s help to find information on a vehicle that fled after striking two pedestrians at Liberty and Montgomery Streets on Feb. 6. Officers responded to the intersection around 8:30 p.m. and discovered a 75-year-old woman,...
Are you a winner? $50,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Murrells Inlet
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Three Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina won big during Monday night’s drawing, and one of those tickets was bought in Murrells Inlet. A ticket that was sold at the 7-Eleven along Highway 707 won $50,000 dollars. Another ticket bought in Fountain Inn...
