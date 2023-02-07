ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

In Peru’s Andes, anger hardens as fast election hopes fade

By Alexander Villegas
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41t9H4_0kezr4Qe00

JULIACA, PERU, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Protests and roadblocks in Peru's southern Andes have hardened after Congress failed to bring forward elections, jamming up much of the region, which is rich in copper and historic Incan sites like Machu Picchu.

Congress has rejected multiple bills for early elections, a key demand by protesters, including shelving a proposal by President Dina Boluarte on Friday.

Protests have snarled the Andean nation, with clashes between demonstrators and security forces leaving 48 dead. It is the worst violence in Peru in two decades, and threatens to destabilize one of region's most reliable economies.

Reuters spoke to dozens of protesters across multiple blockades in southern Peru on Monday, some occupied by a handful of protesters while others had dozens, who see no solution besides continued protests after Congress' repeated failure to bring elections forward to 2023.

Congress is unusually fragmented. It has 13 voting blocs, caused in part by rules that allow a group of five lawmakers to easily create a new one. The two largest parties have just 24 and 15 seats respectively, making it hard to reach majorities needed for legislation.

Adelma Quispe, a protestor in the southern town of Ayavire, said protests would have calmed down if there had been an agreement on snap elections.

"But not anymore," Quispe said, standing behind a blockade of rocks, Peruvian flags and more 20 protesters at the exit of Ayavire.

"So now, we have to fight until the last person, we have to fight until the very last one," Quispe said, adding that the blockade won't stop until Boluarte resigns, new elections are called and a referendum is held for a new constitution.

Peru, the world's second-largest copper producer, has been hit by social unrest since the Dec. 7 ouster of leftist President Pedro Castillo.

Dozens of protesters have been killed in clashes with security forces, mostly in the nation's rural south, a poor region despite the mineral wealth.

"We want to denounce that so many of our brothers have been killed," said Leonardo Zamata, a protester blocking the entrance to Humachiri, a town near the southern city of Juliaca. “How could this not hurt us, the most humble people?"

Zamata added that his town wouldn't lift the blockade until there were new elections. Zamata, Quispe and others say they have collected money to send people to protest in Lima, but are dedicated to maintaining blockades in their towns.

Throughout the region, protesters said they can survive on local crops and livestock, and outlast the capital until their demands are met.

"(Boluarte) has to resign. Until then, we'll keep fighting," Quispe said. "The Peruvian people will never get tired."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
PP

The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
COLORADO STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Comparing the Military Strength of Russia and NATO

The Biden administration agreed to provide high-tech M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, just the latest high-cost contribution the United States has made to the beleaguered European nation’s war effort. But the United States is certainly not the only country providing substantial aid packages to Ukraine as it combats Russian forces. The United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, […]
Reuters

Frustration at UN ahead of likely row with Russia on Syria aid

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council will next week discuss if it will allow the UN to deliver aid to rebel-held northwest Syria through more than one Turkish border crossing following Monday’s devastating earthquake - a move Russia does not think is needed.
dallasexpress.com

U.S. Flexes Nuclear Muscles as Tensions Rise

A week after it was alleged China infringed on U.S. airspace with a spy balloon, the U.S. Air Force launched a missile test in California to demonstrate the country’s nuclear readiness. The Air Force launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test late Thursday from Vandenberg Space...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reuters

Reuters

692K+
Followers
379K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy